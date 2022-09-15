ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Vergne, TN

Girl, 14, threatened to 'shoot up' Nashville school; 4th arrest this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police have arrested a 14-year-old girl accused of threatening to "shoot up" Hillwood High School. It's the fourth Metro Schools student to be taken into custody this week for threatening violence. Detectives say the student created a post on Instagram "threatening to shoot...
NASHVILLE, TN
16-year-old charged for Nashville gas station shooting that critically injured woman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 16-year-old was taking into custody Friday for a recent gas station shooting on South Hamilton Road which left one woman critically injured. Violent Crimes detectives were able to determine that a pre-planned physical altercation between the 25-year-old victim and another woman started before the Sept. 5 gunfire, according to Metro Police.
NASHVILLE, TN
Teen charged with threatening mass violence to Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A teen arrested Thursday morning is accused of creating threats on social media against his Nashville high school. Metro Police arrested the 17-year-old Stratford High School student at his home. They say he made threats on Instagram against the school on Wednesday. Detectives and school staff were able to identify the student, who admitted to making the posts.
NASHVILLE, TN
MNDP investigating after body found Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Communications says that Metro Nashville Police are investigating after a body was Saturday morning. The deceased was found near the entrance of the water treatment plant on Stones River Road just above the Stones River Greenway trailhead. Officers are investigating the death. Get reports...
NASHVILLE, TN
MNPD investigating shooting on S Hamilton Road

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Nashville Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 2000 block of S Hamilton Road. The shooting was reported around 11:50 p.m. Wednesday night. This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.
NASHVILLE, TN
Police: One injured after shooting on Briley Parkway near BNA airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person is injured after a shooting on Briley Parkway near Nashville International Airport (BNA) Thursday night, police report. Metro Police dispatch said the gunshot wound victim was transported to the hospital, and there is no status on their condition at this time. There is...
NASHVILLE, TN
One dead after Bakertown Road crash Saturday morning

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman is dead after an accident on Bakertown Road Saturday. The accident happened at 11 a.m. on the 300 block of Bakertown Road. Preliminary reports show Iliana Laura, 24, of Hendersonville, was driving her car westbound on Bakertown Road when for unknown reasons her car veered into oncoming traffic where she collided with a SUV.
HENDERSONVILLE, TN
THP: Deadly accident on I-24 near Murfreesboro early Friday

Rutherford County, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) has confirmed a crash early Friday morning in Rutherford County is deadly. The accident was reported at 3:28 a.m. Friday. Westbound traffic has been heavily impacted by the crash all morning. THP says that the accident should clear before...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN
Crash leaves one person critically hurt Friday night

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — One person was critically hurt on Friday night in Nashville. The accident happened on the 2300 block of Dickerson Pike around 8:10 p.m. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
NASHVILLE, TN
Metro launching website to comply with state open meetings law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Council is launching a new internet forum to allow members to talk shop outside meetings without being in violation of the state open meetings law. The law declares that all public policy and public business decisions must be made in meetings that are open...
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheekwood Hosts 2022 Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show

Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — This weekend, Cheekwood Estate & Gardens in Nashville is hosting this year’s Nashville Rose Society’s Music City Rose Show. More than 60 of the best rose growers across Tennessee, Kentucky, Arkansas, Alabama and Georgia are joining together. FOX 17 visited the first of...
NASHVILLE, TN
Metro's plan for 'surplus' of abandoned school buildings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — While many school systems are trying to find land to build new schools or trying to add additions to current schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools has multiple old school buildings that they trying to find a new use for. There's a term they use for...
NASHVILLE, TN

