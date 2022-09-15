Read full article on original website
Related
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
George Harrison Wrote ‘Old Brown Shoe’ and ‘Something’ on the Piano Because ‘Nothing Seemed Fresh’ on the Guitar
George Harrison wrote 'Old Brown Shoe' and 'Something' on the piano because 'nothing seemed fresh' on the guitar. He thought the piano gave him the right chords.
Engadget
Yousician's Metallica guitar course can help unleash your inner Eddie Munson
Just as it is to Eddie Munson in Stranger Things 4, Metallica's "Master of Puppets" is, to me, the “most metal ever.” I spent my teen years obsessively learning the guitar, and Metallica was one of my biggest influences. The combination of vocalist and rhythm guitarist James Hetfield's thrash riffs and progressive song structures along with lead guitarist Kirk Hammett's shredding gave me plenty to try and master. I was never quite fast or precise enough to fully nail Metallica's hardest songs, but I could do a pretty decent impression when I was on my game.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
RELATED PEOPLE
George Harrison Was Determined to Die on His Own Terms
George Harrison is best known for being the lead guitarist for The Beatles. Here's what he said about death and dying on his own terms.
The Meaning Behind “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” by George Harrison
Between February and April of 1968, The Beatles embarked on a transcendental meditation retreat and course with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi in Rishikesh, India. During their spiritual respite, the songs of their ninth album, The Beatles (the White Album), started taking form. John Lennon and Paul McCartney would often meet secretly to write in between meditative breaks, while George Harrison, who had been squeezing in typically two or more of his own songs on prior Beatles records, was also becoming a more prolific songwriter—even writing for other artists—as well as a musician, during this time.
Season 20 of 'NCIS' Is Described as the 'Season of Love' With McGee Stepping up as a Dad
Season 20 of NCIS is kicking things off with a two-part crossover event featuring the newest NCIS kids on the block, NCIS: Hawai'i. Special Agent Jane Tennant (Vanessa Lachey) and Computer Specialist Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) are brought in to help the team clear Alden Parker's (Gary Cole) name after the Season 19 finale left his innocence and whereabouts up in the air.
George Harrison Broke in Through Phil Spector’s Hotel Room Window to Get Him to Come Into the Recording Studio, but That’s Not All He Dealt With
George Harrison didn't have the best time working with Phil Spector. He once had to climb in through Spector's hotel room window to get him to come to the studio.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A Love Triangle That Never Existed Ends in Murder — A New 'Dateline' Has the Story
By definition, three people have to be involved in a love triangle. If one suspects their partner of cheating without proof, that's not a love triangle. At the very least, it's indicative of a relationship lacking in trust. At the most, it can possibly end in tragedy. Dateline begins its...
Marco Mendoza belts out the anthemic power pop metal on New Direction
New Direction is the fourth solo album from much-travelled singing bassist Marco Mendoza
Rock Goddess are calling it quits
Rock Goddess announce immediate retirement from live circuit after logistical and financial obstacles plus covid take toll
Guitar World Magazine
60 years of Ernie Ball: the history of a family business that changed the world of guitar and bass as we know it
With the help of Sterling Ball, we unpack the history behind a great American success story. What product is heard on more recordings than anything else over the last 60 years? Many guitarists, musicians or even casual music fans would probably answer something like the Fender Stratocaster, Gibson Les Paul, Martin dreadnought or even the Fender Precision Bass.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Doors ‘Rescue’ Last Known Unissued Studio Tune for Blues Comp
The Doors will finally release the previously unheard "Paris Blues" — described as the band’s "last known unissued studio recording" — as part of a new blues-themed compilation of the same name. Paris Blues is out Nov. 25 as part of Record Store Day’s Black Friday event....
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Moonage Daydream review – cosmic Bowie doc is a mind-blowing labour of love
American director Brett Morgen’s kaleidoscopic collage of David Bowie’s life is a dazzling mashup of elegy, celebration and intimate portrait
'Love Is Blind' Season 2 Alum Sal Perez Is in a Relationship with Jessi Palkovic
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Love Is Blind: After the Altar. After the debut season of Love Is Blind took off in 2020, some Netflix subscribers wondered if Season 2 would ever be able to live up to expectations. When the sophomore season dropped, it quickly became clear...
Did You Know That 'She-Hulk' Star Griffin Matthews Co-Created a Musical With His Husband?
Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 5 on Disney Plus. Did you catch The Flight Attendant star Griffin Matthews on the fifth episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law? Griffin played Luke Jacobsen, a fashion designer who only worked exclusively with top-tier super-powered clients (Daredevil among them apparently!).
'Last Light' Star Amber Rose Revah Breaks Down Those Intense Fight Scenes Opposite Matthew Fox (EXCLUSIVE)
Peacock's new series Last Light is based on Alex Scarrow's novel by the same name and follows a petro-chemist who attempts to save the world after learning that the its oil supply has been contaminated, therefore plunging the world into complete chaos. Distractify spoke exclusively with actress Amber Rose Revah...
How George Harrison Wanted People to Use His Songs
George Harrison once revealed how he wanted people to use his music. He wanted them to make their own versions of his songs.
Beatrix's Fate Is Left in the Balance in 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for Fate: the Winx Saga Season 2. The world of Netflix's Fate: the Winx Saga is much darker than that of the original cartoon. Characters flirt, fight, and yes, even face death. Beatrix Daniels (Sadie Soverall), who begins the series as an adversary but drifts closer to friendship throughout Season 2, dies in the Season 2 finale.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
173K+
Followers
26K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0