Berrien Springs, MI

22 WSBT

Lakeshore Public Schools looking for district feedback

Stevensville, Mich. — Lakeshore Public Schools wants to hear from you about how to improve the district. School leaders say they are looking into a capital improvement bond and want the community to be involved. The main areas of concern are priority needs in each building, energy efficiency, and...
STEVENSVILLE, MI
22 WSBT

High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Gavin Houser

ELKHART — He’s been a finalist for our Football Fever Highlight of the Night, and that’s the beginning of what Elkhart’s Gavin Houser brings to the Lions football program. "Coming from an injury last year, I knew this was my last year, and I just have...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair

WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
LA PORTE, IN
22 WSBT

Notre Dame fans moving forward with Fighting Irish spirit

Notre Dame — Notre Dame fans are getting ready for today's second home game of the season. The matchup against the California Golden Bears kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Gates into the stadium open at 1 p.m. Despite Notre Dame's football team having two losses so far, the Fighting...
NOTRE DAME, IN
22 WSBT

Historic house finds new neighbors

South Bend. Ind. — An Indiana Landmark is on a new piece of land. The May House took a ride from a parking lot to Park Avenue today. An organization spent seven years to move the house two-tenths of a mile. The May House is 93-years-old. The two-story, 2,400...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Friday Night Football Fever Highlight of the Night

NorthWood's Owen Roeder on the pitch to Kaden Lone then Parker Filley on the receiving end of the touchdown. A huge win tonight in the NLC for NorthWood who defeats Warsaw by a score of 42-21 to remain undefeated at 5-0.
NAPPANEE, IN
22 WSBT

Local National Weather Service radar down for repairs

North Webster, Ind. — For the next two weeks, the doppler radar at the National Weather Service Office in North Webster will be out of commission. Usually you’d see a 30-ft diameter, white dome on top of the Doppler radar tower. But if you drove along State Road 13 in North Webster Thursday morning, that dome was missing. In order to replace a critical piece of the doppler radar, the dome had to be removed.
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
22 WSBT

Traffic alert: South Bend road closures as May House is moved

A historic house just north of Downtown South Bend is now on the move. The May House is moving because of expansion at Memorial Hospital nearby. Right now, the house sits at the corner of a Memorial Hospital Parking lot, at Park Lane and Main Street. It's being moved to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist dies in crash on U.S. 20 in LaPorte

A Michigan City motorcyclist is dead after police say he apparently ran into the rear of a semi on US 20 Wednesday afternoon. LaPorte County deputies responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle around 4pm Wednesday. Police Identified the victim as Timothy R. Hefner, 29, of Michigan City.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

One injured in SR 19 crash

The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Bypass traffic back to normal after multi-vehicle collision

A crash shut down some eastbound lanes on the bypass south of Mishawaka. It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. near the Elm Road exit. At least four vehicles were involved. St. Joseph County Police says there were no injuries in this crash. It was caused after a ladder fell off...
MISHAWAKA, IN
22 WSBT

Recent food price increase slows, still hitting local grocery stores and restaurants

The U.S. inflation report released this week shows a .8% increase for food prices in August. "Some categories of groceries and food are actually down inflation-wise relative to the summer," said Jane Ryngaert, an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. "Which doesn't mean that they're getting less expensive, it means that they're getting more expensive at a slower rate."
SOUTH BEND, IN

