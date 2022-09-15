Read full article on original website
CNY cross country meet canceled after student falsely reports seeing man with gun, police say
New Hartford, N.Y. — An Oneida County cross country meet was canceled Saturday after a student falsely reported seeing a man armed with a gun near school grounds, police said. New Hartford police working security at the meet were alerted about the armed man at about 10 a.m. at...
WKTV
Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt
New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
CNY student who made threat on school bus arrested, deputies say
Verona, N.Y. — A Vernon Verona Sherrill student was arrested Thursday after the student made a threat on a school bus, deputies said. Oneida County sheriff’s deputies were called at about noon to the VVS High School, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. VVS...
flackbroadcasting.com
Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident
LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say
MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
localsyr.com
Jefferson County woman riding a bicycle dies after crashing into a car
TOWN OF ADAMS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – A 28-year-old woman who was riding her bicycle is dead after colliding with a car in Jefferson County. New York State Police responded to the bicycle and motor vehicle crash on Route 11 around 2:43 p.m. on Friday. The investigation revealed Jean Winchell...
Gloversville man accused of menacing with tire iron
A Gloversville man was arrested for menacing in the second degree.
flackbroadcasting.com
Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western
WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
Woman accused in North Side killing was driver, shooting was drive by, prosecutors say
Syracuse, N.Y. — New details emerged this week in the June killing of Dasheem East including that a 19-year-old woman was driving a car when a passenger opened fire on the man. Arianna Bailey was the driver in the June 20 killing, Assistant District Attorney Michael Whalen said in...
Almost 200 guns, 50 pounds of ammo, turned in at Camillus gun buyback
Camillus, N.Y. — Almost 200 guns were turned in at a “no questions asked” gun buyback event hosted by the Camillus Police Department and New York State Attorney General’s Office. People brought 172 unwanted or non-working guns to a buyback event Saturday in exchange for gift...
Central NY man shot woman, charged with attempted murder, police say
Utica N.Y. - A 19-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he shot a woman in Utica on Tuesday, police said. Jahques Gadson, of Utica, shot several times toward the woman in the 1600 block of Dudley Avenue, striking her once, according to a news release from the Utica Police Department.
Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
Canastota Police Officer Proves To Be A Leader Year After Year
Here's a guy who has been committed to his community and has proven year after year to be a leader. William is a proud Police Officer for the City of Canastota, a role he has had for a long time. Being a first responder is something William takes to heart....
informnny.com
NYSP looking for help regarding August shooting incident
FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport. Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between...
State Trooper arrested while off-duty after incident at Watertown Walmart
36-year-old Errol Oskay of Sackets Harbor was arrested on charges related to falsifying business records on September 13.
DA details case against Karen Eames, who was nearly killed in deputy husband’s suicidal rampage
Syracuse, NY -- Karen Eames is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office coffers. But she tried to steal much more. That’s the allegation in a five-count indictment filed this week against Eames, who was nearly killed when her husband, Deputy Isaac Eames, murdered their son in February, shot her in the face and killed the family dog before committing suicide inside their Oneida River home.
flackbroadcasting.com
Woman allegedly stole numerous items from three area businesses in the Western Adirondacks: TOWPD
OLD FORGE- A woman from Monroe County is accused of stealing numerous merchandise from local businesses in the Western Adirondacks, authorities say. Jessica M. Nichols, 39, of Fairport, NY was arrested and charged by the Town of Webb Police Department with three misdemeanor counts of petit larceny. According to Chief...
wxhc.com
Cortland County Sheriff Asking Assistance Identifying Burglary Suspect
The Cortland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect involved in a burglary that took place on September 9th in the Town of Cortlandville at an address on Route 13. The incident occurred during the early morning hours. The image provided by...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree
The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
wwnytv.com
UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified
TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
