WKTV
Surveying potential solar site in New Hartford
Surveyers were seen at a site in New Hartford where a solar farm has been proposed. Permits have not yet been approved for the project to move forward.
Great Northern Mall update: Developer in talks with 2 big tenants
Clay, N.Y. – Central New York Developer Guy Hart Jr. has big plans for transforming the Great Northern Mall property, and he’s starting by negotiating with two large tenants. One is a large big-box retailer not currently in Clay, and the other is what he calls would be...
cnycentral.com
CNY Regional Market: What's fresh this week?
SYRACUSE — Amanda Vitale from the Central New York Regional Market walks us through what’s fresh this week. This week, it's mums. The beautiful fall plant can help you add some color to your home as we transition to fall. Find out how long they last as the temperatures drop.
localsyr.com
It’s picking time: Apple orchards in Central New York
(WSYR-TV) — Are you looking for fresh apples for your homemade apple pie? Or maybe you just want to go out and spend time with your family? Below is a list of apple orchards in Central New York that will make you happy to your core!. Navarino Orchard. Navarino...
Mouse droppings in food at 1 of 4 failed restaurant inspections: 46 satisfactory; 5 corrected
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Aug. 28 to Sept. 5:. Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article incorrectly reported an inspection report below for the No. 1 Kitchen restaruant was for the No. 1 Kitchen, 119 W. Seneca St., Manlius. The inspection report was for the No. 1 Kitchen on Nottingham Road in DeWitt. The incorrect information was provided by Onondaga County.
One of CNY’s oldest shopping centers has hit hard times, but owner isn’t giving up
Salina, N.Y. -- An iconic shopping center that’s been part of the Central New York retail scene for almost 70 years has fallen on tough times. During the past decade, Northern Lights has lost two of its large tenants and, so far, hasn’t been able to fill the vacant spaces. Like the strip center, the marquee advertising its stores has loads of empty spaces, a far cry for a shopping center that was one of the earliest destinations for suburban shoppers in Onondaga County.
Update: Power largely restored for thousands after tractor trailer knocks down wires
Update 6:43 p.m.: Power is largely restored for customers in Onondaga and Oswego Counties, according to the National Grid outage map. The map reports 41 people are still without power after a tractor trailer knocked down power lines Saturday afternoon. Original article:. Cicero, N.Y. — Almost 3,000 residents are without...
Ryan McMahon’s 2023 budget includes new facilities for kids, more cops and a tax cut
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The health and development of children are key to many of the initiatives that Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon touts in his proposed $1.4 billion budget for the coming year. McMahon is presenting his 2023 budget this morning to the county legislature. Some of the youth...
Wicked Halloween Display at Former Jail You Have to See in Central New York
Ghosts, goblins, and spirits have emerged in Central New York from a home that once housed prisoners and is said to be haunted. Every Halloween, there's a house in Whitesboro that is all decked out for the season. It's the home of Michele Baker who's lived at 2 Park Avenue for 22 years. "I have always had a love and obsession with decorating for Halloween," Baker said. "Doing so has such special meaning because this house has so much history. In the 1800's it was a jailhouse and three people were hung there, one of which was a woman, Mary Runkle who was the first woman to be hung in Oneida County."
Your Stories Q&A: Will the Thruway Chick-fil-A be open on Sunday?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest question has us jumping on the NYS Thruway to the new Chick-Fil-A at the Chittenango rest stop. Viewer Fred Alfred wrote the YS Team: Will the new Chick-Fil-A on the Thruway be open on Sundays? Chick-Fil-A opened inside the new Chittenango service area on I-90 West. Chick-fil-A is […]
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for Sept. 17, 2022
We’re gearing up for NY Cannabis Insider’s half-day conference in Syracuse on Friday, and hope to see a lot of our readers from CNY and across the state. On Monday, reporter Tom Wanamaker wrote a story that asks whether NY’s medical marijuana operators will supply the state’s first adult-use dispensaries. The Office of Cannabis Management has awarded more than 200 conditional adult-use cultivation licenses to businesses that were previously part of NY’s hemp research program.
oswegocountynewsnow.com
‘Hopes and dreams’: Oswego celebrates opening of Lock 7 Apartments, putting mental well-being on the forefront
OSWEGO — A new apartment building in Oswego is finally open and drawing crowds, as a waitlist grows to become part of the community. The city of Oswego and members of the team responsible for the Lock 7 Apartments celebrated its completion with an open house Thursday.
whcuradio.com
Tompkins County resident becomes 67th COVID-19 death
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Tompkins County reports a new death from COVID-19. It’s the first passing from the pandemic in September, and the 67th death overall since March 2020. In other numbers reported today, seven people in Tompkins County are hospitalized with COVID symptoms, 17 new positive cases,...
Dive Into A Big Bowl Of Mac N Cheese At These 15 Upstate New York Restaurants
Do you love macaroni and cheese? Where can you find some of the best bowls across the Utica, Rome, and Syracuse areas?. Pasta and cheese casseroles were recorded in the 14th century in the Italian cookbook, Liber de Coquina, which featured a dish of Parmesan and pasta. It's been on tables of Central New Yorkers since you were a little kid. There is something different when you become an adult, and learn you can have mac n cheese whenever you'd like. Where do you go?
Your Stories Q&A: Why has work come to a halt on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories Team has received several calls and emails concerned about construction being halted on West Genesee Street in the Fairmount area. Toni Rogers was just one of the viewers who emailed the YS Team to say construction has been at a standstill for about a month. Rogers was curious […]
cottagesgardens.com
Inside Designer Thom Filicia’s Newly Revamped Real Estate Portfolio, Guided by Destiny and Connection
Whether you know him from the original Queer Eye or from his many beautiful projects and design collections, Thom Filicia’s reach in the design world is vast. But, where does he hang his hat or getaway to on the weekend? Recently, an off-market real estate move prompted us to catch up with Filicia and hear about his dreamy dwellings, which all happen to lie within New York state.
28-year-old woman biking in North Country dies in crash with vehicle, troopers say
Adams, N.Y. — A 28-year-old woman died in a crash with a vehicle while biking in the North Country Friday, troopers said. Jean Winchell, of Adams Center, was biking at 2:43 p.m. going south along Route 11 in Adams, according to a news release from state police. Winchell collided...
Things to do in Central New York this weekend: September 16-18
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Another work week is in the books and now its time for a weekend of fun and exploration! These events are a great way to support local businesses and meet new people who also call Central New York home. Click on an event to be taken to its Facebook page with […]
Finger Lakes winery puts emphasis on organic farming, an educational experience in tasting room
Winemaker Paul Brock and wine educator Shannon Brock took over Silver Thread Vineyard in Lodi, New York, in 2011. It’s an owner-operated, boutique winery in the Finger Lakes known for sustainably-grown estate wines. The Brocks practice a holistic, regenerative style of farming called biointensive viticulture, according to their website. The winery generates 100% of its energy needs from a 28kw solar array located on-site.
State Announces Completion Of $26 Million Affordable Housing Development In Oswego
OSWEGO – Governor Kathy Hochul yesterday announced the completion of a $26 million affordable and supportive housing development in the city of Oswego. Lock 7 Apartments, located at 220 E. 1st St., features 80 affordable apartments, including 40 units reserved for individuals and families experiencing homelessness. The building is the third state-funded affordable housing development in Oswego to open this year.
