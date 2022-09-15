It's not even Monday, but Sony Pictures just delivered some bummer news to fans of the Garfield franchise. On Friday, the studio announced that its animated reboot of Garfield will be debuting in theaters several months later than previously-planned. Instead of bowing on February 16, 2024, the film has now been delayed to the Memorial Day weekend of May 24, 2024. This means that the world will have to wait just a while longer to see the new film, which has already broken the Internet with the announcement that Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt will be voicing the titular character's father.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO