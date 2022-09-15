ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saffie Osborne Racing League top jockey and £20,000 richer after 6539-1 treble knocks Sean Levey off No1 spot in final

By Zoe Crabtree
 2 days ago
JOCKEY Saffie Osborne stole the show as Wales and the West wrapped up Racing League honours at Newcastle.

Osborne notched a huge 6,500-1 treble on the final night of the competition.

Saffie Osborne celebrates winning the Racing League and a £20k prize Credit: PA

That was enough to seal the top jockey award in the Racing League and a £20,000 prize after knocking Sean Levey off top spot.

The 20-year-old got off the mark on Tregony.

That was before firing in 40-1 shot Raising Sand for her dad Jamie and 28-1 stunner Billy Mill.

A delighted Osborne said: “I’m a bit shocked.

“Sometimes you just get a bit of luck like this – I’ve never even ridden a treble before so to get a £20,000 bonus on top of that is quite nice!”

London and the South is captained by Sun Racing’s Matt Chapman.

And it had led the team standings going into the evening.

But they could manage just one winner with Temple Bruer.

Defeat was hard to take for Chapman who has been embroiled in a bitter feud with Wales and West captain Jamie Osborne.

Osborne said: “Matt has been consistently very smug and very noisy.

“We just played our best cards on the night simply to annoy him.”

