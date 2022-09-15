ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 9/15/2022

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0hx7bHIT00

Stocks closed lower on Wall Street, putting major indexes deeper in the red for the week.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% on Thursday. The benchmark index is down for the week following the biggest pullback for the market in more than two years on Tuesday.

Railroad operators were mostly higher after a tentative labor agreement was reached, averting a strike across the country that could have been devastating to the economy. Software maker Adobe fell sharply after announcing a $20 billion acquisition of a design company and issuing a disappointing revenue forecast for the current quarter.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 44.66 points, or 1.1%, to 3,901.35.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 173.27 points, or 0.6%, to 30,961.82.

The Nasdaq fell 167.32 points, or 1.4%, to 11,552.36.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.23 points, or 0.7%, to 1,825.23.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 166.01 points, or 4.1%.

The Dow is down 1,189.89 points, or 3.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 559.95 points, or 4.6%.

The Russell 2000 is down 57.61 points, or 3.1%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is down 864.83 points, or 18.1%.

The Dow is down 5,376.48 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is down 4,092.61 points, or 26.2%.

The Russell 2000 is down 420.08 points, or 18.7%.

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.71%

Investing.com – U.S. stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the Oil & Gas, Technology and Consumer Services sectors led shares higher. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.71%, while the S&P 500 index climbed 1.06%, and the NASDAQ Composite index added 1.27%.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks Market#Stock Indexes#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq
CNBC

Jim Cramer says Wall Street should stop the ‘now is the time to get out’ calls

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Wednesday said that investors urging traders to exit the market while they still can are about a year too late. "I'm done with all the 'now is the time to get out' calls — where the heck were you 10 months ago when it mattered? It's not just the post-Covid kiss of death, it's multiple kisses, multiple fatalities," he said.
STOCKS
MarketRealist

Will the U.S. Stock Market Crash in September? Looks Likely

Historically, September has been the worst month for U.S. stocks. As we enter September 2022, investors are wondering whether stocks will crash this year too. Here’s what could drive markets in the crucial month and what different market participants have to say on the trajectory of U.S. stocks. Article...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
tipranks.com

Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors

Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
STOCKS
The Apple Maven

How Apple Stock Could Sink 21%: Analyst Report

Nearly all analysts on Wall Street believe that owning Apple stock (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report is a good idea. But one bearish expert stands out from the crowd – we have talked about ItauBBA’s Thiago Kapulskis and his underperform thesis on AAPL recently. The analyst, in...
STOCKS
Axios

Worst day for stocks since June 2020

Stocks suffered their steepest daily drop yesterday since some of the scariest months of the COVID crisis. The big picture: Another searing inflation report is spooking investors. Details: The S&P 500 fell 4.3%. It was the market's worst day in an awful year — and its deepest single-day decline since...
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

STOCK MARKET NEWS: US stocks skid to levels not seen since mid-July

Stocks ended sharply lower Friday, tumbling to two-month lows. FedEx drops 21.4% for largest percentage decrease on record and lowest close since July 14, 2020. 2-year Treasuries post largest seven week yield gain since the week ending April 22. University of Michigan index of consumer sentiment increases 1.3 points to...
STOCKS
msn.com

Dow drops nearly 350 points on losses in Boeing, Salesforce Inc. stocks

Dragged down by negative returns for shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc., the Dow Jones Industrial Average is seeing a selloff Friday morning. The Dow was most recently trading 342 points, or 1.1%, lower, as shares of Boeing and Salesforce Inc. have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline. Boeing's shares are off $6.94, or 4.6%, while those of Salesforce Inc. have dropped $4.38, or 2.8%, combining for a roughly 75-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are Walt Disney Goldman Sachs and American Express A $1 move in any of the benchmark's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Benzinga

US Stocks Open Higher, Nasdaq Surges Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 100 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.84% to 32,421.64 while the NASDAQ rose 1.14% to 12,249.84. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.04% to 4,109.73. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
STOCKS
ABC News

ABC News

830K+
Followers
178K+
Post
469M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy