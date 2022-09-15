ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Sex offender apprehended trying to re-enter the country

By Gabriela Rodríguez
KTSM
KTSM
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – A man with an outstanding warrant for sexual offense – soliciting a minor via computer, has been arrested by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at the Bridge of the Americas.

On Sept. 14, CBP officers encountered a 35-year-old male, U.S. citizen arriving from Mexico in a vehicle. Primary system queries by CBP officers revealed an outstanding warrant for sexual offense of a minor.

The individual was secured and escorted to secondary for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant out of the Parkersburg Police Department, Parkersburg, West Virginia.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.

The arrest was one of 17 NCIC fugitive apprehensions made by area CBP officers during the last week. Those taken into custody were being sought on a variety of charges to include assault with a deadly weapon and dangerous drugs.

KTSM

KTSM

