El Paso man sentenced to 17 years for drug & firearm charges

By Melissa Luna
 2 days ago

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – An El Paso man has been sentenced to a total of 210 months in prison for trafficking drugs and illegal possession of firearms.

According to court documents, Daniel Lee Burmeister, age 37 was arrested on Oct. 6, 2021, after a search warrant was executed at a residence where he was staying at. Law enforcement found multiple firearms and fentanyl pills.

On June 1, 2022, Burmeister pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl; one count of possession of an unregistered firearm; one count of possession of a firearm unidentified by a serial number; one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Burmeister has remained in federal custody since his arrest.

“Fentanyl traffickers like Daniel Burmeister are driving addiction and killing Americans only to make a profit. Burmeister will now serve seventeen and a half years in federal prison for being in possession of firearms as a convicted felon and using those weapons during his drug trafficking crimes.”

Jeffrey R. Downey, FBI Special Agent in Charge, El Paso Field Office

