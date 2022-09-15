ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Comments / 1

Related
bigislandnow.com

Puna Man Faces Murder, Burglary, Other Charges in Connection With Death of Hilo Woman

A Big Island man faces several charges, including second-degree murder, in connection with the death of a woman last week. According to the county prosecutor’s office, 36-year-old Michael Dwayne Carvalho II of Puna is charged with second-degree murder, first-degree burglary, second-degree criminal property damage, first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer and habitual property crime. The charges stem from a Sept. 15 incident at a residence in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in Puna.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Suspect in Hawaii Island teen’s kidnapping charged; bail set at $2M

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The suspect who is accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from a Hawaii Island beach, setting off an intense islandwide manhunt, was charged Monday afternoon with kidnapping. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, remains behind bars. His bail was set at $2 million and he’s scheduled to appear in...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Man Charged With Kidnapping Following Abduction of Teen from Waikōloa

A man accused of abducting a 15-year-old girl from the Waikōloa area on Friday was officially charged with kidnapping, robbery, terroristic threatening, sexual assault and methamphetamine trafficking, according to Hawai‘i County prosecuting attorney Kelden Waltjen. The formal complaint against 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi will be filed in District...
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Hilo, HI
City
Hawaiian Beaches, HI
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
bigislandnow.com

Police Looking for Kidnapping Suspect

Police are looking for a man wanted in connection to kidnapping. Duncan Kealoha Mahi, 52, is wanted for outstanding warrants and a kidnapping investigation, police said on Saturday. Mahi was last seen in downtown Hilo around 11:30 a.m. Saturday, operating a white Honda CRV, with the license plate ZAE959. He...
HILO, HI
albuquerquenews.net

FBI and Hawaii Police searching for alleged kidnapper after teen, 15, escapes

HILO, Hawaii - A 15-year-old girl who was kidnapped at knifepoint on the island of Hawaii on Friday has managed to escape her abductor. An Amber Alert, issued on Friday after the girl's disappearance, and re-issued on Saturday morning, has been canceled. Mikella Debina, 15, (pictured) was allegedly kidnapped around...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Criminal Investigation#Crime Stoppers#Violent Crime#Puna Property#Hawaiian#Hpd#The Hilo Medical Center
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Abducted Girl Rescued After Scuffle at Hilo Cafe; Watch Family’s Reaction

The girl who was reportedly abducted on Friday was found at Cafe Pesto in Hilo on Saturday and brought to safety. “We’re feeling so blessed,” Laureen Debina, aunt of Mikella Lani Debina, told Big Island Now. “Elated. We’re so thankful for the community that had a hand in bringing her back. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
HILO, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
Honolulu Civil Beat

Protesters Block Access To County Road Leading To Waipio Valley

Kupuna, taro farmers, residents and lineal descendants of Waipio Valley blocked access to the county road that leads down into the iconic valley on Monday. The blockade is a protest over Mayor Mitch Roth’s recent decision allowing limited access for Hawaii island residents, county-permitted tour operators and those seeking to practice Native Hawaiian customs and traditions.
WAIPIO, HI
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Police Seek Public Help Finding Pāhoa Man

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a Pāhoa man who was reported missing. According to Hawai’i police, 31-year-old Gary Silva-Evangelista has not been heard from since 2019. He is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna areas. Silva-Evangelista is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing...
PAHOA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Waipiʻo Valley Residents Sound Off on Partial Reopening of Crumbling Road

Waipiʻo Valley residents expressed dismay Friday about Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth’s decision to partially reopen the narrow, steep, crumbling road into the picturesque black sand beach and farming community. In an online community Zoom meeting hosed by the mayor and attended by 124 residents, the overwhelming sentiment...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy