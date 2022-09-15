Herman “Bud” Vander Well, 91, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Le Mars. Reverend Eric Sayonkon will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from noon until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.

LE MARS, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO