North Webster, Ind. — For the next two weeks, the doppler radar at the National Weather Service Office in North Webster will be out of commission. Usually you’d see a 30-ft diameter, white dome on top of the Doppler radar tower. But if you drove along State Road 13 in North Webster Thursday morning, that dome was missing. In order to replace a critical piece of the doppler radar, the dome had to be removed.

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO