Columbus, OH

WSYX ABC6

The Keep debuts fall menu including autumn apple pancakes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Fall is just about here and that mean's apple season. The Keep has plenty of new menu items rolling out including their autumn apple pancakes. Executive Chef Mike Wilson joins Good Day Columbus to demonstrate how you can change up your typical breakfast routine. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated dessert shops in Columbus on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. #30. Rita’s Italian Ice – Rating: 4.5 / 5 (24 reviews)– Detailed ratings:– Type of cuisine: Dessert– Price: $$ – $$$– Address: 2116 Henderson […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Market Italian Village Closes this Weekend

The Market Italian Village, 1022 Summit St., will serve its final meal on Saturday, September 17. “Family, friends, and neighbors- we’re here to share that our chapter is coming to a close,” a social media post announcing the closure read. “A trailblazer the moment it opened, The Market succeeded by offering food, drink, and service that can contend with any restaurant in any city, and we’re proud of that fact.”
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Orthopedic One to open three new locations, move into new Westerville headquarters in coming months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — Orthopedic One, which currently operates nine physician offices as well as several other therapy service and hospital/surgery centers in the region, is opening three new locations and moving its headquarters. The company also has added five new physicians to its existing practices in recent months, increasing its roster to […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
columbusnavigator.com

Your Guide To Eating In Historic German Village

German Village is one of the most popular destinations in Columbus for residents and visitors alike. The historic neighborhood is full of charm. From the quaint brick streets to the late 1800s architecture, it’s always one of the top spots recommended to visitors who are coming to Columbus. There...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Kroger union members vote to authorize strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Kroger union members in central Ohio inched closer to establishing a picket line Friday after a majority rejected the grocery chain’s most recent contract offer and authorized a strike. Even though more than 80% of members in the Columbus division who voted were in favor of authorizing a strike, it doesn’t […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Combatting crime with connection at Northland Unity Festival

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Several Columbus organizations joined forces to bring the Northland community together with the goal of making it stronger. "The more we get together, the better it will be for all of us," said Rubye Kyles, who has lived in Northland for more than 46 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

At The Table to host Health & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Breast cancer is the most common cancer found in women and a local organization wants the community to know awareness is power. Dushon Johnson, Executive Director of At The Table and Lori Baas, Functional Food Consultant preview the & Wellness and Silent Auction Fundraising Community Event happening next Saturday, the 24th.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Izzy and Joey from Colony Cats and Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Colony Cats and Dogs featured two adorable pets on Fur Baby Friday. This 2-year-old chihuahua was an owner surrender due to the previous family not being able to afford her medical care. She recently had bilateral luxating patella surgery because her knees weren't working right....
COLUMBUS, OH
Radio Ink

DaveMan Back In Columbus

David “DaveMan” Bjorklund is returning to WLVQ-FM in Columbus, OH. He hosted middays at the Columbus Radio Group station from 1994-2006. “Many, many years ago, Qfm96 let a good one get away. I’m thrilled that we had the opportunity to bring DaveMan back home! Not only will Qfm96 listeners get to enjoy that iconic voice again on-air, but we gain an extremely talented veteran broadcaster who truly understands the power of local radio,” said Erik Schmidt, VP/GM.
COLUMBUS, OH
whatshouldwedotodaycolumbus.com

What Should We Do This Weekend? Columbus, Ohio, September 16-18, 2022

Looking for something fun to do with the kids this weekend in Columbus? Try out one of these family-friendly Columbus and Ohio–based events and activities!. Local farms are gearing up for Fall Festivals and activities! Start your planning by checking out these posts:. 5 Farms Where You Can Pick...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus kicks off Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month with inaugural parade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Latine/Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off in Columbus with the inaugural parade and program. The parade kicked off at 11 a.m., at Rich Street at Civic Center Drive, and ended near Gay and Front street. According to Columbus City Council, Latine, pronounced 'lah-tee-neh', was chosen instead...
COLUMBUS, OH

