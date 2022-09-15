ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

WKYT 27

KSP arrests Whitley County murder suspect

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The suspect in a Whitley County murder is now in custody. Kentucky State Police says the deadly shooting happened Wednesday night at a home on Patrick Hollow Road. Officials said there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Chadwell. During...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
k105.com

Elderly woman shoots husband during domestic altercation

A Pulaski County woman shot her husband during a domestic altercation. Wednesday afternoon at approximately 5:30, the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Science Hill, a small community about eight miles north of Somerset, on the report of a shooting. Sheriff Greg Speck told the Commonwealth...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
Science Hill, KY
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Pulaski County, KY
Pulaski County, KY
Fairview, KY
q95fm.net

Officials Searching For Man Wanted For Murder

Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a shooting that took place in Whitley County. The shooting is said to have taken place on Patrick Hollow Road on Wednesday night. According to officials, there was a fight between 48-year-old Martin A. Canada and 31-year-old Kyle W. Caldwell. Canada is said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
clayconews.com

BIG BUST: Methamphetamine, Paraphernalia and Handgun seized from Nicholasville/Corbin Duo at Motel in southern Laurel County, Kentucky during Joint Drug Investigation

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: A joint drug investigation was conducted between the 75/80 Drug Interdiction Team along with ATF and Kentucky State Police early Friday morning September 16, 2022 at approximately 3:13 AM. As a result of the investigation a search warrant was...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WTVQ

2 die in Madison County crash, KSP investigating

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — Two men died Wednesday in a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, 74-year-old James Jackson was driving on KY-52 when he crossed the center line and hit a car driven by 62-year-old Matt Spaulding. Jackson was taken to a local hospital where...
RICHMOND, KY
WKYT 27

Two people killed in Madison County crash

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are dead after a crash in Madison County. According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened Wednesday afternoon, around 4, at the intersection of Lancaster Road (KY-52) and Malachi Drive. KSP says 74-year-old James Jackson was driving a car east on KY-52 when...
MADISON COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Sheriff: Man shot by wife multiple times in ‘domestic altercation’

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Science Hill area. According to the sheriff’s office, it happened around 5:30 on Fairview Road Wednesday evening. When deputies got to the scene, they found that 71-year-old Claudius Blevins was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
SCIENCE HILL, KY
adairvoice.com

CPD closes at least four cases with arrest

Story originally appeared in Sept. 8 issue of the Community Voice. For your subscription, call 270-384-94545. The Columbia Police Department followed several leads that resulted in the discovery of thou- sands of dollars in stolen proper- ty Friday that came from several thefts in Adair County. Chief Jr. Murphy said...
COLUMBIA, KY
q95fm.net

Law Enforcement Searching for Suspect in Laurel County Theft

Law enforcement in Laurel County is asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect in a theft case. Deputies are searching for a person, along with a car, they believe was involved in the theft of a bank deposit money bag that happened early Thursday morning. The theft...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Ky. man accused of hitting woman with his car after smoking marijuana

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - A Richmond man is accused of hitting a woman with his car. The crash happened Monday on US 421 in Berea. According to the Richmond Register, KSP troopers say Derrick Hurt drove off the road after smoking marijuana and hit the victim. The woman’s current condition...
BEREA, KY
wymt.com

Manchester Police Department looking for persons of interest

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Manchester Police Department are asking for your help in identifying these people. Police said a theft happened in the Wal-Mart parking lot. If you have any information, you can call the police department at 606-598-8411 or message its Facebook page.
MANCHESTER, KY
wymt.com

Ky. firefighter loses home in fire

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Laurel County firefighter John Allen and his family lost their home earlier this week in a fire. We do not know where the fire happened or if anyone was injured. Donations to the family can be made through Frank Wilkerson at 606-872-8374. A list of...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Vehicle Fire Reported Thursday Afternoon

9-15-22 Firefighters were dispatched by 911 to a vehicle fire on the 90 Bypass around the South Kentucky RECC garage. Thanks to Monticello Police Department and Wayne County Rescue Squad for the assistance on this call.
MONTICELLO, KY

