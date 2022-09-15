ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Lightning Temporarily Halts Brockport’s Home Opener

The Brockport Women’s Tennis team lost their first home match Tuesday evening 7-2 to Alfred University. The Golden Eagles fell to 1-4 overall in the season after the nonconference loss. The Golden Eagles managed one win in doubles and one in singles. In doubles it was the duo of...
BROCKPORT, NY
WHEC TV-10

First Alert Weather: The Weather Will Match the Calendar

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A warm front is in the process of moving across Western New York. This will extend summer the conditions through at least the end of the weekend. As a result, you can expect temperatures to be running some 10 degrees above normal into Sunday. Considering this is officially the last weekend of the summer season, the weather will be be matching the calendar.
ROCHESTER, NY
Daily Messenger

Community effort aims to keep Notre Dame Retreat House open

CANANDAIGUA, NY — A committee has been formed in an effort to keep the Notre Dame Retreat House open to the public, according to a recent announcement. Owned and operated by the Redemptorist Priests of the Baltimore Province, a religious group for Catholic men, the center is designed to offer experiences for the Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester. People of many religious backgrounds have had the opportunity to have time to pray and reflect in silence, usually on weekends, as well as receive spiritual guidance and Mass, since it opened in 1967, according to Father Jones, rector and director of the Retreat House.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
earnthenecklace.com

Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?

People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
ROCHESTER, NY
sjfc.edu

Snapchat Post Causes Concern for Fisher Community

Late in the evening of September 15, many St. John Fisher University students took notice of a fellow student’s Snapchat story containing an image of a large assault rifle with ammunition in the frame. The following morning, two students who saw the image went to the Office of Safety and Security to report it as a possible threat.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Start of school year on hold at new Rochester charter school

Rochester, N.Y. — (UPDATED 9/16) Executive Director Shannon Hillman says the school will open Monday, Sept. 19. Original story: Families at a new Rochester charter school are still waiting for the first day of school. Students were supposed to start school at Genesee Community Charter School's Flour City campus...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Rochester in Focus: Sept. 18, 2022

ROCHESTER, N.Y. On this week’s episode of Rochester In Focus, News10NBC’s Emily Putnam speaks with local wealth adviser Jarrett Felton. There have been some questions about student loans following the announcement from the White House last month. Who qualifies, how long do people have to apply for relief, and who is eligible for total loan forgiveness — those are all things covered in this conversation.
ROCHESTER, NY

