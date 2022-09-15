ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa Unemployment Inches Up 0.1% — First Increase In 7 Months

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdTh5_0hx7alXw00

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa unemployment rate inched up by one-tenth of a percent in August – the first increase in seven months. Iowa Workforce Development director Beth Townsend says the move is almost entirely related to students leaving their jobs and returning to school. The increase leaves the state’s unemployment rate at two-point-six percent. Townsend says Iowa gained 38-hundred jobs in August putting its workforce very near the number of jobs that were held here before the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Related
bleedingheartland.com

Ongoing transparency problems in Iowa's GOP-controlled government

Doris J. Kelley is a former member of the Iowa House and former Iowa Board of Parole Chair, Vice-Chair and Executive Director. When former Republican Governor Terry Branstad signed executive order 85 in March 2014, he stated, “transparency provides Iowans the necessary access to information to hold our government accountable and our Open Records Act is essential to ensuring openness," adding, "Our administration has maintained a steadfast commitment to a transparent government.”
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry

DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Iowa using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
IOWA STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Woman Hits It Big AGAIN with Iowa Lottery

This eastern Iowa woman has a magical touch when it comes to the Iowa Lottery. Earlier this week, Mary Starks of Davenport claimed another lottery prize. Another BIG prize from a scratch ticket. In March 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was beginning, Starks won $100,000 from an Iowa Lottery...
DAVENPORT, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Des Moines, IA
ourquadcities.com

24 Iowa non-profit projects receive combined $40M

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — Three Siouxland communities received grants towards their non-profit projects through a program announced by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds. On Wednesday, Gov. Reynolds announced $40 million in grant funding for 24 projects through the Non-profit Innovation Fund. The program, originally announced as a $20 million grant program in May, doubles the investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects that will enable Iowa non-profits to expand services or help more Iowans.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Reynolds Welcomed at Cass Health

(Atlantic) On Thursday, September 15th, Cass Health welcomed Governor Kim Reynolds for a tour of the newly renovated facility and an opportunity to discuss rural health legislative priorities. “We were honored to host Governor Reynolds, and we were thankful to have some of her time to be able to share...
ATLANTIC, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Unemployment#Linus Business#Business Economics
Western Iowa Today

Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List

(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa-Based Pizza Chain Files For Bankruptcy

(Bettendorf, IA) – A pizza chain with locations in Iowa six other states, and Egypt is declaring bankruptcy. Bettendorf-based Happy Joe’s Pizza is filing for Chapter Eleven, which means the company will remain open while it reorganizes. Tom Sacco, Happy Joe’s CEO, says they’re remodeling their older restaurants while expanding into Texas, Arizona, and Saudi Arabia.
BETTENDORF, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KOEL 950 AM

Eastern Iowa Farmer Named Conservation Farmer of the Year[PHOTOS]

What Dave Lubben thought was going to be just a county award ended up much bigger when he received a call from the Iowa Farm Bureau. I wasn't expecting that. And I thought I was signing up for maybe a county award. And six months later, Iowa Farm Bureau calls me up and says ‘Dave you won!’ I said ‘what did I win?’ Well, ‘you won the Conservationist Farmer of the Year.’
MONTICELLO, IA
Sioux City Journal

CAMPAIGN ALMANAC: Iowa Corn Growers Association endorses candidates for state and federal office

The Iowa Corn Growers Association made endorsements in several elections this week, endorsing mostly Republicans running for statewide and federal office. Gov. Kim Reynolds, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, and incumbent U.S. Reps. Randy Feenstra, Ashley Hinson and Mariannette Miller-Meeks, all Republicans, announced endorsements from the organization that represents Iowa’s corn farmers. Iowa’s Republican Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig also announced the group’s endorsement.
IOWA STATE
tspr.org

Alliant Energy proposes solar power project in southeast Iowa

An Iowa utility company wants to install solar panels near Wever to supply power for customers across the state. Alliant Energy Renewable Energy Director Justin Voss met with the Lee County Board of Supervisors on Sept. 12 to discuss the proposal. Voss said half of the 24 affected property owners...
LEE COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Food Bank Of Iowa Sets Another Peak Demand Record

(Des Moines, IA) — With food costs and inflation remaining sky-high, donations to one of the state’s largest food pantries are falling as restaurants and corporate clients cut back — at the same time, food demand is peaking. Michelle Book, C-E-O of the Des Moines-based Food Bank of Iowa, says they set yet another record in July, serving 136-thousand people and 50-thousand households across their 55-county region. That follows two other record-setting months this year, including in June when the food bank reached 135-thousand-300 people. Book says there’s a dire need for meat and other protein products. To make a monetary donation, visit food-bank-iowa-dot-org.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Sierra Club Doubts Summit Carbon Claim Majority Of Landowners On Board

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa company that’s proposing to pipe carbon dioxide from Midwest ethanol plants and store it underground in North Dakota says it’s secured the rights to more than half the land it needs for its route through Iowa. Summit Carbon Solutions says it’s partnered with 800 Iowa landowners to sign 14-hundred easement agreements. But Jessica Mazour, with the Iowa chapter of the Sierra Club, says she’s not convinced Summit has the backing it says it does. Environmentalists and many farmers and landowners worry about the safety of the pipelines and impacts to farmland. The ethanol industry says pipelines will help them lower their emissions and reach more fuel markets. Summit says it’s on track to start constructing the pipeline in late 2023.
IOWA STATE
Albia Newspapers

This Is the Wealthiest School District in Iowa

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
16K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy