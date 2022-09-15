Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NOLA.com
Slidell student accused of gun threats, second student arrested this week in St. Tammany.
A 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested Friday after he told a classmate he was going to bring a gun to school, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office. The Clearwood Junior High School student allegedly told a classmate Thursday that he would bring a gun to school on Friday and shoot him, authorities said. The incident was not reported to the school resource officer until Friday after the school day had begun.
an17.com
Madisonville Junior High student arrested for terrorizing
A 13-year-old Madisonville-area student was arrested Thursday (September 15) after he made comments about planning to bring a gun to school. The School Resource Officer at Madisonville Junior High was notified after several students overheard one of their classmates say he was going to a bring a gun to school on Friday and advise some students to stay home.
Two teens face myriad of charges in carjacking case
District Attorney Jason Williams announced the Special Grand Jury indictment decisions in the attempted murder and carjacking case of 59-year-old Scott Toups.
WDSU
Clearwood Junior High student arrested for threatening to bring a weapon to school
SLIDELL, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a 12-year-old Slidell student was arrested on Friday after threatening to bring a gun to school. According to officials, the student told a classmate at Clearwood Junior High that he was going to bring a gun to school and shoot him on Friday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Police address social media posts regarding attempted abduction
Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue would like to address a social media post circulating, which is insinuating that an attempted abduction occurred outside of a local business inside the Thibodaux City Limits on this evening, September 16, 2022. The social media post continued with additional posts insinuating that the van was seen at multiple other businesses inside the City Limits of Thibodaux.
WDSU
$10,000 reward offered for information on fatal Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives New Orleans Division has announced that they are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons responsible for the deadly Hammond home invasion. Another $5,000 is being offered by the Tangipahoa Parish...
WWL-TV
NOPD officer charged with second-degree rape
NEW ORLEANS — A New Orleans Police Department officer has been charged with second-degree rape for allegedly violently assaulting a crime scene technician last year. Gerry Paul allegedly raped, strangled, and bruised a woman at his apartment 16 months ago. The rape kit was backlogged with more than 73,000 samples at the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.
WDSU
Police arrest suspect in deadly Slidell shooting
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell Police say Brian Taylor is in custody. He was identified as a suspect in a deadly shooting at a Slidell car dealership Friday night. Officials say it happened at the Hyundai of Slidell around 5:30 p.m. Detectives were searching for 23-year-old, Brian Taylor (Slidell, LA),...
IN THIS ARTICLE
L'Observateur
Slidell Man Pleads Guilty To Violating The Federal Gun Control Act
NEW ORLEANS – RAYMOND BAYONA, age 32, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, pled guilty on September 15, 2022 before United States District Judge Barry W. Ashe to a one-count indictment charging him with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 922(g)(1) and 924(a)(2), announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans.
Police asking for help to locate missing teen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing teen. Authorities say Mariah Alvarado, 14, hasn’t been seen since Sunday, August 21, in the area of East Black Oak Drive and North Sherwood Forest Drive. The teen...
NOLA.com
Slidell car dealer employee shot dead; police seek co-worker as prime suspect
A Slidell car dealership employee was shot dead at the workplace Friday evening, and police were seeking his co-worker as their prime suspect. Police said Brian Taylor, 23, and the victim were fighting in the garage section of Hyundai of Slidell when the fight moved outside and shots were fired at about 5:30 p.m. Taylor ran off, they said, and was the subject of a manhunt near the dealership at 298 E Howze Beach Road.
houmatimes.com
LPSO Searching for Inmate Who Escaped from Correctional Complex
Sheriff Craig Webre announced deputies are currently searching for an inmate who escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex. On Friday, September 16, 2022, correctional officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the facility. The circumstances of his escape are currently under investigation. Miles is described as 5’11″...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim in deadly shooting on Government Street overnight
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR. An LSU student was found dead inside her bullet-riddled car on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge early Friday morning, Sept. 16, police said. School officials address Capitol Middle fight. Updated: 7 hours ago. The East Baton Rouge Parish...
wbrz.com
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Man indicted for allegedly beating 4-year-old boy in Louisiana
LUTCHER, La. (BRPROUD) – Clydedric Joseph, 27, of Lutcher, was arrested at the end of July by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office. At the time, Joseph was accused of beating his girlfriend’s four-year-old son. The investigation started on Monday, July 25 when “Ascension Parish Sheriff’s detectives responded to an area hospital regarding a juvenile cruelty […]
Road rage shooting on I-10 in Metairie
A road rage incident on the I-10 East near Clearview results in a woman narrowly being shot by the enraged driver. It happened in the 11 o’clock hour when a woman was driving on the expressway when she traffic was stopping in front of her.
NOLA.com
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
Picayune Item
St. Tammany Parish coroner identifies potential homicide victim
St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston has identified the man killed in Slidell yesterday as Zakary Stewart. Stewart, 22, had recently moved to Slidell from Alabama and had no fixed local address. He was staying with friends on West End Boulevard in Slidell. An autopsy will be conducted Monday or Tuesday, after which Preston will rule on cause and manner of death. Preliminary findings suggest Stewart died of a gunshot wound in an apparent homicide.
fox8live.com
Woman wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run incident, Washington sheriff says
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - The Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating the whereabouts of a Bogalusa woman who is wanted for contempt of court related to a hit-and-run accident involving an elderly man. Sheriff Randy Seal said the office believes that Jessica Lynn...
NOLA.com
Bridge City escapee who allegedly shot, carjacked Uptown man indicted on attempted murder
An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a Bridge City Center for Youth escapee with attempted second-degree murder, after the teen and an accomplice allegedly shot and carjacked an Uptown man hours after he fled the troubled facility along with five other incarcerated youths. The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office...
Comments / 2