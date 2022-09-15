Read full article on original website
Herman “Bud” Vander Well
Herman “Bud” Vander Well, 91, of Le Mars, Iowa, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022 at the Good Samaritan Society of Le Mars. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 24, 2022, at the United Methodist Church of Le Mars. Reverend Eric Sayonkon will officiate. Burial with military honors provided by the American Legion Wasmer Post 241 of Le Mars will be at Resthaven Memory Gardens in Le Mars. Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. The family will be present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Visitation will resume from noon until service time on Saturday at the church. Arrangements are with the Rexwinkel Funeral Home in Le Mars. Expressions of sympathy can be extended to the family through www.rexwinkelfh.com.
Fatal Crash Sunday
A single vehicle crash Sunday morning claimed the life of a Rock Valley resident, and injured two others. The Iowa State Patrol says 25 year old Reyes Felipe Lopez-Lopez died in the crash, which occured on Sioux County Road B40 and Garfield Ave, a mile west of Sioux Center. The report says Lopez-Lopez’s vehicle went out of control, into a ditch, vaulted a culvert and struck an embankment. Lopez-Lopez died at the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle, 32 year old Marco Vincio Lopez-Lopez, and a 3 year old, both of Rock Valley, were transported to Sioux Center Health for treatment. They were later flown to a Sioux Falls hospital or treatment. The State Patrol says alcohol is suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash.
