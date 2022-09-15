Various News: Xavier Woods Hosts Call of Duty Stream, Tickets for Victory Road Meet & Greets Now Available, The Headbangers Chat With Brisco & JBL

Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Confirms Major Name For SmackDown, Teases Roman Reigns Feud
He’s an impact player. There is a long history of wrestling having mainstream celebrities brought in. Having these people come in to add something to the show is the kind of an idea that will often work as fans from outside wrestling will tune in to see what is going on. WWE has done this for years and now they are doing it again with one of the biggest names they have.
411mania.com
WWE News: Asuka Gets Her Hair Dyed at Salon in New Vlog, Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Moments, Exclusive Anaheim Ducks Shirt at SmackDown
– WWE Superstar Asuka released a new vlog where she gets her hair color dyed. You can check out that video below:. – WWE Top 10 Showcased the Top 10 Rey Mysterio vs. Eddie Guerrero Rivalry Moments:. – WWE has revealed a new Anaheim Ducks and WWE co-brand t-shirt that...
411mania.com
Suspended AEW Wrestlers Reportedly Not Allowed To Work Independent Events
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has an interesting update on suspended wrestlers in AEW, particularly when it comes to taking outside work. Normally, wrestlers in AEW can work outside dates with approval from Tony Khan, as long as they don’t conflict with AEW dates. However, according to the WON, talent on suspension isn’t allowed to work anywhere.
PWMania
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
411mania.com
Notes On Tonight’s Impact Wrestling: Main Event For Show, New Talent To Be Revealed
– A new report has details on what will main event tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. PWInsider reports that the Good Brothers vs. Motor City Machine Guns match will serve as the headlining bout of tonight’s show, which is the Good Brothers’ final scheduled appearance for the company.
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling News: Schedule of Impact Tapings For Rest of 2022, Free Matches From Impact’s Past, Reaction to Lou D’Angeli’s Signing
– This is the schedule for Impact Wrestling tapings through the rest of the year. September 23: Victory Road in Nashville, TN at Skyway Studios. September 24: TV Tapings in Nashville at Skyway Studios. October 7: Bound for Glory in Albany, NY at the Washington Avenue Armory. October 21: TV...
411mania.com
Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Character Return
A new report has a spoiler on plans for a WWE character’s return. PWInsider reports that Ezekiel is no longer listed on the internal WWE roster and has been replaced with the original character of Elias. Ezekiel was, of course, the “younger brother” of Elias and showed up back...
411mania.com
Notes on Tonight’s Episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
– PWInsider reports that tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV will be kicked off by X-Division Champion Mike Bailey defending his title against Mascara Dorada. Additionally, the title challenger for Bailey at Victory Road later this month is set to be revealed later tonight. According to the report, the challenger will be someone from outside Impact Wrestling who previously competed for Ring of Honor (ROH). The challenger will not reportedly appear on tonight’s show, but Impact will announce the opponent.
411mania.com
Various News: Updated Lineup for Tomorrow’s MLW Super Series, Tonight’s NJPW Strong Lineup, Updated Lineup for UWN Weekend TV
– MLW Super Series 2022 is set for tomorrow (Sept. 18) at the Space Event Center in Norcross, Georgia. Here’s the updated lineup:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. Shun...
wrestlinginc.com
MJF Gives Hope To Heartbroken Fans Following Engagement
When the news broke earlier today that MJF got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, many people were happy for the AEW star. Alas, there were evidently also some out there who were sad to see that the "Mensch of the Censh" was no longer on the market. But fear not lonely hearted wrestling fans out there, because MJF doesn't want you to give up on your hopes and dreams.
411mania.com
Jake Paul Teases Attending WWE Crown Jewel To Watch His Brother Fight Roman Reigns
As reported earlier today, Logan Paul will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion at Crown Jewel. In a post on Twitter, Logan’s brother Jake said he might have to attend the Saudi Arabia event to watch it. He wrote: “Logan is the definition of anything is...
411mania.com
AEW News: Mick Foley Says Taz Is One of The Best Announcers In The Business, Miro and Andrade React To Luigi Primo, John Silver Likes Wardlow’s New Shirt
– In a post on Twitter, Mick Foley praised AEW’s Taz for his work as a color commentator, calling him one of the best in the business. – Meanwhile, both Miro and Andrade reacted to viral independent wrestler Luigi Primo, who made a brief cameo on last night’s AEW Dynamite.
411mania.com
Impact News: Good Brothers Have Last Match In Impact, Mike Bailey Retains X-Division Title, Violent By Design Expands
– Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured the Good Brothers’ last match in the promotion for now. Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows faced The Motor City Machine Guns in the main event of last night’s show, with the latter team coming out ahead. After the match, the two teams embraced and celebrated together:
411mania.com
Sasha Banks on How The Rock’s Transition to Acting From Wrestling Inspired Her
– During a recent interview with Ahch-To Radio: A Star Wars Podcast, Sasha Banks discussed getting her role in The Mandalorian and why she looks up to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson after transitioning to acting from the world of wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Sasha Banks...
411mania.com
Upcoming Indie Film Missing Persons Casts AEW Talent
As listed on the IMDb, the action-thriller film Missing Persons‘ cast list includes AEW wrestlers Dustin Rhodes, Billy Gunn, and Billy’s son Austin Gunn. The plot summary reads “Two grizzled war veterans go missing after kidnapping a soldier who turns out to be a con artist.” The production is directed by Brett Bentman ( who also released Bull Shark & The Bounty Men this year) and produced by him for his B22 Films company. All three wrestlers were previously cast in Bentman’s 2020 Misanthrope. No release date for Missing Persons has yet been listed.
411mania.com
Anthony Henry Says CM Punk Was Nice To Him, Hasn’t Experienced Any Negativity In AEW
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Anthony Henry spoke about his interaction with CM Punk in AEW and the backstage vibe of the company in general. Henry works as a enhancement talent for the company and usually teams with JD Drake as the Workhorsemen. Here are highlights:. On his interactions...
411mania.com
411’s WWE The SmackDown LowDown Report 09.17.22: Ricochet on Win Over Sami, Brawling Brutes Are Ready for The Usos, More!
-Back at it with another episode of The SmackDown LowDown. Let’s get to it!. -Jackie Redmond welcomes us to the show and she is joined by Matt Camp. Jackie is excited that her favorite, JBL will be joining the show later. -Headlines: Brawling Brutes are new #1 contenders to...
411mania.com
AEW Tokyo Game Show Night 1 Results: Christopher Daniels vs. Konosuke Takeshita
AEW held live matches at the Tokyo Game Show in an effort to promote their upcoming video game AEW Fight Forever. The matches were held at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:. * Christopher Daniels def. Chris Brookes. * Ryo Mizunami def. Hikari...
411mania.com
Leighty’s NXT Level Up Review: 09.16.22
-My Retro Review of Ground Zero 97 will be up sometime in the next few days as I am getting closer and closer to finishing out 1997 PPVs. Let’s get to it!. Ivy Niles and Tatum Paxley vs. Erica Yan and Sloane Jacobs. -Yan and Tatum start us out...
411mania.com
AEW News: Matt Hardy Thanks Fans for Their Support, Rampage Video Highlights for This Week
– On last night’s episode of AEW Rampage, Darby Allin picked up a win over Matt Hardy. Hardy showed his appreciation for the fans for their support after the match. He wrote, “Tons of @AEW fans had my back tonight & rooted for me in my #AEWRampage match. I appreciate you guys. I bust my ass for you ladies & gents every time I step in a ring.” You can check out his tweet below:
