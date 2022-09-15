ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Saint Francis football gearing up for home opener

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 25th season of Saint Francis football is off to a strong start after the Cougars dominated in a 52-14 win over Saint Francis (IL).

Now the attention turns to Judson, where Saint Francis is scheduled to have their home opener on Saturday. Head coach Kevin Donley says the team is focusing on the fundamentals – blocking, tackling and overall execution – this week as the Cougars get ready to host the Eagles.

The Cougars are looking to get off to a 2-0 start before kicking off Mid-States Football Association play the following week. Kickoff between Saint Francis and Judson is scheduled for 6 p.m.

