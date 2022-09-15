ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

White Sox pound 5 homers, rock 1st-place Guardians 8-2

By TOM WITHERS - AP Sports Writer
 2 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – Elvis Andrus hit one of Chicago’s five home runs off rookie Hunter Gaddis and the White Sox cut into Cleveland’s lead in the AL Central with an 8-2 win.

Andrus connected in the fifth inning off Gaddis, who became the first Cleveland pitcher to allow five homers in a game since Luis Tiant in 1969.

On Wednesday, Andrus raised some eyebrows by saying he expected the first-place Guardians “to crumble the closer we get.”

Chicago trimmed Cleveland’s lead to three. Gavin Sheets started Chicago’s homer barrage with a two-run shot in the second. The Guardians had their winning streak stopped at six.

White Sox Take Must-Win Game 8-2 Behind Lance Lynn and Five Homers

The Chicago White Sox played what felt like an elimination game in Cleveland Thursday afternoon. This was a makeup game from a rainout on August 21. A loss would have clinched the season series for the Guardians and dropped the Sox five games back of first place. The White Sox offense and starter Lance Lynn came through in a big way to keep their playoff hopes alive.
