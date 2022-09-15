Read full article on original website
Hundreds gather in Butler Co. for Walk to End Alzheimer’s
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people from Butler and Warren counties participated in a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease Saturday morning at The Square at Union Center. Walkers donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the cause. So far, the Butler and Warren Counties chapter has raised $117,327 with a goal of reaching $236,000.
Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend
While summer is quickly slipping away, there's still plenty to enjoy around the Tri-State as we head into fall.
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
George’s Family Restaurant has new owners: ‘We just want to preserve the All-American diner that it is’
A family restaurant dating back to 1994 has a new set of owners. Steve Socrates and his girlfriend, Samantha McFarland, are the new owners of George’s Family Restaurant, located at 5216 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. Socrates told Dayton.com he is from the Dayton area and was looking for...
Watch: 100 wiener dogs dressed like hot dogs race at Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Not all wieners are winners, but all winners are wieners. One hundred dachshund pups – each dressed in a hot dog bun costume – raced Friday morning for the coveted title of fastest wiener dog in Cincinnati. It's an annual event that kicks off Oktoberfest...
11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio
Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone
The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
Historic building purchased at auction; proceeds go toward new 4-H expo center
Brookville, IN — Local businessman George Gillman is the new owner of the old Franklin County Farmers Mutual Insurance building at the corner of Fifth and Main in downtown Brookville. Gillman submitted the winning bid of $180,000 dollars at an auction Thursday evening. His plans for the historic building...
Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 15–18
Ist going to be a big weekend for Cincinnati. From cultural fests to dance showcases, gripping dramas and soaring musical performances and a new event celebrating the city’s beverage scene, there’s loads to do in the tri-state. The Cincinnati Ballet launches its season with a second weekend of...
Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring
A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
Carew Tower's new owner filed liens against himself
Last month, Carew Tower sold for $18 million. This month, $11.5 million in new liens were filed against the property.
Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili
NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
Loveland High School students named Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for southwest region
LOVELAND, Ohio — Two student athletes from Loveland High School were recognized as Week 5 Scholar Athletes of the Week for the southwest region. Ethan Freeland plays on the Loveland High School football team. Ethan has been described as a “tremendous example of a student athlete both in the...
Princeton Pike Church Of God Embraces Immersive With L-Acoustics L-ISA
Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
'We're making a difference': Clermont County-based charity helps give clothes to children in need
BATAVIA, Ohio — How people dress can change how they feel about themselves, raising or lowering their confidence. That’s Amy Vann’s firm belief and part of the reason she made it her mission to give kids confidence through clothing. In 2017, Vann started Give Like A Mother,...
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
Loveland rallies to beat Lebanon in OHSAA Game of the Week
Loveland (1-4) scored the winning touchdown with less than a minute to play, beating visiting Lebanon (1-4) 14-13. The Tigers head to Walnut Hills next Friday, while the Warriors will play Turpin.
