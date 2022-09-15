ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iuka, MS

wcbi.com

Man charged for killing his mother in Tippah County

TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tippah County man is arrested for allegedly killing his mother. Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17th. Robbins was with her son Taylor Wilbanks before going missing according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The US Marshals arrest Wilbanks yesterday in Corinth.
TIPPAH COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Lafayette County Man Arrested

On September 13, Oxford Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a business off Highway 7 in reference to a suspicious person. After investigation, Paul Golden, 45, of Lafayette County, was charged with Possession of Weapon by a Felon along with two other misdemeanor charges. Golden appeared before...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
PONTOTOC COUNTY, MS
County
Alcorn County, MS
City
Iuka, MS
Alcorn County, MS
Crime & Safety
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
wtva.com

Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
BOONEVILLE, MS
#Babysitter#Capital Murder#Violent Crime
The Associated Press

US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, court records show. Conviction on the first charge would carry up to 20 years in prison and the second would carry up to five years. Before dawn Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he had a job fueling airplanes, police said. He circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field near Ripley, Mississippi, where police arrested him. Patterson made a brief appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders in Oxford. Patterson’s attorney, Tony Farese, requested a psychological examination for his client.
SHANNON, MS
wcbi.com

Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping. The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th. Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident. Investigators...
WLBT

Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Thaxton Trucker Named Highway Angel for Rescuing Motorists During Morning Crash

The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when another...
THAXTON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wcbi.com

Color run will honor memory of Pontotoc PD Sgt. Jeff Turner

PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – A memorial color run taking place this weekend honors the memory of a Pontotoc Police officer who died last year from Covid 19. Although Jeff Turner started his career in law enforcement later than most people do, the person who knew him best says it was definitely his dream career.
PONTOTOC, MS
wtva.com

Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'

MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
MARIETTA, MS
wtva.com

Log truck driver OK after accident near Blue Mountain

BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - A log truck driver is OK after an incident Friday afternoon along Highway 15 south of Blue Mountain. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said it appears a log may have shifted and came through the rear of the cabin.
BLUE MOUNTAIN, MS

