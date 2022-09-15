Read full article on original website
4 in 10 Restaurant Customers Say Dining Has Become Less Personal
As restaurants look to maintain customers’ spending in the face of economic pressures, they must be wary of a widely held sentiment among consumers that dining is becoming impersonal. According to findings from May/June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The Digital Divide: Technology, the Metaverse and the Future...
Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership
During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
I’m rich but I’ve turned to Walmart for my grocery shopping and I’m eating out at Applebees
RICH Americans have been turning to budget-friendly establishments such as Walmart and Applebees as inflation impacts US households. Walmart saw its sales grow more than 8 percent during the last quarter, and earnings were helped by more high-income shoppers, according to a new report. About 75 percent of the retail...
Chipotle Customer Hops Counter to Work Register After Food Takes Too Long
"The one in my town needs the help," commented another Chipotle customer. "Last week they done ALL walked out mid-rush."
Kroger introduces brand new way to use self checkout but warns shoppers what they need to do to avoid any extra drama
KROGER has introduced a new tool that changes how shoppers use the self-checkout. The major retailer first piloted the KroGo cart in the fall of 2020 – a buggy that comes with in-built technology. Customers scan and put the items in the cart as they go up and down...
FOXBusiness
Customers going to restaurants 'like crazy' as they face expensive prices at grocery stores: FAT Brands CEO
Andrew Wiederhorn, president and CEO of FAT Brands, said on Monday that customers have been frequenting his restaurants "like crazy" as expensive food at grocery stores has been pushing them to dine out more. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" with FAT Brands vice chairman Ed Rensi, Wiederhorn noted that sales...
I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee
A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
Starbucks Really Wants to Ruin Its Loyalty Program
Starbucks (SBUX) pioneered the modern loyalty program with its use of its app to drive customer engagement. You don't have to place a digital order in order to get loyalty-program rewards with the coffee chain -- top-tier members used to get a gold membership card in the mail -- but you do need to use the app.
Kroger are altering their self check out forever – but traditional shoppers will be very disappointed with major change
KROGER has rolled out a new shopping tool across hundreds of its stores, changing how customers check out their groceries. The retailer has introduced the KroGo cart – a buggy that comes with a scanner, a built-in camera, and a touch screen. Kroger bosses have claimed that shoppers will...
The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco
These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. See: How Much Cash To Have...
7 Surprising Kroger Items To Shop Now
When you step into Kroger, you are probably expecting to be greeted by a section filled with flower arrangements, a bakery counter littered with freshly baked pastries and bread, and rows of fresh...
Starbucks is adding new challenges and prizes to its popular rewards program — here's how to get them
Starbucks just announced a new addition to its rewards program using web3 and blockchain technology called Starbucks Odyssey.
The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up
Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
Starbucks Is Spending $450 Million to Upgrade Its Stores
The company announced that it would be doubling down on new technology to increase efficiency.
Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery
On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT
Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales
For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector
The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came back
Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes ‘bargain’ pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe. The Bottom Line: Sales at restaurants and...
