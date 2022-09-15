ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia officials suspect foul play for missing Swiss man, last seen 30 years ago in Atlanta

By Nicole Sanders
 2 days ago

GEORGIA ( WRBL ) — The Atlanta Police Department, the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating the disappearance of a Swiss citizen who was last seen at an Atlanta hotel over 30 years ago.

Christoph “Chris” Zahn, 21, was visiting Atlanta when he was last heard from on April 28, 1992, by his travel agent in Orange County, Florida. He made the call from a Denny’s restaurant in Tucker, Georgia.

The previous day, Zahn took an overnight bus from Jacksonville, Florida, to Atlanta where he checked into an American Hotel across from a bus stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAt3S_0hx7ZT4L00
Christoph “Chris” Zahn, provided by the GBI

Officials say that Zahn was 6′ and weighed 160 lbs with light brown hair, brown eyes, a fair complexion and a scar on his chin.

Zahn was last seen wearing a turquoise cap and blue jeans — he is described as having a slight German accent, although he did speak English.

Police do suspect foul play was involved in Zahn’s case.

From April 30 to May 11, Zahn’s credit card was fraudulently used 31 times in the Atlanta area, including Cobb and Carroll counties.

Harry Eugene Hale, 47, was convicted in connection to these transactions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o74Q3_0hx7ZT4L00
Harry Eugene Hale, provided by the GBI

Officials described Hale as a 6’1″ man who weighed 185 lbs and had thin, graying brown hair with green eyes.

Hale lived and worked in the Austell area from May to October of 1992. He had homes in Kentucky, as well as Florida.

Hale was arrested on Carroll and Cobb County warrants relating to the fraudulent use of Zahn’s credit card. The arrest was made in Miami, Florida.

When Zahn disappeared, Hale drove a 1993 red Ford Probe with Georgia tags.

Anyone with information on either Zahn or Hale is asked to call the GBI tip line at 1-800-587-TIPS.

