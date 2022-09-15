Man causes $40K in damages at convention center with BB gun: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man was charged after police say he caused $40,000 in damage at the Cook Convention Center in downtown Memphis.
Police said security cameras inside the convention center showed Jon Shempert, 30, breaking several windows with a pellet or BB gun on July 27.
Investigators were able to develop him as a suspect because the vehicle had valid registration tags. This led investigators to identify another vehicle registered to Shempert that was used in five vandalisms at the same venue in a one year period.
- Ark. man missing after leaving Memphis hospital: MPD
- $330 in crab legs stolen from Memphis Walmart, MPD says
- Motorcycle wreck sends one to hospital
According to the affidavit, a woman admitted on Aug. 2 that she broke two windows, drove the vehicle during the incidents, and brought in a Red Ryder BB gun as evidence.
She was arrested on Aug. 4.
Police said Shempert promised to turn himself but refused and stated “I will take full responsibility for all those windows.”
Shempert was arrested and charged with vandalism of property $10,000 but less than $60,000.
He is due in court on Sept. 22.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.
Comments / 0