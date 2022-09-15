Read full article on original website
WHEC TV-10
Training clinics set to begin for anyone interested in officiating boys high school basketball
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester District Board of Approved Board Officials begins its 101st season of officiating Section V boys high school basketball, and they need new officials. With the impact of COVID-19, and a growing concern of fan behavior at games, fewer men and women are turning to...
High School Huddle: UPrep’s ascension, state soccer rankings, C-C girls soccer and Penfield volleyball statements
Griffins get another big win, Patriots hungry for redemption after last year.
WUHF
UPREP remains undefeated, Victor and Irondequoit football win big in Week 3
It was a busy Friday night in Section V Football. UPREP took down Aquinas 30-21 at Marina Auto Stadium downtown, while Victor beat Pittsford 27-14 and Irondequoit rolled past Eastridge 42-12.
thestylus.org
Lightning Temporarily Halts Brockport’s Home Opener
The Brockport Women’s Tennis team lost their first home match Tuesday evening 7-2 to Alfred University. The Golden Eagles fell to 1-4 overall in the season after the nonconference loss. The Golden Eagles managed one win in doubles and one in singles. In doubles it was the duo of...
‘Gospel Sunday’ returns to Rochester Fringe
Organizers say it's one of the festival's most popular events.
‘A Call to Women of Color’ health event held in Rochester
The event was created to focus on empowering women and girls of color and to engage in a conversation about healthy living among women.
Adam Interviews Thomas Warfield
In the leadup to the event, Adam Chodak talked with Warfield about his life and the lessons he's picked up along the way.
WHEC TV-10
First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open
CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
Rochester motorcycle club holds fundraiser to support fallen RPD officer’s family
The fundraiser will run at Buntsy's Neighborhood Food and Drink until 8 p.m.
earnthenecklace.com
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
Rochester Rundown: RGH lockdown, Ax murder trial, Wegmans ends SCAN app
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Catch up on the last week in local news, in just a few minutes! Rochester Rundown, a digital exclusive brought to you by News 8 WROC, recaps some of the top stories from the past seven days. It’s everything you need to know, or might have missed. This week’s seven stories are: […]
Injuries for man stabbed on East Main St. in Rochester
There are no suspects in custody at this time. Investigators are currently working to gather leads.
Hispanic Heritage: Rochester chef builds business with community support
The owner, Victor Antonetti Jr., has been called a dedicated businessman, a humble community servant as well as a talented musician.
sjfc.edu
Snapchat Post Causes Concern for Fisher Community
Late in the evening of September 15, many St. John Fisher University students took notice of a fellow student’s Snapchat story containing an image of a large assault rifle with ammunition in the frame. The following morning, two students who saw the image went to the Office of Safety and Security to report it as a possible threat.
13 WHAM
Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school
Rochester, N.Y. — (UPDATED 9/16) Executive Director Shannon Hillman says the school will open Monday, Sept. 19. Original story: Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus...
‘Sheriff’s Showdown 2’ raises money to send local children to summer camp
This is the second year of the 'Sheriff's Showdown' event, which raises money to help send kids to summer camp at Keuka Lake.
Artist Row returns for its 18th year at Rochester Public Market
All proceeds from this year's fair go towards the Friends of the Rochester Public Market
WHEC TV-10
Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022
ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
