Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCCI.com
Iowa's top Democrats flock to Des Moines for annual steak fry
DES MOINES, Iowa — Democratic candidate for governor Deidre DeJear spoke in front of the Polk County Democrats at their annual steak fry. As the home stretch toward the midterm election approaches DeJear talked about education and funding for public schools being her key issue. After Republicans won big...
COVID-19 aid means $1 million for historic Iowa music venue
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Frank Sinatra came. Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington did, too. Unfortunately, decades later so did COVID-19, which temporarily closed live music venues across the nation. But now, $1 million is headed to the Val Air Ballroom in West Des Moines in the form of federal pandemic relief aid. On Friday, […]
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Nevada prediction, odds, line: 2022 college football picks, Week 3 best bets from proven model
The Nevada Wolf Pack will get their lone opportunity to face a Power Five team this season when they go on the road to play the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday night. Nevada opened the year with wins over New Mexico State and Texas State before losing to Incarnate Word last week. Iowa has played a pair of low-scoring games, beating South Dakota State and losing to Iowa State.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Nevada
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Nevada Wolfpack on Saturday. Despite the early morning rain, fans still played games and cooked food. The Hawkeyes are hoping to rebound from a 10-7 loss from Iowa State last weekend. Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragini will return to an Iowa offense ranked 131st in yards of total offense.
Extra Money a Source Of Shame, Not Pride for Small Iowa Town
Imagine not having to pay property taxes for the year, but for a very embarrassing reason. The town of Zearing, Iowa, in Story County, is in that predicament after its officials failed to submit a budget for the fiscal year 2022-23. Well, they didn't exactly fail to do it, they were just late. Budget submission is due to the state by March 31 and according to Iowa Starting Line, officials in the town of 528 didn't file until July 5.
kwbg.com
Kenny Kendall
OGDEN, Iowa—Kenneth Wayne Kendall, age 63 of Ogden, passed away on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at his home. Kenneth was born January 12, 1959 in Knoxville, Iowa, the son of John and Martha Marlene (Mavin) McDaniel. His parents later separated and he was adopted by Robert Kendall. He graduated from Boone High School in the class of 1977.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCCI.com
DSM brewing company faces criticism over comments on homelessness downtown
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines brewing company is facing criticism over comments an owner made about homelessness at Monday's city council meeting. Co-owner of Exile Brewing Company, R.J. Tursi, wrote a statement released on the company's social media accounts on Thursday to clarify comments made by co-owner Amy Tursi, R.J. Tursi's mother, at a Des Moines city council meeting on Monday.
Des Moines restaurant welcomes new team member Rosie the robot
DES MOINES, Iowa — A restaurant in the East Village has expanded their team with a new worker – Rosie the robot. Barrel House opened their Court Ave. location in August and about two weeks ago they welcomed Rosie to their team. Sydney, a server at Barrel House, said Rosie has been a helpful new […]
kwbg.com
Drought Conditions Expand, Intensify in Past Week
DES MOINES, Iowa—This weeks map from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows both expansion in drought conditions and intensity in Iowa. Extreme Drought conditions more than doubled. Increases in all areas showed up. Statistically, Boone County only had a minor change in the northeast corner of the county, returning to an abnormally dry condition.
who13.com
Meet new metro orthopaedic surgeon
You won’t just see a new metro surgeon in the operating room. You’ll also see him on the sidelines of football games. Dr. Jeffrey Bannister is a new team member at DMOS Orthopaedic Centers. DMOS has three convenient locations in Des Moines, West Des Moines and Ankeny. For...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Iowa Costco Will Be First Of Its Kind In The Midwest
There is just something magical about shopping in bulk, isn't there? I remember my first trip to a Costco. It was during our vacation to Seatle several years ago. I just remember thinking to myself, is there anything they don't have? The answer, of course, is no! Iowa is home to several Costco stores, the closest being the Coralville location. But a new Costco is set to open soon here in Iowa, and it will be the first of its kind in the Midwest!
KCCI.com
Volunteer football coach fights to get back on the field
DES MOINES, Iowa — A longtime Metro-area football coach returned to his alma mater, East High, this year as a volunteer alongside his brother, who is the head coach. But as the football season arrived, Troy Tyler learned he would not be allowed to volunteer or be around the team any longer — something he says he still doesn't understand.
KCCI.com
Street closure in Webster City due to risk of a building collapsing
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parts of 1st Street and Des Moines Street in Webster City are closed until further notice. The city says it's out of an abundance of caution, as a nearby building is at risk of collapsing. Officials are asking people to avoid the area.
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
WOWT
Breda, IA golf course structure ruled a complete loss
BREDA, Iowa (KTIV) - A fire at the Breda, Iowa golf course resulted in the complete loss of a structure and its contents, according to Breda Fire Chief Dan Wiskus. It was around 11:30 a.m. when the fire department received a call of an explosion at the golf course. Upon arrival there was no notice of any damage to the building’s exterior, however, smoke was billowing from the building.
Beating the Odds: Thriving Iowa Mall to Welcome 8 New Stores
It's a rough time for malls all over the nation with many struggling to attract customers and stores that will pull them in. Many have already shuttered their doors or are on that path. One mall in Iowa is bucking the trends. Jordan Creek Town Center in West Des Moines...
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Expectations for Storm and Heat
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has provided updated information on the expectations for storms and heat, through the weekend and into next week. (contributed information, NWS)
‘Reapers’ land at Iowa Air Guard base for first time
DES MOINES, Iowa – For more than eight decades, the Iowa Air National Guard base in Des Moines has assisted in war efforts. While the aircraft they fly has changed over the years, their mission has not. For the first time, members of the 132d Wing got a chance to see in person the remotely piloted aircraft they’re […]
Comments / 3