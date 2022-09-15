ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, NY

WKTV

Child charged for falsely reporting abduction attempt

New Hartford, N.Y.-- A child has been arrested and charged for falsely reporting an incident that led to a massive search and the cancellation of the New Hartford Cross Country Meet. It happened around 10 AM at the Perry Jr. High School. According to police, an area resident located the child off campus and called 911. The child then told police that he was approached by a male wearing a camouflaged jacket and in possession of a hand gun had tried to lure him into the woods. The child then stated he ran away and became lost in a wooded area. This led police and school officials to cancel the meet and evacuate the campus, while they commenced a search for the suspect. An emergency alert was sent out over TV, radio and cell phones advising residents to "call 911 if the male is seen". K-9 officers from Utica and State Police along with a drone unit from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office were dispatched for the search. During an interview at the New Hartford Police station, the child admitted to police that he had made the entire story up and that none of the information reported to police was true. The child is being charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident, which is a misdemeanor.
NEW HARTFORD, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Oneida County man faced with swath of charges for allegedly assaulting female during domestic incident

LEE- A man from Oneida County is faced with a swath of charges that trace back to reports of a domestic incident in the town of Lee. Josey C. Shultz, 32, of Lee, NY was arrested by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office this past Monday. He is officially charged with a felony count of criminally possessing a weapon; along with misdemeanor counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal obstruction of breathing, menacing in the second-degree and a violation of harassment in the second-degree.
Man allegedly sent threatening message to victim in Martinsburg, deputies say

MARTINSBURG- A man from Lewis County is accused of harassment after threatening a victim earlier this week, authorities say. Joshua Young, 31, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of aggravated harassment in the second-degree (communicating a threat).
MARTINSBURG, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

Troopers: Oneida County man accused of DWI in town of Western

WESTERN- A man from Oneida County is accused of intoxicated driving, authorities say. Matthew E. Meeks, 36, of Westernville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lee) shortly before 2:00 a.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one misdemeanor count each DWI (first-offense) and operating a motor vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Five-count indictment includes more charges for Karen Eames

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- An Onondaga County grand jury is adding more to a list of charges for Karen Eames who is the woman accused of helping her husband, a deputy for the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department, steal money from his office. The five-count indictment filed this week has three additional charges: Two Attempted Grand Larceny […]
NYSP looking for help regarding August shooting incident

FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport. Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between...
FORESTPORT, NY
Syracuse.com

DA details case against Karen Eames, who was nearly killed in deputy husband’s suicidal rampage

Syracuse, NY -- Karen Eames is accused of stealing more than $500,000 from Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office coffers. But she tried to steal much more. That’s the allegation in a five-count indictment filed this week against Eames, who was nearly killed when her husband, Deputy Isaac Eames, murdered their son in February, shot her in the face and killed the family dog before committing suicide inside their Oneida River home.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Syracuse Man Charged with Rape in 1st Degree

The Johnson City Police Department says a Syracuse man has been charged with rape. 26-year-old Antonio N. Bethune was charged with rape after officers responded to a report of sexual assault in Johnson City on September 10th. Detectives collected evidence from the incident and Bethune was charged with Rape in...
wwnytv.com

UPDATE: Woman struck and killed while bicycling on Route 11 identified

TOWN OF ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - A woman is dead after a truck hit her as she bicycled on Route 11 in the town of Adams Friday afternoon. State Police say 28-year-old Jean Winchell of Adams Center was riding south on Route 11 when she collided with a vehicle traveling north, operated by 24-year-old Bailey Monica of Watertown.
ADAMS, NY

