KFVS12
Perryville welcomes bikers to downtown in annual event
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Downtown Perryville was filled with bikers and other visitors as part of the 10th Annual Bikers on the Square event on Saturday. The large event brought in bikers from various communities in Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. On hand was plenty of food, music and fun. Bikers...
KFVS12
Chicago firefighter honored with posthumous degree from SIU-Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Chicago Fire Department Captain Ronald Regan Jr. was honored with a posthumous degree from Southern Illinois University Carbondale Friday morning, Sept. 16. According to a release, Regan passed away on Dec. 19, 2021 at the age of 58 after a fight with COVID-19. Regan was just...
KFVS12
2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Entries are now being accepted for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest. During Family Weekend, set for September 22-24, the university will honor one “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year – that’s a family in which at least one parent or legal guardian is an SIU Carbondale graduate – and one “non-legacy” Family of the Year.
KFVS12
Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community
A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school.
KFVS12
Inaugural Oktoberfest held in Ste. Genevieve
Anna Fire and Rescue Department host event to interact with community.
KFVS12
Prevention Program launched for local schools by Green Bear Project
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Green Bear Project launched a new high school prevention program. The Green Bear Project was created in 2001 by Leasa Stone with a mission to educate the community about child abuse. According to a release from the Southeast Missouri Network Against Sexual Violence, over the...
KFVS12
Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter
Expired at-home COVID-19 tests won't harm you, but may not deliver accurate results. Republican senators introduce bill to combat fentanyl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat
KFVS12
Candlelight vigil to be held to honor, remember POWs/MIAs
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Friday, September 16 is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. In honor of American service members who were prisoners of war and those still missing in action, Missouri’s National Veterans Memorial (MNVM) in Perryville is holding a candlelight vigil at 7 p.m. Candles will be provided and...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
Expired at-home COVID-19 tests
KFVS12
Charleston R-1 School Dist. adjust to new changes this school year
CHARLESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - AS a new school year begins, the concern over teacher shortages continues. Here in Missouri, the Charleston R-1 School District has made some changes to help address the shortages. ”This is something we needed to do with our drastic drop in enrollment and the shortage of...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, September 17th, 2022
Centralia Police arrested a Decatur woman on drug charges and an outstanding warrant. Jessica Welch was taken to the Marion County Jail for alleged possession of a controlled substance and on a Marion County traffic warrant with bond set at $2,500. 57-year-old Chris Dwiggins was arrested at a Salem motel...
KFVS12
Heartland teen collecting toys for children
JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Jimmy Williams was diagnosed with a heart condition in 2019 and underwent a heart transplant in 2020. He’s spending his second birthday after the procedure letting kids at Cardinal Glennon know he gets what they’re going through. Jimmy hosts toy drives around his birthday...
KFVS12
Sneak peek of 44th Manifolds on Main Street Car Show
We are live with Carla Grebing of the Lutheran Heritage Center and Carla Jordan of the Cape Girardeau County History Center. Janna Clifton joins us to look at the Fall Open House, Oktoberfest and much more!. SEMO Soccer Women's team to play 'Meg Herndon Donate Life Game' Sunday.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding
KFVS12
Carbondale police searching for man considered armed & dangerous
Jackson Police: Man wielding axe arrested after barricading himself inside home. Raymond Halter, 39, is currently being held at the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's Office on multiple charges, including unlawful use of a weapon. National POW/MIA Recognition Day candlelight vigil to be held at Missouri's National Veterans Memorial.
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
Magic 95.1
Candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney removed from November ballot; promises to appeal
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – The Democratic candidate for Williamson County State’s Attorney has been removed from the November ballot. Marcy Cascio-Hale, who was appointed state’s attorney in July following the resignation of Brandon Zanotti, says she’ll appeal the decision. The Williamson County Republican Party challenged Cascio-Hale’s...
kjluradio.com
Illinois man with lengthy record faces charges for pursuit in Montgomery County
An Illinois man, with a lengthy criminal record, is arrested in Missouri after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle winds its way through Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they were notified that the Highway Patrol in Pike County was chasing a man driving a stolen SUV on Highway 70, earlier this month, and the driver was heading toward Jonesburg.
KFVS12
Paducah police: 18-month drug trafficking investigation leads to 23 indictments, more to be expected
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department released details on an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation that resulted in 23 people being indicted. According to the police department, drug detectives began investigating into the organized sale of fentanyl in early 2021. This investigation spurred from “an increase in the...
KFVS12
Anna Fire and Rescue shows off new fire truck in community event
ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - Firefighters with the Anna Fire and Rescue Department wanted to show their community a new fire truck they recently acquired. The event gave an opportunity for people to view and interact with the new fire apparatus and talk with firefighters. Fire crew members also provided a...
