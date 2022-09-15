ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Various News: Xavier Woods Hosts Call of Duty Stream, Tickets for Victory Road Meet & Greets Now Available, The Headbangers Chat With Brisco & JBL

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 2 days ago
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud

He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
WWE
411mania.com

Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
WWE
PWMania

AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore

AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
WWE
411mania.com

Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return

A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
WWE
411mania.com

Notes on Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight’s show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

MJF Gives Hope To Heartbroken Fans Following Engagement

When the news broke earlier today that MJF got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, many people were happy for the AEW star. Alas, there were evidently also some out there who were sad to see that the "Mensch of the Censh" was no longer on the market. But fear not lonely hearted wrestling fans out there, because MJF doesn't want you to give up on your hopes and dreams.
411mania.com

Upcoming Indie Film Missing Persons Casts AEW Talent

As listed on the IMDb, the action-thriller film Missing Persons‘ cast list includes AEW wrestlers Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy’s son Austin Gunn. The plot summary reads “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.” The production is directed by Brett Bentman ( who also released Bull Shark & The Bounty Men this year) and produced by him for his B22 Films company. All three wrestlers were previously cast in Bentman’s 2020 Misanthrope. No release date for Missing Persons has yet been listed.
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22

-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
WWE
411mania.com

AEW News: Matt Hardy Thanks Fans for Their Support, Rampage Video Highlights for This Week

– On last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Darby Allin picked up a win over Matt Hardy. Hardy showed his appreciation for the fans for their support after the match. He wrote, “Tons of @AEW fans had my back tonight & rooted for me in my #AEWRampage match. I appreciate you guys. I bust my ass for you ladies & gents every time I step in a ring.” You can check out his tweet below:
