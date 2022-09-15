ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Op-ed: Next Executive has opportunity to make Cuyahoga County a leader on water issues

The month of September is a marker for many things — the unofficial end of summer, the start of the new school year, and (for better or worse) the kick-off of pumpkin spice season. But, more than anything, this time of year marks the final countdown to Election Day, when campaigns are kicking into high gear and lawn signs are as ubiquitous as Spirit Halloween stores.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Hispanic Heritage Hub is a beacon for an underserved community, say supporters

From September 15 to October 15, Cleveland’s Hispanic leaders join others around the U.S. in championing the history, culture, and contributions of their diverse and dynamic communities. In the past, that effort has too often culminated in non-Hispanic Clevelanders complimenting their neighbors’ taste in food and music, then spending their money elsewhere for the other 11 months of the year.
CLEVELAND, OH

