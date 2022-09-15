Read full article on original website
How to Watch 'New Amsterdam' Season 5
NBC's much-loved medical drama New Amsterdam is all set to return for its fifth and final season. The series was conceived by David Schulner and is based on Dr. Eric Manheimer's autobiography Twelve Patients: Life and Death at Bellevue Hospital and his 15 years as the hospital's medical director. New Amsterdam follows the smart and endearing Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest medical director at the oldest public hospital in the country, as he maneuvers the hospital’s regulations to improve things. The doctors and employees are skeptical of Dr. Goodwin's plans to shred the red tape and deliver top-notch care, but he must challenge the status quo and demonstrate that he would stop at nothing to revitalize this underfunded and undervalued hospital and restore it to its former glory.
How To Watch 'The Retaliators'
Better Noise Films ushers in its successful 2021 film The Retaliators to theaters, offering audiences a bloody, unsuspecting tale of broken innocence and a father's revenge. John Bishop (Michael Lombardi) is a well-reputed pastor in his community. Yet his entire life, and the peace within it, comes to a screeching halt when his teenage daughter, Sarah (Katie Kelly), is brutally murdered. Bishop feels utterly hopeless until the man investigating Sarah's death, Detective "Jed" Sawyer (Marc Menchaca), offers Bishop the opportunity any grieving parent would seek: one minute, alone, with the man (Joseph Gatt) who killed Sarah. As if this dark turn of character isn't enough, the killer's family is hunting down their brethren, and Bishop will have to fight in ways he never dreamed of.
How to Watch 'Goodnight Mommy'
Masked monsters are inherently scary. More than the mask, we fear the monster that hides behind it. In Goodnight Mommy, twin boys who have been away from their mother arrive home to discover that their mother’s face is completely hidden under bandages, showing only her eyes and her mouth. One boy wonders, “What do you think she looks like under there?” The other boy says, “I don’t think that’s our mother.”
TVLine Items: Danes Joins Soderbergh Series, Abishola Promotion and More
After starring in shows for Showtime and Apple TV+, Claire Danes is now making her way to HBO Max: The Homeland vet has joined the streamer’s limited series Full Circle, executive-produced and directed by Steven Soderbergh (The Girlfriend Experience), our sister site Variety reports. The six-episode project, which also stars Zazie Beetz (Atlanta), “follows an investigation into a botched kidnapping that uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City.” Details about Danes’ character are not currently available. In addition to headlining Showtime’s Homeland for eight seasons, Danes’ other TV credits include the recent Apple TV+ drama...
Why 'Everwood' Is Still One of the Best Family Dramas of All Time
Today, Greg Berlanti is, without a doubt, one of Tinseltown’s most bankable names. Listed by Time as one of 2020's most influential people, he has captivated viewers as the man behind The CW’s Arrow (2012 – 2020) and The Flash (2014 – present), You (2018 – present) on Netflix, and the award-winning feature film Love, Simon (2018). As the 2022 recipient of the Norman Lear Achievement Award, it looks as though Berlanti has no intentions of slowing down just yet. But back in the early 2000s, long before the writer-director-producer extraordinaire was on the radar of audiences everywhere, he took us on an unforgettable trip to Everwood (2002 – 2006).
Brendan Fraser talks 600-pound transformation in 'The Whale': 'I wanted to disappear'
Brendan Fraser says transforming into a 600-pound man in "The Whale" took a major toll on him. Fraser, 53, plays Charlie, a reclusive English teacher nearing the end of his life. About a month into filming, the movie’s director, Darren Aronofsky, said that the actor was "all pedal and no gas."
'The Secret Twins': Letitia Wright & Tamara Lawrance on Finding Their Chemistry as Sisters
The Secret Twins, from director Agnieszka Smoczyńska and screenwriter Andrea Seigel, and based on the book by Marjorie Wallace, tells the true story of twin sisters June and Jennifer Gibbons (played by Letitia Wright and Tamara Lawrance, respectively), who retreated into their own imaginations and isolated themselves by only speaking to each other. In a constant battle between being inseparable while also wanting to be independent, the inability of others to understand them eventually led to their institutionalization, as they fought to hold onto their creativity and each other.
Netflix releases chilling first trailer for Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne's real-life thriller
It: Chapter Two and X-Men: Dark Phoenix's Jessica Chastain and Les Misérables and Fantastic Beasts' Eddie Redmayne are starring in a brand new Netflix crime drama based on a real-life story, and the trailer has just dropped. The Good Nurse is a far cry from the similarly named (but...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Embrace Old School Hollywood Hedonism in New ‘Babylon’ Trailer
Brad Pitt falls off a balcony, Margot Robbie prepares to fight a snake, and so much more chaos consumes the extremely bonkers first trailer for Damien Chazelle’s next film, Babylon. Compared to the high-gloss contemporary Los Angeles featured in Chazelle’s Oscar-winner La La Land, the L.A. in Babylon looks like a big fat line of uncut hedonism. Seriously, the first scene in the new trailer features Robbie and Diego Calva snorting… something and speaking over-enthusiastically about their elaborate, albeit vague, dreams to be a part of something big. Related Jean Smart Jokes Rachel Brosnahan Tried to Sabotage Her Emmys Win By Gifting...
Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie Revel in Debauched 1920s Hollywood in First Look at Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’
Old Hollywood makes a return to the big screen later this year in Oscar-winning “La La Land” and “First Man” director Damien Chazelle’s new film “Babylon,” but this is far from a sanitized take on 1920s Tinseltown. Paramount Pictures has unveiled some first-look...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - September 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
'Thor: Love and Thunder' Deleted Scene Shows a Different Side to Russell Crowe's Zeus
With Thor: Love and Thunder striking its way to Disney+ and other digital outlets this week, a new deleted scene has been revealed via an exclusive from People Magazine which showcases a new scene between Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Zeus (Russel Crowe), and Jane (Natalie Portman). The deleted scene depicts an...
The Transgender Joker Movie Just Got Pulled From TIFF, But Its Wild Trailer Is Still Available
Vera Drew was planning on making her Toronto International Film Festival debut with a movie she wrote, directed and starred that's inspired by the legendary DC villain The Joker. Well, this will be another example of a DC movie villain that didn’t get their own light to shine... kind of. This transgender version of the Joker got pulled from TIFF, but its trailer still exists online.
Every Canceled The CW Show of 2022 So Far
The CW, formerly The WB, has been home to many noteworthy shows since it became one of the leading networks for original programming on basic cable, but with the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and even the Warner Bros-owned HBO Max have been competition for the primetime champ. While HBO Max has been more of an adult-oriented, R-rating platform for the DC Comics-related shows, The CW has had the lower budget Arrowverse shows that are interconnected and of “a different universe.” Outside of the several Arrowverse shows that The CW has canceled over the years, several other shows have recently been canceled by The CW in 2022 so far that have certainly upset fans of The Vampire Diaries, the Arrowverse series, and even Riverdale and more. Below we’ve detailed each show The CW canceled in 2022 so far.
'House of the Dragon': Milly Alcock Explains Rhaenyra's Feelings for Daemon and Ser Criston
The latest episode of House of the Dragon gave us twists and turns that were as shocking as they were inevitable. We see Daemon (Matt Smith) and Rhaenyra (Milly Alcock) engaging in an incestuous make-out session that almost crosses all the boundaries. Ever since the first episode fans saw chemistry brewing between the two, however, the latest episode finally took the plunge under the guise of Targaryen customs. In a recent chat with The New York Post, Alcock explains the dynamic between the two.
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne to Lead Cast in 'Inappropriate Behavior'
Robert De Niro, Bobby Cannavale, and Rose Byrne are set to star in the upcoming road-trip comedy Inappropriate Behavior. The feature is helmed by actor/director Tony Goldwyn who will direct from a script by Tony Spiridakis. The movie will also feature Vera Farmiga, Rainn Wilson, Whoopi Goldberg, and newcomer William Fitzgerald.
'The Santa Clauses': Trailer, Plot, Cast, Release Date, and Everything We Know So Far
The Santa Clause movies are some of the many films that make the rounds on network television channels every holiday season and for good reason. Though the films may not have the flashy musical set pieces of White Christmas (1954) or the animated artistry of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993), but they are still undeniably fun films that are reaching the age of being nostalgic for adults who grew up watching them. Now, over fifteen years after The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) was released, we are finally getting to see this unique take on the Christmas mascot again with The Santa Clauses (2022).
'Euphoria', 'Ozark' and 'The White Lotus': How the 2022 Emmys Reaffirm That We Love Drugs
Last Monday, television's best and brightest gathered together to honor the most formidable performances of the year for the Primetime Emmy Awards. Namely, Zendaya made history as the first Black woman to win the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice for her role as Rue Bennett in Euphoria and the youngest actor to win two Emmys for acting, period. For anyone who has not watched Euphoria, her performance is just that: outstanding.
What Time Will ‘Vampire Academy’ Premiere on Peacock?
TV’s queen of vampires is at is again. This week marks the premiere of Vampire Academy, Peacock‘s new show about supernatural romance and action from The Vampires Diaries‘ Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre. And if your main complaint about vampire love stories is minimal world building, this may be the cure you didn’t know you needed.
'Grey's Anatomy:' 10 Guest Stars That Should Head Back to Seattle Grace Hospital
Although Grey’s Anatomy surprised fans with the news that Ellen Pompeo’s role will be reduced during Season 19, viewers continue to be dedicated to the hundreds of doctors who have worked at Seattle Grace at one point or another. Different cases, patients, love stories, deaths, and marriages have kept the audience on edge for nearly two decades. Many times these storylines were enhanced by the wide range of actors who joined the show.
