NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO