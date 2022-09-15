ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

Hundreds gather in Butler Co. for Walk to End Alzheimer’s

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people from Butler and Warren counties participated in a walk to end Alzheimer’s disease Saturday morning at The Square at Union Center. Walkers donated money to the Alzheimer’s Association to help support the cause. So far, the Butler and Warren Counties chapter has raised $117,327 with a goal of reaching $236,000.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.
CINCINNATI, OH
consistentlycurious.com

11 Enchanting Things To Do In the Fall In Ohio

Don’t miss out on these incredible things to do in the fall in Ohio. The aroma of pumpkin spice and warm apple cider fills the air as we embrace the arrival of fall. Autumn is a season of change, as we welcome cooler temperatures, harvest flavors, and enjoy witnessing the dazzling display of color.
OHIO STATE
cincymusic.com

Kroger Wellness Festival Has Something For Everyone

The Kroger Wellness Festival kicks off Friday, September 23rd through Saturday, September 24th at The Banks on Freedom Way!. The Kroger Wellness Festival is a FREE public event designed to raise awareness of Kroger and the products they offer, while also sharing a vision of physical and mental health for all. 2022 is bound to be the biggest festival yet, and you can enjoy it all in downtown Cincinnati. View the 2022 festival event schedule.
CINCINNATI, OH
cincinnatimagazine.com

Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 15–18

Ist going to be a big weekend for Cincinnati. From cultural fests to dance showcases, gripping dramas and soaring musical performances and a new event celebrating the city’s beverage scene, there’s loads to do in the tri-state. The Cincinnati Ballet launches its season with a second weekend of...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Culver’s could soon be coming to Cold Spring

A site development plan application has been submitted to Campbell County Planning and Zoning for a Culver’s fast-food restaurant, and they have their eyes set on a Cold Spring location. According to the application and confirmation by Campbell County Planning and Zoning Director Cindy Minter, the proposed location is...
COLD SPRING, KY
WLWT 5

Doughnut shop selling chili dip doughnut with Skyline chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — Calling all Skyline Chili fans!. Starlight Doughnut Lab is debuting a new sweet treat just in time for football season. The chili dip doughnut is filled with typical dip ingredients like Skyline chili, cheddar cheese, cream cheese and onion. The shop plans to offer the doughnut...
NORWOOD, OH
WKRC

Local wedding photographer accused of canceling without notice

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Dozens of brides, photographers and brides-to-be are speaking out on social media. They say a well-known local wedding photographer isn't holding up her end of the deal. In some cases, she's accused of bailing on at least one couple a couple of weeks before their wedding. Brandi...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Loveland resident critically hurt in house fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Loveland resident was critically hurt in an early morning house fire, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW. Loveland firefighters rescued the resident from a bedroom at the home in the 1100 block of West Main Street shortly after they arrived at about 12:40 a.m Friday., according to Loveland-Symmes Fire Deputy Chief Billy Goldfeder.
LOVELAND, OH
Live Design

Princeton Pike Church Of God Embraces Immersive With L-Acoustics L-ISA

Sometimes, you just have to make the leap of faith. Princeton Pike Church of God, in the northern Cincinnati suburb of Hamilton, Ohio, has been around since 1928, and its worship spaces have continually grown over the years. But by the time the congregation began meeting in its newest sanctuary—nearly 3,000 seats in 2001—it had become clear that its sound reinforcement systems were not keeping up. So, this year, as part of a sweeping upgrade of all its campus audio facilities, Princeton Pike Church of God chose to adopt L-Acoustics L-ISA immersive sound technology for its main auditorium.
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close. The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH

