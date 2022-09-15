Gateway Charter High School students give graffitied concession stand a makeover

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A concession stand building at Gateway Community Park got an upgrade after it was tagged with graffiti.

Park management discovered the vandalism in August.

When Gateway Charter High School students learned of the crime, they reached out to help.

Junior and seniors spent much of Thursday sketching and painting a mural that now covers the graffiti.

Senior class president, Brandon Walsh, says it didn’t take much convincing to get his classmates involved.

“It’s inspiring because it just shows no matter who you are, where you come from, we all have common interests and we can all come together and make this community a better place,” said Walsh.

Security cameras surrounding the building have been repositioned to protect the mural.

Management said the vandals are still out there, but they have a lead to who they’re looking for.