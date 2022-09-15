The CW, formerly The WB, has been home to many noteworthy shows since it became one of the leading networks for original programming on basic cable, but with the rise of streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and even the Warner Bros-owned HBO Max have been competition for the primetime champ. While HBO Max has been more of an adult-oriented, R-rating platform for the DC Comics-related shows, The CW has had the lower budget Arrowverse shows that are interconnected and of “a different universe.” Outside of the several Arrowverse shows that The CW has canceled over the years, several other shows have recently been canceled by The CW in 2022 so far that have certainly upset fans of The Vampire Diaries, the Arrowverse series, and even Riverdale and more. Below we’ve detailed each show The CW canceled in 2022 so far.

