White Sox pound 5 homers, rock 1st-place Guardians 8-2
CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox cut into Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central with an 8-2 win.
Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis, who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.
On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by saying he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble the closer we get.”
Chicago trimmed Cleveland’s lead to three. Gavin Sheets started Chicago’s homer barrage with a two-run shot in the second. The Guardians had their winning streak stopped at six.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.
Comments / 0