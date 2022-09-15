ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minford, OH

McKenzie places on national stage

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04NFPw_0hx7aORL00
Minford native Kooper McKenzie competes during the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. Submitted photo

MINFORD — Minford native Kooper McKenzie took on the competition at the 2022 Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynch’s Ranch in Hurricane Mills, TN. and placed 10th out of 42 competitors when the event was held in early August.

It was McKenzie’s second-straight year competing in the event that pulls together 42 qualifiers among the best amateur motocross racers in the nation. The now seven year-old McKenzie finished second in the regional qualifier (Top-6 advance) held earlier this year at Chillitown MX in Chillicothe.

At the National Championship, Kooper’s sponsors included: McKenzie Moto & Farm, Hammr9 Garage, GVapor, and Cycleworx.

McKenzie’s father, Kyle McKenzie, spoke with The Daily Times to discuss the commitment Kooper and his family have made to improving his racing abilities.

“Just like any sport, you’re as good as what you put in,” Kyle McKenzie said. “You can’t just show up on game day and expect to be good. We put a track in at the house so he can get practice in during the week, do as many training camps throughout the week as time allows. Then on the weekends we’re going to compete in different races or going to trainings.”

As of now, Kooper competes in the 50cc shaft class, but that will change to a higher class as he gets older, his father says.

Kyle says that the family’s youngest son, Mathis, is also beginning to gain interest in motocross racing.

The McKenzie family’s racing history began when Kyle was a child — as he now passes his and others knowledge to his sons.

“I grew up racing. It brings back a lot of memories, growing up doing it. Now he’s doing it and he’s got a younger brother who’s getting into it,” Kyle McKenzie said. “We spend a lot of time traveling throughout the year — it’s a really good family sport.”

Reaching the Amateur Motocross National Championship is an achievement in itself.

By placing 10th and gaining experience on a national stage, the future for Kooper as an amateur racing is seemingly on an upward trajectory.

“For amateur motocross, it’s the biggest show there is,” Kyle McKenzie said. “We plan to as he gets older and moves up to bigger bikes, we’ll try to rise to that level and continue doing it.”

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Team of the Week | Ironton Fighting Tigers

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - The Ironton Fighting Tigers not only won their game in the inaugural Gridirion Classic at Tanks Memorial Stadium Friday night, the Tigers also took home the WSAZ Team of the Week Award. Ironton beat Kentucky power Johnson Central 32-21 to remain undefeated on the year. The...
Ironton Tribune

Tillis headlines Poage Landing Days

ASHLAND, KENTUCKY — The annual Poage Landing Days festival returned to the City of Ashland on Friday and will continue through Sunday, featuring food, vendors, arts and crafts, children’s activities, music and more. Here is a look at some of the events for the remaining two days:. Today.
ASHLAND, KY
Portsmouth Daily Times

Minford girls tennis wins, soccer loses

MINFORD — The Minford Lady Falcons fell for the first time in eight total matches this season, but they were at least competitive against a team two divisions larger. That would be the Lancaster Golden Gales of Division I, which invaded the Falcons’ Nest on Thursday —and escaped with a 2-0 non-league shutout.
MINFORD, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Introducing Scioto Historical 4.0

Local history and touring app, Scioto Historical, has been undergoing massive updates through the unveiling of version 4.0 over a series of strategic release tours that have only just started. Its creator, Dr. Andrew Feight, is proud of its tenure on the local scene, as well as the hundreds of...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portsmouth, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Hurricane Mills, TN
City
Mckenzie, TN
Local
Tennessee Sports
Portsmouth, OH
Sports
Minford, OH
Sports
City
Minford, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotopost.com

FREE EVENT: Mountain Heritage Fall Festival in Ross County

ROSS – Are you looking for a good ole fun fest without the lights and carnival-type feel? You may want to pack the kids up and head down to Tar Hollow State Park tomorrow. Dressing up in an old-time Appalachian appearance is strongly encouraged. Starting on Friday Tar Hollow...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Vern Riffe Center for the Arts to Partner with World Fest

The Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (VRCFA) at Shawnee State University has been selected to partner with regional arts partner, Arts Midwest, for the 2022-2025 World Fest cycle. During this three-year partnership, Arts Midwest will bring six music ensembles from inside and outside the United States to Portsmouth for week-long residences. Portsmouth is the only Ohio community to be invited to participate in this cycle.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WSAZ

WWII ship to dock in Port of Ashland

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A piece of history will be in Ashland, Kentucky this weekend. Courtney Hensley stopped by First Look at Four to talk about how you can tour the LST 325. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in...
ASHLAND, KY
sciotopost.com

Bo Duke From Dukes of Hazard is Coming to Ross County This Weekend

ROSS – John Schneider aka Bo Duke from the famous show Dukes of Hazard is coming to Ross county this weekend. Atomic Speedway will be hosting the event that will be a fun-filled Saturday 9/17/22 filled with racing and meet and greets with the famous actor. The event will host Iron Man Late Models and Modifieds for the final Iron Man show of the year.
ROSS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Loretta Lynch
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept, 14, 2022

Virginia Morris, 88, of Murray, Kentucky, died Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at her home. She was born Sept. 1, 1934, in Murray, to Carl Miller and Ruth Young Miller. She was the co-owner of Ginger’s Antiques, and a member of. Glendale Road Church of Christ. In addition to her...
MURRAY, KY
sciotopost.com

Lucasville – Southern Ohio Correction Facility Turns 50

SOUTHERN OHIO – A celebration of 50 years of operation occurred today at the Southern Ohio Correctional facility. Current and former employees gathered in Lucasville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Southern Ohio Correctional Facility. The ceremony included the unveiling of a new monument dedicated to past and present employees at the facility.
LUCASVILLE, OH
WSAZ

Marshall football offensive line coach resigns

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week after an historic win at Notre Dame, Marshall University’s football team is without an offensive line coach. Athletic Director Christian Spears confirms Offensive Line Coach Eddy Morrissey has submitted his resignation and left the team for personal reasons. A statement from...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tn#Mckenzie Moto Farm#The Daily Times
10TV

Chillicothe man killed in Ross County crash

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A Chillicothe man was killed in a crash in Ross County on Friday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:07 p.m. on Lick Run Road near the intersection of Dry Run Road in Springfield Township. Randolph Cunningham, 67, was traveling westbound...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

NEW Business: Sole Fresh Sneaker Boutique Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE – New SNEAKER BOUTIQUE coming to Chillicothe, and its grand opening is tomorrow. “Tired of driving outside the city to find the latest kicks? Or ordering online and having to wait weeks for delivery? No worries SOLE FRESH got you covered. Our goal is to bring something new...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
morgantownmag.com

What to Do at the Mothman Festival

Here’s how to join in on this year’s celebration of the red-eyed Point Pleasant legend. After a two-year pandemic hiatus, the town of Point Pleasant invites fans of its local celebrity, Mothman, back to Main Street this weekend for the annual commemoration of the mysterious 1966 sightings. The official Mothman Festival dates are Saturday and Sunday, September 17–18—but if you want to start the celebration early, head down to River Front Park at sunset for a special screening of The Mothman Legacy and premiere of Bloodlines: The Jersey Devil Curse.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
WSAZ

Truck turning over closes road

POINT PLEASANT W.Va. (WSAZ) - A truck turning over on its side has closed a road in Point Pleasant, West Virginia. Mason County 911 dispatchers say the crash happened on Viand Street near the GoMart just after 9 A.M. Friday. No one has been injured though one lane of the...
POINT PLEASANT, WV
Travel Maven

This Unassuming Roadside Diner Serves Some of the Biggest Burgers in the State of Ohio

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Ohio. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Buckeye State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe

Charles Alan Cottrill, II, 38, of Chillicothe passed 4:30 a.m. Friday, September 9, 2022 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. Charles was born in Chillicothe on March 11, 1984 to Charles Alan and Zola “Missy” Shackleford Cottrill. Surviving are father and mother, Richard “Al” and Zola “Missy” Parker of...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
117
Post
634K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy