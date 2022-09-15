Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Hispanic Heritage: Fort Wayne Hispanic businesses
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Hispanics make up 8.1% percent of the population in Allen County, according to the 2021 U.S. Census Bureau. That number jumps up a percent when looking at the population in Fort Wayne. Of that population, dozens own businesses in Fort Wayne and Allen County....
WANE-TV
Get prepared at the Allen County Safety Fair
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – September is National Preparedness Month. Next weekend the whole family can learn from the Allen County Safety Fair. Learn more about the event in the interview above. The Allen County Safety Fair is Saturday, September 24 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. It’s a...
city-countyobserver.com
New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties
New State Commercial Courts Are Open In 10 Indiana Counties. (10 commercial courts around the state have been established: in Allen, Elkhart, Floyd, Hamilton, Lake, Madison, Marion, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties) The Indiana Supreme Court hosted a reception Wednesday to provide information to Indiana businesses, lawyers, legislators, and...
WOWO News
Indiana Lt. Governor Speaks At Fort Wayne Summit
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): According to The Journal Gazette, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch spoke to local business leaders Thursday at Greater Fort Wayne’s first-ever Economic Development Summit, sharing her thoughts on technology, education and more. Speaking inside a large conference room at Memorial Coliseum, Crouch told attendees that “when Indiana is thriving, Fort Wayne is thriving.” The state’s economic environment has resulted in people and businesses moving to Indiana, she said. But Crouch warned the state can’t “rest on our laurels” in today’s world. When asked after the speech whether she is worried about the possible impact of Indiana’s new abortion ban – which went into effect Thursday – on people and businesses moving to the state, Crouch said she is.
WANE-TV
AEP awards $250K grant for YMCA programs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs. The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps. More than 1,300 students...
wfyi.org
No evidence of wrongdoing uncovered in Fort Wayne City Hall investigation
An Indiana State Police Investigation and Allen County Prosecutor review has cleared the Fort Wayne City government of any wrongdoing in an investigation stemming from an anonymous letter with accusations of illegal activity and policy violations. The letter, sent to the Fort Wayne City Council in July, alleges certain employees...
WANE-TV
Ruoff Mortgage cuts staff due to poor economic conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage has laid off 4.6 percent of its workforce due to the troubled housing finance climate. In a press release Friday, Ruoff said demand for home mortgages has waned as interest rates have risen, and the national housing finance industry has contracted “significantly.”
Times-Union Newspaper
KGP To Lay Off 189 Workers
KGPCo intends to close its facility in Warsaw and lay off 189 workers by mid-November, according to a letter sent to employees. Although attempts to reach company officials were not successful, InkFreeNews was given a letter from Bob Meekin, vice president of human resources for KGPCo, announcing the company’s decision to eliminate 189 jobs and close the plant on North Detroit Street in Warsaw.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
Raw material shortage partially behind layoff at Warsaw manufacturing plant
189 people are being laid off at a northern Indiana manufacturing facility as one of the facilities closes.
WANE-TV
Safety Village to get updated via roofing company
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.
WANE-TV
Indiana Arts Commissions awards 4 FW artists funding for community art projects
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs across Indiana — including four in Fort Wayne — to fund art projects. Each project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business...
WIBC.com
GM Wants To Make a Million Electric Cars, Indiana Will Be Part
MARION, Ind.--Parts for General Motors electric cars will be made in Marion. The decision was announced Thursday to upgrade the plant there to add 6,000 square feet to produce sheet metal parts at the Marion Metal Center. It’s part of GM’s plan to make one million electric cars by 2025, and eventually go all-electric.
Delphos Herald
Van Wert County Court news
VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Rickie Lynn Welker, 40, Van Wert, aggravated possession of drugs, a felony 5. Sentenced to up to six months at the WORTH Center, three years community control with two years intensive supervision, 30 days jail at a later date, 200 hours community service, complete substance and mental health assessment and treatment and was ordered to pay partial appointment counsel fees and court costs.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
WANE-TV
Greater Fort Wayne Inc. hosts conference, hopeful for the future
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — What will the economic future of Fort Wayne look like? That was the question of the day at the Greater Fort Wayne Inc. Economic Summit at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Thursday. According to summit data, Fort Wayne is the second fastest growing...
wfft.com
Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Concrete shortage causing higher prices, construction delays
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Supply shortages have affected the construction industry since the pandemic began about two years ago, but now, the issue is a shortage of concrete. Supply chain issues and labor shortages have specifically caused a lack of one of concrete’s key ingredients: cement...
wfft.com
Nationwide nursing shortage impacting local healthcare
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The national nursing shortage is leaving local medical centers looking for help. IU Health's Human Resources Manager Rachel DeBolt said the need for nurses even stretches beyond our borders. “I can say every healthcare industry is experiencing it," she said. "Probably globally and especially here...
WANE-TV
Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
