Iowa Unemployment Inches Up 0.1% — First Increase In 7 Months
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a percent in August – the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says the move is almost entirely related to students leaving their jobs and returning to school. The increase leaves the state’s unemployment rate at two-point-six percent. Townsend says Iowa gained 38-hundred jobs in August putting its workforce very near the number of jobs that were held here before the pandemic.
