Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids Business Journal

ArtPrize 2022: What to get excited for this year

ArtPrize 2022 runs through Oct. 2 with 18 days of art and tourism featuring a worldwide range of artists, new art styles and interactive opportunities for visitors and an all-new voting system. ArtPrize, popularly known as the world’s largest art competition, brings together artworks hosted at local businesses and organizations,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba and The Luggage

The Luggage by Homayra Adiba is on display at Hyatt Place Grand Rapids Downtown for ArtPrize 2022. (Sept. 16, 2022) ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists: Steve at Work by Steve Gathard. Fundraisers to rappel down Bridgewater Place. Meet the Artists:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Celebrate Hispanic heritage in Grand Haven this month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Yesterday marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month and there are so many great cultural events, festivals and educational programs to check out throughout the entire month across West Michigan. Today we want to take you to the lakeshore for the Grand Haven...
GRAND HAVEN, MI
“Fusion” increases the power of the piazza

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) ArtPrize 2022 is underway at venues across West Michigan. Over the years, there have been big, bright and unique pieces and experiences and Fusion at Studio Park is no different. FUSION harnesses the energy of the stars and surrounding environment into a truly extraordinary, dynamic spectacle...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

LMCU Bridge Run celebrates 20 years this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It sounds like it’s going to be a great weekend to run the bridges in downtown Grand Rapids which is perfect for the 20th year for the LMCU Bridge Run. Today we have Kaylee Hanson from Lake Michigan Credit Union to tell us what we can expect!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Big 4 Guide to Hispanic Heritage Month

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – National Hispanic Heritage Month starts September 15th and runs through October 15th every year. It’s a month to celebrate the contributions, histories and cultures of American citizens whose ancestors came from Spain, Mexico, the Caribbean and Central and South America. Grand Rapids and Western Michigan have a variety of cultural and educational events taking place to learn and celebrate Hispanic culture!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

ArtPrize 2022 kicks off today

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s here – ArtPrize 2022! We’re kicking off 18 days of art being exhibited throughout the city in public parks and museums, galleries and storefronts, in bars and on bridges! Today, Derek Call, ArtPrize’s Event Operations Director, joins us to tell us what we can expect from this year’s festivities!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

GR Chamber launches center to support diverse owners

A new program in Grand Rapids is looking to increase business ownership among people of color. (Sept. 15, 2022) GR Chamber launches center to support diverse owners. Submit questions for ‘To The Point’ with John Gibbs. Battle for the Bell comes to Whitehall. Meet the Artists: Homayra Adiba...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Keith Urban 'looking forward' to playing at Van Andel

Keith Urban is coming to Grand Rapids next week as part of his “The Speed of Now” world tour. (Sept. 15, 2022) Keith Urban ‘looking forward’ to playing at Van Andel. ‘It’s so good’, spectators enjoy second day of Art …. Meet the Artists:...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
9&10 News

Wine, Warmth and a Woman at J-Dub’s Wine Shop and Restaurant in Grand Haven, Michigan

Chris Weavers just knew that her passion was wine, and a random real-estate vacancy lead her to monopolize on the opportunity. Proprietor of J-Dub’s Marketing and Wine Shop and J-W Restaurant in downtown Grand Haven, Michigan, Weavers joined Sid Simone and Madison Schlegel to talk about the strategic steps she completed to launch and sustain her market and wine shop.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
Mix 95.7FM

Chow Down: Who Has The Best Cheeseburger In Grand Rapids?

There is arguably no more American food than the Cheeseburger. But, It's hard to say exactly where in the US the first Burger was served. According to SpruceEats, several food historians credit teenaged Lionel Sternberger, who in 1924 decided to slap a slice of American cheese onto a cooking hamburger at his father's Pasadena, California, sandwich shop, the Rite Spot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wkzo.com

Fall Festival on it’s way to Portage, Sunday, September 18

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Portage Parks & Recreation is inviting the public out for it’s Fall Festival on Sunday, September 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Celery Flats Historical Area, 7335 Garden Lane. Festival organizers say the buildings at the Celery Flats Historical Area...
PORTAGE, MI

