Trump toured his golf course in DC this week because he is planning upgrades, insiders claims as they scoff at reports he was conducting mob-style meeting with lawyers over indictment fears

By MailOnline Reporter
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago
When Donald Trump was seen at his golf course outside Washington D.C. without his clubs earlier this week, it triggered a wave of speculation that he had picked the open-air venue for a meeting with lawyers and plotters beyond the reach of FBI surveillance.
Online conspiracy theorists fancied they'd spotted a mustachioed former lawyer to the president and a campaigner known for working to overturn the election. But the fanciful thinking tickled Trump World insiders, who said it was nothing quite so exciting: It was a tour of facilities as his company plans upgrades.
'This is probably the funniest story I've heard in years. His family owns and operates golf courses and hotels all around the world,' said a source familiar with the visit. 'They visit the courses a lot.' Trump even played golf after lunch, he added. Among the fanciful claims that went viral was one by Michael Cohen (pictured), who was once Trump's fixer before a spectacular falling out, who claimed he had been told that the former president was meeting with two lawyers.
That led some online sleuths to suggest a mustachioed man in the party was Ty Cobb (pictured), a former White House lawyer, despite the fact he has now become a TV regular decrying the actions of his ex boss and the despite the fact that his upturned facial hair bore little resemblance to the figure at the course.
'All these people are insane,' said the insider, as he snickered at the misunderstandings about Trump's visit. 'The guy showed up at his golf course in golf clothes, rode around in a golf cart. And there are people on the far right who are wondering if it was part of a plan to take back the white house. And you get people on the far left saying it's about the FBI coming after him.' The owners are thinking about redesigning a couple of holes, he said, and doing some other work on the course.
The visit has also fueled speculation that the course is in line to host the controversial Saudi LIV golf tour, as reported by Business Insider. Trump has already committed to two LIV competitions, one at his National Golf Club Bedminster that took place in July and another at the Trump National Doral Miami slated for October. However, that slate is expected to expand next year.
Pictures taken during the visit show Trump riding in his cart alongside son Eric, executive vice president of the Trump Organization. Also on the tour is the company's director of golf, and officers from the Trump National Golf Club Washington D.C. They can be seen inspecting one of the greens.
Among the party was John Copeland, the founder and president of Superior Golf Concepts, whose white mustache triggered the Cobb claims. Speculation about Trump's visit began even before he arrived in the Washington area.
When his motorcade was spotted en route to Morristown airport near his Bedminster base in New Jersey on Sunday, for the short hop to Dulles International Airport, social media commentators suggested his trip was related to a slew of investigations into his business practices and attempts to cling on to power after the 2020 election. He arrived dressed in sports gear before being whisked away in a black SUV.
