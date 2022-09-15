Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lakeshore Public Schools looking for district feedback
Stevensville, Mich. — Lakeshore Public Schools wants to hear from you about how to improve the district. School leaders say they are looking into a capital improvement bond and want the community to be involved. The main areas of concern are priority needs in each building, energy efficiency, and...
High School Spotlight: Elkhart's Gavin Houser
ELKHART — He’s been a finalist for our Football Fever Highlight of the Night, and that’s the beginning of what Elkhart’s Gavin Houser brings to the Lions football program. "Coming from an injury last year, I knew this was my last year, and I just have...
Stand tall toward the sun at the 23rd annual La Porte Sunflower Fair
WHO: The City of La Porte and La Porte Sunflower Fair. WHAT: Celebrate all things sunflower in La Porte County. There'll be over 100 craft and nonprofit vendors, food, a sunflower growing competition and the iconic rib cook off. WHEN: 9-5 p.m. ET. WHERE: Downtown La Porte, Michigan Avenue.
Notre Dame fans moving forward with Fighting Irish spirit
Notre Dame — Notre Dame fans are getting ready for today's second home game of the season. The matchup against the California Golden Bears kicks off at 2:30 p.m. Gates into the stadium open at 1 p.m. Despite Notre Dame's football team having two losses so far, the Fighting...
Historic house finds new neighbors
South Bend. Ind. — An Indiana Landmark is on a new piece of land. The May House took a ride from a parking lot to Park Avenue today. An organization spent seven years to move the house two-tenths of a mile. The May House is 93-years-old. The two-story, 2,400...
Friday Night Football Fever Highlight of the Night
NorthWood's Owen Roeder on the pitch to Kaden Lone then Parker Filley on the receiving end of the touchdown. A huge win tonight in the NLC for NorthWood who defeats Warsaw by a score of 42-21 to remain undefeated at 5-0.
Marcus Freeman enjoys his first victory but going right back to work
NOTRE DAME — "It was a tough week for all of us, from me on down," Marcus Freeman said after the 24-17 win over Cal. A tough week, with a sweet ending. In search of its first win, Notre Dame didn't start great Saturday against Cal but they executed when it mattered.
Fans excited as new quarterback leads the Fighting Irish against the Golden Bears
South Bend, Ind. — Still in search for their first win, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish takes on the University of California in week three. So far, the Irish have lost to Ohio State, and Marshall University. They start Saturday's game with a new starting quarterback. It's been a...
Local National Weather Service radar down for repairs
North Webster, Ind. — For the next two weeks, the doppler radar at the National Weather Service Office in North Webster will be out of commission. Usually you’d see a 30-ft diameter, white dome on top of the Doppler radar tower. But if you drove along State Road 13 in North Webster Thursday morning, that dome was missing. In order to replace a critical piece of the doppler radar, the dome had to be removed.
Traffic alert: South Bend road closures as May House is moved
A historic house just north of Downtown South Bend is now on the move. The May House is moving because of expansion at Memorial Hospital nearby. Right now, the house sits at the corner of a Memorial Hospital Parking lot, at Park Lane and Main Street. It's being moved to...
Motorcyclist dies in crash on U.S. 20 in LaPorte
A Michigan City motorcyclist is dead after police say he apparently ran into the rear of a semi on US 20 Wednesday afternoon. LaPorte County deputies responded to the crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle around 4pm Wednesday. Police Identified the victim as Timothy R. Hefner, 29, of Michigan City.
One injured in SR 19 crash
The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office has released details on a crash that shut down part of State Road 19. Deputies say an SUV was closely following a car going south on State Road 19. When the car stopped to turn, it was rear ended by the SUV, forcing the car...
Sheriff releases final report on crash that killed Rep. Jackie Walorski and 3 others
Police have released the report into the crash that killed Congresswoman Jackie Walorski and three other people. The police investigation determined the congresswoman's vehicle was at fault. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said in the media release that Walorski's vehicle was driving left of center -- with excessive speed. The...
Bypass traffic back to normal after multi-vehicle collision
A crash shut down some eastbound lanes on the bypass south of Mishawaka. It happened shortly after 5:00 p.m. near the Elm Road exit. At least four vehicles were involved. St. Joseph County Police says there were no injuries in this crash. It was caused after a ladder fell off...
A semi-truck carrying pigs overturns near CR 17 Toll Road exit in Elkhart
This happened at the County Road 17 exit near the Indiana Toll Road. ISP says there are 165 pigs on that truck. Two pigs were able to get out. WSBT crew on the scene say the pigs could be heard squealing and their snouts seen as they poked through the holes of the trailer.
Recent food price increase slows, still hitting local grocery stores and restaurants
The U.S. inflation report released this week shows a .8% increase for food prices in August. "Some categories of groceries and food are actually down inflation-wise relative to the summer," said Jane Ryngaert, an Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Notre Dame. "Which doesn't mean that they're getting less expensive, it means that they're getting more expensive at a slower rate."
