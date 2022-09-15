ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manlius, NY

Comments / 1

Related
cnycentral.com

CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?

SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York

(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manlius, NY
Manlius, NY
Business
Syracuse.com

Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected

Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
Syracuse.com

One of CNY’s oldest shopping centers has hit hard times, but owner isn’t giving up

Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#The Side Hill Farms
Lite 98.7

Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York

Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
WHITESBORO, NY
Syracuse.com

NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022

We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
SYRACUSE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
whcuradio.com

Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
103.9 The Breeze

Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants

Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
UTICA, NY
cottagesgardens.com

Inside Designer Thom Filicia’s Newly Revamped Real Estate Portfolio, Guided by Destiny and Connection

Whether you know him from the original Queer Eye or from his many beautiful projects and design collections, Thom Filicia’s reach in the design world is vast. But, where does he hang his hat or getaway to on the weekend? Recently, an off-market real estate move prompted us to catch up with Filicia and hear about his dreamy dwellings, which all happen to lie within New York state.
SAG HARBOR, NY
PennLive.com

Finger Lakes winery puts emphasis on organic farming, an educational experience in tasting room

Winemaker Paul Brock and wine educator Shannon Brock took over Silver Thread Vineyard in Lodi, New York, in 2011. It’s an owner-operated, boutique winery in the Finger Lakes known for sustainably-grown estate wines. The Brocks practice a holistic, regenerative style of farming called biointensive viticulture, according to their website. The winery generates 100% of its energy needs from a 28kw solar array located on-site.
LODI, NY
Oswego County Today

State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego

OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
OSWEGO, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
60K+
Followers
49K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy