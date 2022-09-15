Read full article on original website
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Football: Hayden flashes ‘a chance to be a really good back,’ steps up against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
The Best Pumpkin Pie in Ohio Can Be Found Inside This Middle-Of-Nowhere BakeryTravel MavenCircleville, OH
Football: Smith-Njigba, Fleming ‘game-time decisions’ among 12 status reportThe LanternColumbus, OH
WSYX ABC6
The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
columbusunderground.com
The Market Italian Village Closes this Weekend
The Market Italian Village, 1022 Summit St., will serve its final meal on Saturday, September 17. “Family, friends, and neighbors- we’re here to share that our chapter is coming to a close,” a social media post announcing the closure read. “A trailblazer the moment it opened, The Market succeeded by offering food, drink, and service that can contend with any restaurant in any city, and we’re proud of that fact.”
WSYX ABC6
Good Day Gardening: Tips on transferring mums from flower pot to your garden
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Despite our warm weekend, it's time to think about fall!. Mums are blooming more and more each day at Darby Creek Nursery. Chrysanthemums, known for their wonderful range of autumn colors, transfer well from pot to garden. When choosing where to plant, remember mums require...
Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
sciotopost.com
NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusnavigator.com
Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village
German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
Kroger union members vote to authorize strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
WSYX ABC6
Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
WSYX ABC6
Non-profit group helps 8 Columbus girls celebrate their quinceañera for free
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A quinceañera is a time to celebrate the transition to womanhood in the Latino culture. Friday night, eight young women here in Central Ohio are taking a major step forward in their lives. It's not only a celebration but a fundraiser to help other...
WSYX ABC6
At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
WSYX ABC6
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Izzy and Joey from Colony Cats and Dogs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Colony Cats and Dogs featured two adorable pets on Fur Baby Friday. This 2-year-old chihuahua was an owner surrender due to the previous family not being able to afford her medical care. She recently had bilateral luxating patella surgery because her knees weren't working right....
Honda requests cash from employees after overpaid bonuses
Employees say returning the money will be hard for their families, but an attorney not involved with this case said Honda is properly going about collecting the overpayments.
Radio Ink
DaveMan Back In Columbus
David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
Union representing Kroger workers in Central Ohio files strike authorization
CINCINNATI — After failing to reach a tentative agreement this week, Kroger employees’ union in the Columbus-area voted for strike authorization. >>Ohio judge temporarily blocks abortion ban in state; Local clinic reopens doors starting next week. Our news partners at 10TV report a spokesperson from the store chain...
columbusfreepress.com
A Shameless saga: How the people out maneuvered the City – and the City took credit
On Monday, September 12, residents of Camp Shameless – the houseless encampment on Mound and Carpenter facilitated by activist/artist group FIRST Collective – slept in rooms with doors that lock and a roof that doesn’t leak, many for the first time in years. The following day, the...
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com
What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022
Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
WSYX ABC6
Gahanna unveils first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A celebration was held in Gahanna Friday night as the city unveiled and dedicated its first historical marker commemorating the Big Walnut Country Club. The club sat on what is now Friendship Park. Big Walnut Country Club was one of the first African American country...
WSYX ABC6
Central Ohio gathers for return of UNCF Walk for Education at McFerson Commons
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Every step makes an impact on someone's future. This year's United Negro College Fund Walk for Education returned at McFerson Commons, and thousands of community members took part. "We're so happy to be able to be here," Steve Miller, the area development director for UNCF,...
WSYX ABC6
Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
