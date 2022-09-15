Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage in Thursday night's Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert was in considerable pain late in the game versus the Chiefs, and after an X-Ray was conducted Friday morning, it revealed fractured cartilage. It's a relatively decent outcome for the Chargers and Herbert, as more serious fractures could have prolonged his time on the shelf. Still, he'll need to recover, and head coach Brandon Staley says that Herbert is "day-to-day." With a long layoff until Week 3 against the Jaguars, the talented third-year pro should be ready in plenty of time.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO