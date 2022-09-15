Read full article on original website
Puna Man Faces Murder, Burglary, Other Charges in Connection With Death of Hilo Woman
A Big Island man faces several charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of a woman last week. According to the county prosecutor’s office, 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II of Puna is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and habitual property crime. The charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident at a residence in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna.
Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach, setting off an intense islandwide manhunt, was charged Monday afternoon with kidnapping. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars. His bail was set at $2 million and he’s scheduled to appear in...
Man Charged With Kidnapping Following Abduction of Teen from Waikōloa
A man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from the Waikōloa area on Friday was officially charged with kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threatening, sexual assault and methamphetamine trafficking, according to Hawai‘i County prosecuting attorney Kelden Waltjen. The formal complaint against 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi will be filed in District...
Big Island suspect accused of kidnapping teen charged with multiple felonies
HILO, Hawaii-- 52 year old Duncan Mahi appeared via monitor in court Monday, initially for a traffic violation. Mahi was later charged for kidnapping, sexual assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and methamphetamine trafficking according to the County of Hawaii's Prosecuting Attorney.
Police Looking for Kidnapping Suspect
Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to kidnapping. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, is wanted for outstanding warrants and a kidnapping investigation, police said on Saturday. Mahi was last seen in downtown Hilo around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, operating a white Honda CRV, with the license plate ZAE959. He...
FBI and Hawaii Police searching for alleged kidnapper after teen, 15, escapes
HILO, Hawaii - A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knifepoint on the island of Hawaii on Friday has managed to escape her abductor. An Amber Alert, issued on Friday after the girl's disappearance, and re-issued on Saturday morning, has been canceled. Mikella Debina, 15, (pictured) was allegedly kidnapped around...
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
Family and Restaurant Employees Detail Dramatic Rescue of Abducted Teen; Suspect Arrested
Bridge Hartman, an employee at Café Pesto in downtown Hilo, was inside the hallway leading to the restaurant on Saturday when he spied a young girl trying to get away from a middle-aged man. “It’s her, it’s her,” he said. Hartman recognized 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina...
Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022
DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rushed in to rescue kidnapped teen at Hilo cafe
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - After nearly 20 hours of searching by air and ground, police confirmed on Saturday afternoon that 15-year-old Mikella Debina was found in good health. And it was all thanks to some quick thinking strangers who only knew her from an AMBER alert. The alert was issued for...
Waipio Valley residents block entry road amid calls for ‘responsible tourism’
WAIPIO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Residents are blocking the only road into Waipio Valley on Hawaii Island to protest new emergency rules aimed at increasing access to the picturesque area of the Hamakua coastline. The valley has been a magnet for thousands of tourists. But the only way to get in is...
Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction
The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
UPDATE: AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Debina is...
