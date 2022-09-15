Trump toured his golf course in DC this week because he is planning upgrades, insiders claims as they scoff at reports he was conducting mob-style meeting with lawyers over indictment fears

Related
Trump says he declassified EVERY official document found at Mar-a-Lago and claims charging him with a crime would 'tear this country apart'
Former President Trump on Thursday insisted that every official record he took to Mar-a-Lago he had declassified, even as he refused to say whether he knew the documents were the property of the federal government. Trump told Hugh Hewitt on his radio show he did no wrong and the Department...
Mar-a-Lago search: Magistrate unseals more details of FBI affidavit, revealing that Trump counsel says he 'was not advised there were any records in any private office space'
A magistrate in Florida unredacted more details on Tuesday of the FBI affidavit outlining its case to search Donald Trump Mar-a-Lago home, revealing that the former president's lawyer said he had been told there were no sensitive records stored in private offices there. In fact, court filings show agents recovered...
Fallon Mocks Trump for Asking Government to Pay for Special Master: ‘Bring in a Special Master to Decide Who Has to Pay’ (Video)
Despite Monday night being Emmys night, Jimmy Fallon still put on “The Tonight Show” – and had some big headlines to cover in his monologue. That included Donald Trump’s request that the government help pay for the special master he specifically requested. But don’t worry, Fallon has a solution.
Trump offered the West Bank to Jordan's king, according to a new book. The territory was not his to give away.
Trump once offered Jordan's king the occupied West Bank, per a new book. The king told a friend he thought he was having a heart attack after Trump made the offer, the book said. The US government has no authority over the West Bank, and therefore can't give it to...
'I have been a hostage': Woman who infiltrated Mar-a-Lago posing as Rothschild heiress says her abusive ex-lover forced her into it to support daughter's musical career
The Ukrainian woman accused of infiltrating Mar-a-Lago and other enclaves of high society by masquerading as a Rothschild heiress says her Moscow-raised ex-lover threatened her into the ruse to boost his own finances. Inna Yashchyshyn, 33, made headlines last month after a Pittsburgh newspaper published an expose delving into a...
Trump's $1BN funding agreement for Truth Social could crumble next week - with hedge funds allowed to walk away when merger wasn't completed
The social media company behind former President Donald Trump's Truth Social is in danger of its $1 billion financing deal crumbling by next week. The New York Times reported Thursday that the deal, which was agreed to by about three dozen hedge funds, along with other wealthy investors, hits a crucial deadline on September 20.
Harry and Meghan have been 'uninvited to state reception at Buckingham Palace on Sunday after officials insisted event was for working royals only'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were 'uninvited' to a state reception for world leaders and foreign royals tomorrow evening, it was reported last night. It is thought the couple received an invitation to the event, hosted by King Charles and the Queen Consort, earlier in the week. But Prince...
What homeless crisis? Dozens of rooms and properties are available on Airbnb in Martha's Vineyard - after homelessness director claimed 50 illegal immigrants could not stay because there's 'no affordable housing'
Dozens of modest properties and homes are available for rent on AirBnb on Martha’s Vineyard, DailyMail.com can reveal, despite the island's main homelessness expert claiming there was no affordable housing in which to place migrants. Private rooms and small guest stays are on offer for $180 a night, which...
NYC attorney and his dentist friend claim Swedish hedge fund manager owner of $10,000 Hamptons rental treated them like 'squatters' and ruined their vacation by not letting them set AC from 70 to 68 degrees
A New York City attorney and his dentist friend have filed a lawsuit against a Swedish hedge fund manager for ruining their vacation at his $10,000 Hamptons rental because he kept the air conditioning stuck at 70 degrees. Toby Cohen and Dr. Johnathan Neman alleged that their families suffered 'uninhabitable'...
Let us in! Bryson DeChambeau pleads for the PGA Tour to allow LIV golfers to play in the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup... and says the events 'are only hurting themselves' if they continue to block them
Team events such as the Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup are only 'hurting themselves' by banning players who signed up for LIV Golf, former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has said. Players who joined the Saudi-backed LIV series are no longer eligible to participate in PGA Tour events, including the...
No10 admits 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders following claims Japanese Emperor WILL have to get a BUS to Queen's funeral during his first official trip abroad - while Joe Biden will be allowed to travel in his armoured 'Beast'
Downing Street today admitted that 'arrangements will vary' for world leaders amid claims Japan's Emperor Naruhito will be among those forced to take a bus to the Queen's funeral. Emperor Naruhito and his wife, Empress Masako, have been confirmed to be among the guests flying into London for Her Majesty's...
EXCLUSIVE: MBE-winning NHS nurse, 60, 'thought it was a hoax' when she got the phone call inviting her to be part of congregation at Queen's funeral
An MBE-winning nurse 'thought it was a hoax' when she received a phone call inviting her to be part of the congregation at the Queen's funeral on Monday. Nancy O'Neill from Bradford has worked as a nurse for more than 41 years and was awarded the third highest ranking Order of the British Empire as part of the Queen's Birthday Honours this year.
'I've certainly made mistakes': Democratic official charged with murdering reporter who exposed his affair refuses to deny committing it in jailhouse interview - and says he lives his 'life doing good for others'
A Las Vegas Democratic official who was charged with murdering a reporter who exposed his affair refused to discuss the case in a jailhouse interview and claimed he lives his life to do 'good for others.'. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, 45, has been accused of killing Las Vegas...
Commons authorities have been ‘inundated’ with complaints from MPs’ staffers angry at not being given priority access to see The Queen lying in state
MPs’ staff have ‘inundated’ Commons authorities with complaints that they do not get priority access to see the Queen lying in state in the Palace of Westminster. While many parliamentary workers – including peers, MPs themselves, cleaners and cooks – are able to skip the queue, those working for MPs are not.
Ex-special forces hero who won two of the country’s top gallantry gongs told The Queen ‘we do it for you’
AN ex-Special Forces hero who won two of the country’s top gallantry gongs has revealed he told the Queen: “We don’t do it for money or medals, ma’am. We do it for you.”. Former Royal Marine Dom Troulan, 59, was responding after Her Majesty told him...
Outrage as mayor brands portrait of the Queen 'redundant' while it's REMOVED during the middle of a meeting: 'Highly insensitive'
A furious row has erupted after a portrait of Queen Elizabeth was ‘insensitively’ pulled off the wall midway through a council meeting amid wisecracks and laughter. Sydney's Inner West Mayor Darcy Byrne branded the painting 'redundant' as it was removed from the Ashfield council chamber wall by councillor Tim Stephens.
'I can hardly believe that within less than 48 hours she had died': The Queen's racing adviser reveals monarch was in 'tremendous form' during their last meeting and was discussing her love for horses 'right to the very end'
The Queen was in 'tremendous form' just a few days before she died and discussing 'her love for her horses right to the very end', according to her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser. John Warren features in one of the most repeated TV clips of the last week, when the...
