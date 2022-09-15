Read full article on original website
Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
Metro Police arrest three suspects on kidnapping and robbery charges, recover five guns
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A joint operation with detectives led to the arrest of three men wanted on outstanding aggravated robbery and kidnapping charges, and the recovery of five guns on Tuesday night. Metro Police said the victim of the crime reported to police on Sept. 5 that Ceepon...
16-year-old charged for Nashville gas station shooting that critically injured woman
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old was taking into custody Friday for a recent gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road which left one woman critically injured. Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine that a pre-planned physical altercation between the 25-year-old victim and another woman started before the Sept. 5 gunfire, according to Metro Police.
Third Nashville student arrested this week for threatening violence toward a school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — On Thursday, the third student this week has been arrested for making violent threats towards a school on Instagram. A 13-year-old Thurgood Marshall Middle School student that threatened mass violence on a school was identified with the help of Instagram and Verizon, Metro Police report.
Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
Four suspects allegedly from Chile arrested for robbing $200k worth from Forest Hills home
DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Four suspects were arrested Wednesday night for burglarizing a Forest Hills home and stealing more than $200,000 in jewelry and cash. Investigation shows that the suspects, believed to be from Chile, used a rental SUV to arrive at the burglary scene and leave, according to Metro Police.
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
MNPS Director warns 'serious consequences' after multiple threats on schools
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Director of Metro Schools, Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke out Friday after multiple schools were put on lockout this week and four Metro Schools students taken into police custody for making threats. The rash of threats over the past week have affected Thurgood Marshall Middle School,...
Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
One dead after Bakertown Road crash Saturday morning
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after an accident on Bakertown Road Saturday. The accident happened at 11 a.m. on the 300 block of Bakertown Road. Preliminary reports show Iliana Laura, 24, of Hendersonville, was driving her car westbound on Bakertown Road when for unknown reasons her car veered into oncoming traffic where she collided with a SUV.
THP: Deadly accident on I-24 near Murfreesboro early Friday
Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has confirmed a crash early Friday morning in Rutherford County is deadly. The accident was reported at 3:28 a.m. Friday. Westbound traffic has been heavily impacted by the crash all morning. THP says that the accident should clear before...
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
Nashville Fire Department responds to foul odor caused by chemicals, mistaken delivery
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Fire Department (NFD) crews were dispatched to 20 Culvert Street Friday after a delivery of organic peroxide was delivered to a warehouse mistakenly which caused a foul odor Friday. When NFD crews arrived at the scene, they found a large industrial complex and a...
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
How a Nashville church is addressing homeless sleeping on their steps after dark
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — McKendree United Methodist Church says they worked with their partners to shut down the homeless encampment in their back alley about two weeks ago, but now the homeless people are sleeping on their front steps. Leaders at McKendree United Methodist Church have a heart for...
Cheekwood Hosts 2022 Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — This weekend, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville is hosting this year’s Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show. More than 60 of the best rose growers across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia are joining together. FOX 17 visited the first of...
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
