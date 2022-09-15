ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ultimate Classic Rock

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022

Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Engadget

Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson

Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
Sam Ash
American Songwriter

The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison

Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Distractify

Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad

Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
Guitar World Magazine

60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it

With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
American Songwriter

Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All

Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Distractify

Did You Know That 'She-Hulk' Star Griffin Matthews Co-Created a Musical With His Husband?

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 on Disney Plus. Did you catch The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews on the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Griffin played Luke Jacobsen, a fashion designer who only worked exclusively with top-tier super-powered clients (Daredevil among them apparently!).
Distractify

Beatrix's Fate Is Left in the Balance in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)

Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Fate: the Winx Saga Season 2. The world of Netflix's Fate: the Winx Saga is much darker than that of the original cartoon. Characters flirt, fight, and yes, even face death. Beatrix Daniels (Sadie Soverall), who begins the series as an adversary but drifts closer to friendship throughout Season 2, dies in the Season 2 finale.
Distractify

Distractify

