Police investigate after man found shot and killed in Cook County Forest Preserve
CHICAGO (CBS) – Investigators are trying to figure out how a man ended up shot and killed in a Cook County Forest Preserve.Forest Preserve police and Cook County Sheriff's Office officials were at the scene at the Dan Ryan Woods near 87th Street and Western Avenue.Investigators had a large section of the wood closed off with crime tape.Police sources familiar with the case told CBS 2 the victim was shot several times.
fox32chicago.com
Police investigate man found dead in car on West Side
CHICAGO - A man was found dead in a vehicle in Chicago's Lawndale neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., police found a 56-year-old man inside a car in the 1500 block of South Millard Street. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives are investigating and found no visual...
wjol.com
Three People From Berwyn Stabbed in Bolingbrook Following Family Argument
Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Beaconridge Drive in for the report of a subject stabbed on Saturday night, September 17th at 8:37. The stabbing stemmed from an old family disagreement with family members from Berwyn. Upon arrival officers located two subjects who had been stabbed...
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old girl shot inside vehicle in Back of the Yards, police say
A teen girl was shot while inside a vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Is nothing sacred? 3 hurt in drive-by shooting at teen's Bronzeville funeral, Chicago police say
Is nothing sacred? Resting in peace remains difficult for some as funeral violence continues.
Police shooting: Chicago officer shoots armed person in Marquette Park, CPD says
A Chicago police officer shot an armed person on the city's South Side, CPD said.
10-year-old boy shot in drive-by shooting while walking on South Side with father, 2 others: CPD
The boy was walking with his father, another man and another child when someone in a vehicle began shooting at the group.
cwbchicago.com
Man shot and killed while standing with a large group outside South Loop Elementary School
Chicago police said a man was fatally shot while standing with a large group of people outside South Loop Elementary School overnight. The people he was with all ran away after the shooting, and police still don’t know who he is. It happened around 12:46 a.m. Sunday in the...
Child safe after car stolen in East Chatham, Chicago police say
A child is safe after a car was stolen in East Chatham Friday on Chicago's South Side, according to CPD.
Homan Square shooting: Man shot in face, woman robbed at gunpoint on West Side, Chicago police say
CPD said the man was shot when he walked out of a restaurant early Monday morning.
abc57.com
Police: man follows victim home from casino before robbing her
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was accused of robbing a woman he had followed from a casino in Gary to her home in South Bend, according to the probable cause affidavit. Solomon Evans Jr., 54, was arrested on one count of robbery resulting in bodily injury and one count of armed robbery.
Death investigation: Man found dead in River North, Chicago police say
Chicago police found a 21-year-old man dead downtown, officials said.
Man found dead on Lake Michigan shoreline in Highland Park killed in 'violent confrontation': police
A man found dead on the Lake Michigan shoreline was killed in a "violent confrontation," police said.
Chicago shooting: 3 injured after shot outside South Side funeral home
Police say the men were standing near the street when a car pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
fox32chicago.com
Man shot, woman robbed at gunpoint outside West Side restaurant
CHICAGO - A man was grazed by gunfire while leaving a restaurant and a woman was robbed at gunpoint early Sunday in the Homan Square neighborhood. The 30-year-old man was exiting a restaurant around 3:32 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Roosevelt Road when someone in a black Nissan truck started shooting, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Katlynn Kascheyen: Missing girl last seen Sunday morning in Chicago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing 15-year-old girl. Katlynn Kascheyen, who goes by Kate, was last seen Sunday morning in the 4800 block of West Thomas Street, police said. Kate was last seen wearing a black t-shirt over a pink and purple tie-die...
CBS News
Police seeking to identify suspect in strong-arm robbery on CTA Central Park Green Line stop
CHICAGO (CBS) – Mass Transit detectives are looking to identify a man wanted for a strong-arm robbery on the Central Park Green Line stop Tuesday. Police said around 11:51 pm, the victim was approached by the suspect at the Green Line Conservatory/ Central Park stop, located at 3631 W. Lake St.
Elderly woman killed in house fire on Far South Side
A fire broke out on the second floor of a home near 105th and South Forest Ave in Roseland on the Far South Side. The incident has left an elderly woman dead.
West Woodlawn shooting leaves 4 shot, 2 fatally, on South Side, Chicago police say
The victims were on a front porch when an offender exited a dark blue Chevy Impala and fired shots, striking the victims, police said.
