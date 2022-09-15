ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

U of Vermont president denies antisemitism allegations

By WILSON RING
WDBO
WDBO
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11S4ls_0hx7bdWL00

The president of the University of Vermont issued a blistering denial Thursday of allegations the university failed to adequately respond to complaints of anti-Jewish behavior on the Burlington campus.

In a message to the university community, President Suresh Garimella said the complaints being investigated by the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights have “painted our community in a patently false light.”

“While common wisdom dictates remaining patiently silent as we cooperate diligently with an agency’s investigation, I simply cannot do so," Garimella's message said. “These public allegations and our community’s deeply held values call for a strong and immediate response."

Garimella said the university promptly and thoroughly investigated the allegations outlined in the complaint last year after learning of them.

“The uninformed narrative published this week has been harmful to UVM," he said. “Equally importantly, it is harmful to our Jewish students, faculty, staff, and alumni."

On Tuesday, when the complaint and the Department of Education's investigation were made public, university officials said they were aware of the complaint and were cooperating. At the time, they reiterated the university's commitment to inclusiveness.

Alyza Lewin, the president of the the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law , who helped file the complaint, said it was discouraging to see the university double-down on its denial of antisemitism on its campus.

“The rationalizations they provide are the same excuses that they gave me a year ago when I spoke to them," she said Thursday. “They are stubbornly refusing to see and acknowledge that Jewish students on their campus are being targeted and marginalized and excluded on the basis of a key component of their Jewish identity.”

The allegations in the complaint filed by the Center for Human Rights and the organization Jewish on Campus said that Jewish students were excluded from campus clubs, a teaching assistant threatened to reduce the grades of students who supported the state of Israel and rocks were thrown at a building where Jewish students lived.

After investigating the complaint made Sept. 30. 2021, that two groups excluded from membership students who supported Israel as the homeland for Jewish people, the university determined the groups were not recognized student organizations, received no university support and were not bound by the university's policies governing student organizations.

The university also investigated allegations that an undergraduate teaching assistant made anti-Semitic remarks and had threatened to lower the grades of Jewish students. The university determined that no grades were lowered ,and no student reported they had been discriminated against.

Finally, after learning that rocks had been thrown at a campus building where Jewish students lived, police determined small rocks were thrown at the building to get the attention of a friend, and there was no evidence it was motivated by antisemitic bias, Garimella said.

Lewin said all three explanations fell short, and the university should have forcefully spoken out against antisemitism in all the cases.

The allegations of antisemitism at the university come after antisemitic incidents in the U.S. reached a record high last year. Earlier this year The Anti-Defamation League counted 2,717 antisemitic incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism in 2021, a 34% increase over the previous year and the highest number since the New York City-based group began tracking such incidents in 1979.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
montpelierbridge.org

Citizen Holds Unofficial Recount of Montpelier’s 2020 Votes

It isn’t every day that more than 5,000 of Montpelier’s ballots are spread out on tables 22 months after an election and recounted by citizens (rather than city officials). But it happened at city hall last week, apparently part of a nationwide attempt to protest the results of the 2020 presidential election and possibly impede the upcoming November vote.
MONTPELIER, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Education
Burlington, VT
Education
Addison Independent

Most at city meeting back Chief Merkel

Most — but not all — of the more than 100 local residents who attended Tuesday’s Vergennes City Council meeting came to support Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel and ask city officials to work things out with Merkel and ask him not to retire. We’re glad you’re...
VERGENNES, VT
cardinalpointsonline.com

Masking, quarantine policies change

After two years, multiple vaccines, millions of deaths and a worldwide quarantine, society is just beginning to find a new normal. SUNY Plattsburgh is no exception. This semester, the college has lifted most preventative COVID-19 measures that were put in place, in attempts to return to order. Beginning in Fall...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Vandalism#Israel#Linus College#U Of Vermont#The University Of Vermont#Anti Jewish#Uvm
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont’s new forgivable loan program for businesses

Montpelier, VT- Governor Phil Scott announced a new short-term, forgivable loan program to support Vermont businesses struggling with the long-lasting effects of the pandemic. The program makes $19 million dollars of Vermont’s $2.7 billion dollar America Rescue Plan Act funds available for business in the form of short-term, forgivable loans.
MONTPELIER, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
mynbc5.com

Plattsburgh mayor asks residents to report discolored water

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — The mayor of Plattsburgh is asking residents who see discolored water from their taps to send their address to the city. The city council spent 15 minutes discussing the discolored water at the Thursday evening meeting to help squash the internet rumors about the water is unsafe.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
compassvermont.com

TDS Announces Fiber Construction to Begin in Several Vermont Towns

TDS Telecommunications LLC (TDS®) will begin building a high-speed, all-fiber internet network in various Vermont communities later this year. Residents and businesses in villages such as Baltimo will receive what's known as the "gold standard" of internet connections.re, Cavendish, Ludlow, Perkinsville, Plymouth, Weathersfield, Northfield, and Roxbury. Approximately 9,000 addresses...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Overnight fire in Castleton has crews fighting flames

Essex Junction is growing fast but, much like other towns in Chittenden county, there is nowhere for people to live. The Big E Fair brings Vermont vendors to Springfield, Ma. The Big E fair is held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Massachusetts, and is more than 100 years old.
CASTLETON, VT
willistonobserver.com

First retail cannabis outlets licensed

The Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved its first batch of retail establishment licenses Wednesday to three applicants: Mountain Girl Cannabis of Rutland, FLŌRA Cannabis of Middlebury and Champlain Valley Dispensary, Inc., CeresMED, Ceres of Burlington (integrated license). Integrated licenses may engage in the activities allowed under all current adult-use...
BURLINGTON, VT
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
25K+
Followers
85K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy