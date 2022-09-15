Join Lavender Hill Farm for their First Sunflower Festival this Weekend

No plans this weekend? What better way to welcome fall than with a fun festival!

Lavender Hill Farm

in Boyne City is having their first Sunflower Festival this Saturday!

Grab a blanket and your appetite– there will be food and beer, plenty of vendors, live music, and fun activities for the whole family. Some fun things to expect is pumpkin painting, face painting, yoga, lawn games, a barn market, and sunflower tour! The best part is…it’s free!

Lavender Hill Farm is known for their lavender, but that’s not all they grow on the farm! Their new flower plot is the newest addition, right next to the sunflower field. Vibrant, colorful flowers planted at the top of the farm for the public to walk through and take pictures, and even make a beautiful bouquet to take home with you.

