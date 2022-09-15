Read full article on original website
informnny.com
Oz, Fetterman both target suburbs in key Pa. Senate race
BLUE BELL, Pa. (AP) — In a community college gymnasium in an affluent Philadelphia suburb, John Fetterman strode on to a makeshift stage to cheers and stood at a podium beneath a massive “Women for Fetterman” banner. As the crowd of mostly women looked on, Fetterman unfurled...
Cuomo accuser, Charlotte Bennett, suing ex-Gov, top aides
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former aide for ex-Governor Andrew Cuomo, Charlotte Bennett, is suing Cuomo and his top aides for sexual harassment, gender discrimination, and retaliation in violation of the Equal Protection Clause. Bennett was the second woman to publicly accuse Cuomo of sexual harassment in 2021. “And she...
Sarah Sanders released from hospital after cancer surgery
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, a Republican who is running for governor in Arkansas, was released from a hospital Saturday after undergoing surgery for thyroid cancer. “Following successful surgery on Friday to remove her thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and in consultation...
Talks to restructure Puerto Rico power company debt fail
HAVANA (AP) — Mediation talks to restructure more than $9 billion in debt held by Puerto Rico’s power company failed, officials announced Saturday, raising concerns about the future of the bankrupt government agency. A federal control board that oversees Puerto Rico’s finances said the impasse with bondholders means...
Residents frustrated with low waters on St. Lawrence River, Lake Ontario
CAPE VINCENT, N.Y. (WWTI) — Water levels are again a conversation on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River. Instead of devastating floods, in 2022, the conversation is the exact opposite. A dry summer, with little precipitation, has led to low water levels on both the Lake and River,...
Buttigieg awards grant to tear down divisive Detroit highway
WASHINGTON (AP) — A long-delayed plan to dismantle Interstate 375, a 1-mile (1.6-kilometer) depressed freeway in Detroit that was built by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago, was a big winner of federal money Thursday, the first Biden administration grant awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The...
Alaska braces for floods, power outages as huge storm nears
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Residents on Alaska’s vast and sparsely populated western coast braced Friday for a powerful storm that forecasters said could be one of the worst in recent history, threatening hurricane-force winds and high surf that could knock out power and cause flooding. The storm is...
NYS Troopers arrest two men in domestic dispute
RAY BROOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Troopers arrest two men after a domestic dispute involving a gun. The Investigation found Cody A. Sample, 34, of Saranac, and Richard L. Baillargeon, 30 of Chazy, to be involved in the incident. On September 13, around 3:24 p.m., Troopers responded...
Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
NYSP looking for help regarding August shooting incident
FORESTPORT, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — In August of this year, the New York State Police responded to a road rage incident on State Route 28 near Bear Creek Road in the Town of Forestport. Once troopers arrived on the scene it was learned that a road rage incident had ensued between...
