Wilmington, OH

Comments / 3

Tracy Jones
5d ago

this is so sad and sad what this world has came to just makes no sense at all... these kids should be worrying bout school and there future

WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested

SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton. The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. Police...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Suspect arrested in Dayton area for Norwood murder

NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood Police have a suspect in a murder two weeks ago. Andre Denson, 26, was found shot in the entryway of an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road at about 9:30 on Sept. 5. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.
NORWOOD, OH
Fox 19

Man arrested, accused of killing 26-year-old in Norwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 26-year-old in Norwood, according to Norwood police. Officers say Bryan Curry was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Andre Denson. Police say on Sept. 5, at about 9 p.m., Denson was found on the ground in...
NORWOOD, OH
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Miami Valley Hospital#Wilmington Police
Fox 19

Hamilton police sergeant charged with OVI, vandalism after head-on crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the Hamilton Police Department faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony vandalism. Casey Johnson, 40, was released on his own recognizance after a hearing Monday morning. He was arrested early Saturday following a head-on crash on Cincinnati...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Man killed in Boone County crash identified

HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
HEBRON, KY
Fox 19

Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the city of Hamilton Police Department is spending his weekend locked up at the Butler County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati police detective who used racial slur at night club reinstated

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police detective has been reinstated to active duty after being suspended for saying a racial slur while working an off-duty detail at a nightclub. FOP President Dan Hils confirmed the reinstatement of CPD Det. Joehonny Reese Tuesday night. Reese, who is Black, was working off-duty...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene. It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. Her condition was not...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

