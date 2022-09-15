On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO