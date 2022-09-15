Read full article on original website
Related
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Brett Favre Take
Spencer Toder, who is running for U.S. Senate, sparked an interesting conversation this week regarding former NFL quarterbacks Brett Favre and Colin Kaepernick. "It's wild to see how many people were furious about Colin Kaepernick taking a knee who aren't mad about Brett Favre taking money that should have gone to people in need," Toder tweeted on Wednesday night.
With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Not Happy With Hit On Star Quarterback
Thursday night's battle between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers may not have lived up to everyone's hopes in the scoring department, but it delivered riveting action. Kansas City emerged victorious thanks to a late pick-six that gave the team a 24-17 lead. The game wasn't without its...
RELATED PEOPLE
AOL Corp
Former Chiefs kicker believes Joey Bosa delivered a dirty hit on Patrick Mahomes
The Chiefs had the ball deep in their own half of the field late in the first half of Thursday’s game against the Chargers when a penalty flag was thrown. Amazon’s Kirk Herbstreit thought Chargers star pass rusher Joey Bosa would be called for the penalty for hitting Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ legs.
NFL fans thought Kirk Herbstreit announcing Chiefs-Chargers on ‘Thursday Night Football’ was so strange
With NFL broadcasts experiencing a game of musical chairs before the 2022 season started, some new TV partnerships and booth assignments will take some time for fans to get used to. Take Joe Buck and Troy Aikman calling games on ESPN for Monday Night Football as one example. A completely...
‘It’s Over!‘: LeSean McCoy Rips Patriots Coach Bill Belichick
The Patriots debate on who was more important to New England's dynasty is picking up steam and favoring Tom Brady over Bill Belichick.
Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 2 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 2 matchup between the Minnesota Vikings and Philadelphia Eagles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Joe Montana, Steve Young believe 49ers are smart for bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo
The media is begging for a quarterback controversy in San Francisco, and there are no two people who are more familiar with that situation than Joe Montana and Steve Young. Both 49ers legends have some thoughts on the topic. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle spoke with Montana and...
Tyreek Hill Mocked By Chiefs Fans For His Mahomes Tweet
Tobin and Leroy reacted to a wild Thursday Night Football game that was full of big hits, big mistakes and big throws from Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert. Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was watching his former
Yardbarker
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Patriots Owner Doubting Coach Bill Belichick Over 'Controversial' Roster Move?
As New England readies for the Steelers, does Patriots owner Robert Kraft need answers from Bill Belichick on the decision to bench Kendrick Bourne?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors
Listen as former NFL QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is now part of the media, got extremely annoyed at a light-hearted question in an interview. The post Ryan Fitzpatrick Awkwardly Ends Radio Interview With Angry Reaction to Waterslide Injury Rumors appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Look: Julian Edelman Reveals What Really Led To His Arrest
Earlier this week, former New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman opened up on his arrest from two years ago. In the latest edition of his podcast, “Games with Names” podcast, the retired wide receiver admitted that he was trying to slide across the hood of someone's parked car.
Josh Allen commercial with Lay's has a coin-toss twist (video)
Bills quarterback Josh Allen has a sense of humor and pulled it out for Frito-Lay. In July, it became known that Allen was shooting a commercial ad with the popular chip company at Highmark Stadium. During the early stages of the 2022 NFL season, it has been released. In it,...
Yardbarker
Steelers DT Cameron Heyward on favored Patriots: 'I don't give a damn'
The Pittsburgh Steelers beat the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals on the road in Week 1, but they are slight underdogs at home to the 0-1 Patriots in Week 2. Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward couldn't care less. "I don't give a damn about point spreads or whatever," he told reporters....
ESPN
Kansas City Chiefs seize early control of the AFC West, defeat Los Angeles Chargers
KANSAS CITY -- The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-24 on Thursday night as Patrick Mahomes completed 24 of 35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns to outduel Justin Herbert. Kansas City Chiefs. Jaylen Watson seemed almost to be an afterthought when the Chiefs made him...
Former Patriots Offensive Lineman Has Died At 70
On Friday, the New England Patriots confirmed the passing of former offensive lineman Shelby Jordan. He was 70 years old. "The thoughts of the entire Patriots Family are with Shelby's family and friends during this difficult time," the team said in an official statement. Jordan, a former seventh-round pick from...
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0