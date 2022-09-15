Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
PWMania
Video of Ric Flair Smoking With Mike Tyson Goes Viral
Both Ric Flair and Mike Tyson were in attendance at the 2022 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference when Ric Flair posted a video of himself smoking beside Tyson. The video quickly gained popularity across social media platforms, and the term “Ric Flair” trended on Twitter. You can watch the...
411mania.com
Update On If WWE Is Trying To Bring Back Bray Wyatt
Bray Wyatt was released from WWE last year and hasn’t worked for another wrestling company since. However, that could change soon. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Wyatt has indeed had talks with WWE about a possible return. The talks stalled, but it’s reportedly ‘not a dead issue’
PWMania
Mia Yim Discusses Not Joining AEW With Her Husband Keith Lee
Impact Wrestling star Mia Yim recently spoke with the Straight Talk Wrestling podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Yim commented on why she didn’t join AEW with her husband Keith Lee:. “So the thing that I always tell people [is that] like, even...
wrestlingrumors.net
Missing SmackDown Star Returns After Nearly Two Months Away
Welcome back. One of the best things about WWE having such a huge roster is that it can slip in different wrestlers and stars when it needs to. Someone being gone for so long can make for some very interesting return moments, even if WWE advertises them in advance. That was the case this week as one of the more intriguing names in WWE made their return after more than a month away.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Explains What ‘Insulting’ Thing Happened In WWE That Caused Him To Leave WWE & Eventually Go To AEW
On the latest edition of Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho discussed what happened in WWE that led to him making the decision to jump to AEW, noting that Vince McMahon had told him that he and Kevin Owens would headline WrestleMania 33 in 2017, but ended up being the second match on the card, something Jericho said he found insulting. Highlights from his comments are below:
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Plans To Bring Back Former Character To Replace Injured Star
Change it up. There are a lot of characters in WWE and sometimes you need to do something different to keep things interesting. That is not always the easiest thing to do, but occasionally something will be served up to WWE on a silver platter. It seems to be taking place again, as a WWE star is changing up his character in perhaps the easiest way possible.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Update On Jeff Hardy's AEW Status
Jeff Hardy has not been seen on AEW television since June following his DUI arrest, and since that time he has been in rehab to recover from his addiction. However, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling veteran is expected to be out of rehab soon, and back inside the ring.
wrestlinginc.com
Ricky Steamboat Returning To The Ring For First Match In Over A Decade
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat is returning to the ring. According to "Sports Illustrated," Steamboat is set to wrestle at a Big Time Wrestling event scheduled for November 27 at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. As of this writing, his opponent has not been announced.
ComicBook
WWE Adds Stipulation to Liv Morgan vs Ronda Rousey SmackDown Women's Title Match at Extreme Rules
Much of WWE's card for Extreme Rules is still coming into view, but one match already locked in for the premium live event is the rematch between SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Ronda Rousey for the Title. During tonight's SmackDown, Rousey was interviewed about the upcoming rematch and she didn't have much to say initially. That's when Morgan jumped in and said that Rousey didn't respect her despite pinning her twice, so to earn that respect she had to beat her again, and this time she would do it in an Extreme Rules match.
WWE SmackDown Results (9/16/2022): Logan Paul Arrives, Fatal-4 Way Tag Match & More.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 9/16/2022 edition of SmackDown on FOX. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. Match Card. - Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn. - Logan Paul Speaks. - Bayley...
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
wrestlinginc.com
Huge Update On WWE's Plan For Logan Paul And Roman Reigns
Plans for Logan Paul on WWE TV appear to be much bigger than fans anticipated. Paul has been taking aim at the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as of late and is scheduled to appear on Friday night's episode of "SmackDown" to address what's next for him. It looks like we already have an answer.
wrestlinginc.com
Matt Hardy Teases 'New' Jeff Hardy
Jeff Hardy made his long-awaited debut in AEW back in March, but unfortunately for the "Charismatic Enigma," his run with the company was short-lived when he fell into legal trouble, getting arrested for a DUI in June. The unfortunate situation with Jeff cost him and his brother Matt a chance at winning AEW tag team gold while being suspended from AEW by Tony Khan. Since then, there hasn't been much said about Jeff as he's been dealing with the situation in court dating back to early August, and his brother throughout has preached how Jeff needs to take some time to figure things out. However, on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Matt teased the potential return of Jeff while talking with his guest Wardlow about the prospects surrounding a trio including the three of them.
PWMania
Triple H Seemingly Teases Possible Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul Match
Following Roman Reigns’ appearance on Logan Paul’s Impaulsive Podcast, where “The Tribal Chief” discussed his WWE career as well as other topics, Reigns and Paul engaged in an exchange on Twitter. It all started when Reigns brought up that Paul was talking a lot after he...
411mania.com
Ricky Steamboat Set to Return to the Ring for Big Time Wrestling in November
– As first reported by Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso, Big Time Wrestling has announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in November. The event will be held at the Dorton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27. Tickets for the event are available now.
Yardbarker
Roman Reigns, Tag Team title match set for next week's WWE SmackDown
Roman Reigns returning, a Tag Team title match, plus Braun Strowman's first match back in WWE are set for next week's WWE SmackDown. Reigns' return was announced during this week episode, and it will be his first appearance on WWE programming since defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle.
