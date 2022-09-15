Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal
ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year
ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba and The Luggage
The Luggage by Homayra Adiba is on display at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: Steve at Work by Steve Gathard. Fundraisers to rappel down Bridgewater Place. Meet the Artists:...
WOOD
Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and there are so many great cultural events, festivals and educational programs to check out throughout the entire month across West Michigan. Today we want to take you to the lakeshore for the Grand Haven...
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Beau Fairman's "Unzipped, Unveiling the Ice Castle!"
A large zipper sits on the size of a building downtown Grand Rapids for an ArtPrize piece. (Sept. 16, 2022) Meet the Artists: Beau Fairman’s “Unzipped, Unveiling …. News 8 crew goes ‘Over The Edge’ to support Easterseals …. Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m. 091722.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOOD
Meet the Artists: Deanna Taylor's 'Nature's Beauty'
Deanna Taylor's acrylic on canvas art is featured at Sundance Bar and Grill in downtown Grand Rapids for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 17, 2022)
WOOD
“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ArtPrize 2022 is underway at venues across West Michigan. Over the years, there have been big, bright and unique pieces and experiences and Fusion at Studio Park is no different. FUSION harnesses the energy of the stars and surrounding environment into a truly extraordinary, dynamic spectacle...
WOOD
LMCU Bridge Run celebrates 20 years this weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It sounds like it’s going to be a great weekend to run the bridges in downtown Grand Rapids which is perfect for the 20th year for the LMCU Bridge Run. Today we have Kaylee Hanson from Lake Michigan Credit Union to tell us what we can expect!
WOOD
Big 4 Guide to Hispanic Heritage Month
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th every year. It’s a month to celebrate the contributions, histories and cultures of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Grand Rapids and Western Michigan have a variety of cultural and educational events taking place to learn and celebrate Hispanic culture!
IN THIS ARTICLE
New movie celebrates work of Grand Rapids gospel singer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — There’s a new movie celebrating the work of Grand Rapids native, Marvin Sapp. 13 ON YOUR SIDE spoke with the globally recognized pastor and gospel singer about the message of resilience he’s hoping you’ll gain from the new film. “Born and bred,...
WOOD
ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s here – ArtPrize 2022! We’re kicking off 18 days of art being exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, galleries and storefronts, in bars and on bridges! Today, Derek Call, ArtPrize’s Event Operations Director, joins us to tell us what we can expect from this year’s festivities!
WOOD
GR Chamber launches center to support diverse owners
A new program in Grand Rapids is looking to increase business ownership among people of color. (Sept. 15, 2022) GR Chamber launches center to support diverse owners. Submit questions for ‘To The Point’ with John Gibbs. Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall. Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba...
WOOD
Keith Urban 'looking forward' to playing at Van Andel
Keith Urban is coming to Grand Rapids next week as part of his “The Speed of Now” world tour. (Sept. 15, 2022) Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel. ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
German-style beer bar and outdoor eatery prepares to open in Portage
PORTAGE, MI -- The Kalamazoo area is known for its wide variety of beer, and a new outdoor biergarten aims to add several new imported tastes to the mix. Steinspark, 2603 E. Milham Ave. in Portage, is scheduled to open Friday, Sept. 16. “I’ve always wanted to do something like...
WOOD
ArtPrize exhibit aims to change homeless stereotypes
One ArtPrize exhibit is sponsored by Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids’ Heartside District. The exhibit invites you to walk in the shoes of the homeless. (Sept. 16, 2022)
9&10 News
Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan
Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
Then & Now: What The Inside Of Southwestern Junior High School in Battle Creek Looks Like
It's fun to take a trip down memory lane, especially where your old stomping grounds may have been. Chances are, the thousands of students that went through Southwestern Junior High in Battle Creek have mostly fond memories of their time there. These days, though, those memories seem to be the...
Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?
There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
WOOD
Grand Rapids Public Museum expansion includes garden, dining area
Just over a year after the Grand Rapids Public Museum unveiled the first images of its proposed expansion, the museum’s president and CEO shares an update about what’s coming and changing. (Sept. 16, 2022)
Say Goodbye To This West Michigan Bed Bath & Beyond That’s Closing Its Doors For Good
Every time I think of the housing goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond, I always think of the mid-2000's Family Guy Skit about Peter Griffin going to find what exactly is in the "Beyond" of Bed Bath & Beyond. While, you and I may have never found what is for...
wkzo.com
Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
Comments / 0