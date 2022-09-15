CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Entries are now being accepted for Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s 2022 Saluki Family of the Year contest. During Family Weekend, set for September 22-24, the university will honor one “legacy” Saluki Family of the Year – that’s a family in which at least one parent or legal guardian is an SIU Carbondale graduate – and one “non-legacy” Family of the Year.

