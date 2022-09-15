ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

pymnts

4 in 10 Restaurant Customers Say Dining Has Become Less Personal

As restaurants look to maintain customers’ spending in the face of economic pressures, they must be wary of a widely held sentiment among consumers that dining is becoming impersonal. According to findings from May/June edition of PYMNTS’ Digital Divide study, “The Digital Divide: Technology, the Metaverse and the Future...
Mashed

Sam's Club Just Made A Big Change To Its Membership

During the 2020 peak of the coronavirus pandemic, wholesale supermarkets saw an increase in sales growth — and for good reason. People were staying at home and readily buying in bulk, to avoid frequent trips out to the grocery store. According to CNN Business, stocks for Costco, Sam's Club, and BJ's climbed during this period, as people continued to pay for memberships even after social distancing laws relaxed.
The US Sun

I sued Albertsons for the time I spent using self-checkout – they call it ‘absurd’ but I felt like an employee

A CUSTOMER has demanded years of wages from a grocery chain after arguing that using self-checkout practically makes you identical to the cashier. California woman Sophia Sadlowski filed a lawsuit against grocery retailer Albertsons seeking payment for the "uncompensated work performed by their customers" in April 2022. Albertsons, however, slammed...
TheStreet

Starbucks Really Wants to Ruin Its Loyalty Program

Starbucks (SBUX) pioneered the modern loyalty program with its use of its app to drive customer engagement. You don't have to place a digital order in order to get loyalty-program rewards with the coffee chain -- top-tier members used to get a gold membership card in the mail -- but you do need to use the app.
The Motley Fool

The Best 7 Products to Buy at Costco

These seven products are must-buys at Costco. Buying certain products in bulk at Costco is well worth the trip. Costco's high-quality food products like its rotisserie chicken and hot dog haven't changed prices in years. Other staples such as toilet paper, bacon, and coffee are the same quality and cheaper...
Daily Mail

The end of Starbucks as we know it? Coffee giant will spend $450M on 'Reinvention' plan that will see Frappuccinos made one minute faster, with less emphasis on city cafes and more on drive-thrus and pick up

Starbucks unveiled a 'Reinvention' plan on Tuesday to overhaul their current stores with speedier technology and implement new stores that will only offer delivery services and a drive-thru. The plan will cost the company $450 million to execute and will increase Starbucks' store growth rate in the US from 450...
pymnts

Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery

On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
pymnts

BJ’s Wholesale, Rivals Chase Trade-Down Consumer Trend via SNAP EBT

Aiming to offer its members flexibility and convenience, membership warehouse club operator BJ’s Wholesale Club has begun accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) payments when members check out on BJs.com or the company’s mobile app. When using SNAP EBT cards to shop online, BJ’s...
pymnts

Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales

For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
pymnts

Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector

The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Here’s a look at all the changes Starbucks has made since Howard Schultz came back

Fine dining may not be immune to inflation pressures after all. In New York, one restaurant promotes ‘bargain’ pricing with a $99 porterhouse for two. Will we see more value positioning in high-end restaurants?. Are high grocery prices helping restaurants? Maybe. The Bottom Line: Sales at restaurants and...
