wcbi.com
Man charged for killing his mother in Tippah County
TIPPAH COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A Tippah County man is arrested for allegedly killing his mother. Tracy Lynn Robbins was reported missing on August 17th. Robbins was with her son Taylor Wilbanks before going missing according to the Tippah County Sheriff’s Office. The US Marshals arrest Wilbanks yesterday in Corinth.
wtva.com
Man accused of killing store clerk in Tupelo charged with capital murder
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The man accused of murdering a store clerk in Tupelo appeared before a judge for the first time Tuesday morning, Sept. 13. Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, is charged with capital murder, meaning he's eligible for the death penalty. Tupelo Police said Copeland tried to rob...
hottytoddy.com
Lafayette County Man Arrested
On September 13, Oxford Police Department officers responded to the parking lot of a business off Highway 7 in reference to a suspicious person. After investigation, Paul Golden, 45, of Lafayette County, was charged with Possession of Weapon by a Felon along with two other misdemeanor charges. Golden appeared before...
wtva.com
Toddler hit by gunfire Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - Gunfire struck a toddler Tuesday evening in Pontotoc County. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said the incident happened at approximately 7:00 at a home on Wise Bend Road, which is west of Ecru. He said the toddler was playing in a yard with other children. The...
wcbi.com
Alcorn Co. man accused of stealing vehicle from volunteer fire department
ALCORN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An Alcorn County man has been accused of stealing a vehicle from a volunteer fire department. Cedric Wilbanks of Corinth has been charged with grand larceny. The sheriff’s department posted on Facebook that Wilbanks is also facing three counts of burglary from incidents that...
wcbi.com
Can you identify this suspect’s vehicle? He or she destroyed a mailbox according to police
AMORY, Miss. (WCBI)- As if the shipping industry didn’t have enough issues. The Amory Police Department needs your help to find a suspect who destroyed someone’s mailbox. In this video, the suspect knocks over a mailbox. Amory Police wants to know if you can identify the person driving...
wtva.com
Duo charged with kidnapping in Prentiss County
BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Two individuals from Booneville face kidnapping charges. The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department identified the suspects as Dallas Fischeal, 18, and Terry Dykes, 45. The sheriff’s department released very little information about the case, only saying the case would be presented to a grand jury.
Mississippi man arrested after he reportedly breaks into house twice — one time assaulting victim with knife, lamp base
A Mississippi man has been arrested after he reportedly broke into a Mississippi residence two times — one time kicking in the back door and assaulting a victim inside with a knife and lamp base. Lee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jedidiah Gasaway, 36, of Tupelo, and charged him with...
US charges man who threatened to crash plane into Walmart
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An airport worker who flew a stolen airplane erratically over north Mississippi and threatened to crash into a Walmart is now facing federal charges on top of state ones. Cory Wayne Patterson, 29, of Shannon, Mississippi, was arrested Wednesday on federal charges of destruction of an aircraft and threats involving destruction of aircraft, court records show. Conviction on the first charge would carry up to 20 years in prison and the second would carry up to five years. Before dawn Sept. 3, Patterson took a twin-engine Beechcraft King Air C90A from the airport in Tupelo, Mississippi, where he had a job fueling airplanes, police said. He circled for five hours over unnerved Mississippians before ending the flight safely in a soybean field near Ripley, Mississippi, where police arrested him. Patterson made a brief appearance Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge David A. Sanders in Oxford. Patterson’s attorney, Tony Farese, requested a psychological examination for his client.
wcbi.com
Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping
PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss, (WCBI) – Two Boonville guys who are family members are arrested for an alleged kidnapping. The Prentiss County charged 18-year-old Dallas Blake Fischeal and 45 Terry Lee Dykes with Kidnapping from an incident 5th. Boonville Police charged Fischeal with statutory rape from that same incident. Investigators...
WLBT
Store clerk shot in the head during robbery at Miss. gas station
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Tupelo say a store clerk is dead and a man is in jail after he apparently shot the clerk in the head while robbing a convenience store Sunday morning. Officers arrested Chris Copeland, 26, of Tupelo, following the holdup at the Chevron at...
hottytoddy.com
Thaxton Trucker Named Highway Angel for Rescuing Motorists During Morning Crash
The Truckload Carriers Association has named truck driver William Hancock, from Thaxton, a Highway Angel for rescuing four motorists after their vehicle crashed into an overturned 18-wheeler truck. Hancock drives for Ashley Distribution in Ecru. On June 23, Hancock was driving on I-22 outside Fulton around 3:15 a.m. when another...
wcbi.com
Color run will honor memory of Pontotoc PD Sgt. Jeff Turner
PONTOTOC, MISS. (WCBI) – A memorial color run taking place this weekend honors the memory of a Pontotoc Police officer who died last year from Covid 19. Although Jeff Turner started his career in law enforcement later than most people do, the person who knew him best says it was definitely his dream career.
wtva.com
Marietta teacher to appear on 'Wheel of Fortune'
MARIETTA, Miss. (WTVA) - A teacher at Marietta Elementary School will appear on “Wheel of Fortune” next week. Ashlee Martin is a native of Prentiss County and is in her first year of teaching. She said her efforts to get on the show started in March and she...
wtva.com
Log truck driver OK after accident near Blue Mountain
BLUE MOUNTAIN, Miss. (WTVA) - A log truck driver is OK after an incident Friday afternoon along Highway 15 south of Blue Mountain. Mississippi Highway Patrol Staff Sgt. Bryan McGee said it appears a log may have shifted and came through the rear of the cabin.
