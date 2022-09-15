Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Execs with company tasked with Ky. unemployment system upgrade indicted by feds
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - It is back to the drawing back for Kentucky’s unemployment system. Upgrades to the system that were shown to be inadequate to handle tens of thousands of claims during the pandemic will have to wait even longer. This comes after labor cabinet officials told lawmakers...
wnky.com
EV charging infrastructure plan approved for Kentucky highways
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Kentucky’s Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan has been approved sooner than expected. A release by the U.S. Department of Transportation states the plan is part of a project that will build a convenient, reliable and affordable EV charging network across the country. Kentucky, along with 35 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico, all have approved plans.
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky, Tennessee getting millions of federal dollars to create electric vehicle charging infrastructure
Kentucky and Tennessee are among the states set to receive millions of federal dollars to create statewide electric vehicle charging networks. President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that the first $900 million has been approved for electric vehicle charging infrastructure projects across the nation as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law.
KFVS12
Gov. Beshear gives Team Kentucky update
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear updated Kentuckians on continued economic growth, the historic flooding in eastern Kentucky, the newly updated COVID-19 booster, the Rockport Bridge Rehabilitation Rail Project and more. He also named the officers and troopers awarded at Kentucky State Police’s annual sworn awards ceremony as Team...
Kentucky ranked second highest in job resignation rates
How high are resignation rates in Kentucky?
Safety board issues report on 2019 Kentucky pipeline explosion
JUNCTION CITY, Ky. — A 2019 pipeline explosion that resulted in one death and the destruction of five homes in Kentucky happened when the pipeline ruptured and released natural gas caught fire, the National Transportation Safety Board said Wednesday. Fourteen other homes were damaged as the fire burned about...
wdrb.com
LG&E, KU urge public to pack emergency preparedness kits in the event of a natural disaster
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Friday is National Preparedness Month, and a local utility company wants to make sure people are ready for the unexpected. LG&E and KU both do continuous training at facilities just like LG&E's East Operations Center on Ballardsville Road, where they simulate real-life situations and make a plan of attack.
Kentucky is Home to the Longest Cave in the World And They Just Discovered 6 More Miles of Passages
Mammoth Cave's name isn't lying, the cave system really is mammoth, and it just got longer. Did you know that Mammoth Cave is the longest cave in the world? And it just got longer, as they've found six more miles of new passages. It really is wild when you think about it, we've known about Mammoth Cave for years, and cave researchers are constantly learning more about this cave system and finding new passageways within it.
wdrb.com
Schools in Louisville, Frankfort recognized among 7 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven schools in Kentucky were recognized as National Blue Ribbons Schools in 2022. In a release Friday, U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced 297 schools were recognized for excellence. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement.
kentuckytoday.com
5 National Blue Ribbon Schools in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The U.S. Department of Education has named five Kentucky public schools as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence, it was announced on Friday. The five schools and their districts are:. --Cairo Elementary School (Henderson County) --Fancy Farm Elementary School (Graves...
wymt.com
Kentucky Black Pride celebrates ‘Pride in the Park’
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For six years, Kentucky Black Pride has been celebrating ‘Pride in the Park.’. “One reason why we do have it here at woodland park is because back in the late 50s and 60s when African-Americans were not allowed to perform in clubs or anything, they performed here at this park in the old amphitheater,” said chairman of Kentucky Black Pride, Shawn Ka’Ron Bumpasc.
wdrb.com
Kentucky woman becomes Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Air National Guard's first female F-35 pilot is a former boxing instructor from Kentucky. According to a report by LEX 18, 1st Lt. Kelsey Flannery, 30, has been training for three years to pilot the F35A Lightning II, and on Wednesday, Sept. 7, she took her first flight as a Vermont Air National Guard member.
KFVS12
It’s pawpaw season
(KFVS) - It’s pawpaw season in the Heartland. According to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, the pawpaw has fruit September-October. They’re banana-shaped, cylindrical and 3-5 inches long. The flavor is described as sweet with a custardy texture. They say it has hints of banana, mango and pineapple. Have...
wfft.com
Indiana Department of Workforce Development discovered unauthorized access to some user login information
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - The Indiana Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has discovered unauthorized access to some user login email addresses and security questions. The incident was related to login information for the Department's Uplink system. There were 4,264 accounts impacted, and holders of those accounts are being notified by mail. The DWD said no social security numbers are believed to have been accessed.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a lane along I-275 in Northern Kentucky
WILDER, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along westbound I-275 at State Route 9 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Northern Kentucky, Friday evening. Click the...
wpsdlocal6.com
Judge rules in favor of Kentucky teen cuffed during traffic stop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled that a Louisville police officer violated a Black teenager’s constitutional rights during a 2018 traffic stop. The teen was handcuffed and frisked for weapons. Tae-Ahn Lea was pulled over by former Louisville Detective Kevin Crawford for allegedly making a wide right turn.
Indiana, Kentucky and Ilinios Residents Secretly Judge People Who Do These Things
We all do it, even though we try not to. It's something we aren't proud of, but we just can't help it. What is it? Silently, without knowing them personally, we judge others. Sometimes it over the silliest things like tattoos, hair color, type of vehicle they drive, or where they live. It's ridiculous, really, but the list goes on and on.
KFVS12
Harvest season safety tips from Ill. Dept. of Agriculture
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KFVS) - As we enter fall, the Illinois Departments of Agriculture and Labor remind all farm workers to stay safe, especially during the busy harvest season. Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed the week of September 18-24 National Farm Safety and Health Week in Illinois, with the theme, “Protecting Agriculture’s Future.”
KFVS12
Missouri lawmakers start work on proposed tax cuts
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers are back in the Capitol to work on tax cuts. Legislators started a special session to slash taxes Wednesday. Republican Gov. Mike Parson is asking lawmakers to cut the top income tax rate from 5.3% to 4.8%. He also wants the GOP-led Legislature...
Beshear offers defense on issues looming in reelection bid
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear defended his record Thursday on a host of challenges — the pandemic, high consumer prices, crime and drug deaths — that are sure to surface next year when the Democrat seeks a second term.
