Read full article on original website
Tracy Jones
5d ago
this is so sad and sad what this world has came to just makes no sense at all... these kids should be worrying bout school and there future
Reply
4
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Daytonopoly Interactive -instagrammable Pop-up, going on now in downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Sunflowers are back: Whitehall Farm’s sunflower field returns after two-year hiatusThe LanternYellow Springs, OH
This Epic Fall Festival in Ohio is a Must-VisitTravel MavenLoveland, OH
Men’s Soccer: Buckeyes defeat Wright State 2-0, extend win streak to 3The LanternFairborn, OH
Related
Man killed in Springfield shooting; Suspect arrested
SPRINGFIELD — A Springfield man is facing murder charges in connection to a shooting death in the city last week. The shooting was reported Friday, Sept. 16, around 3:30 p.m. at the Mini Mart in the 900 block of Selma Road. Police found Nagongi Cann, 48, of Springfield, shot in the hip inside of a vehicle. He was flown to Miami Valley Hospital where he later died.
Fox 19
Fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting in Lincoln Heights overnight. Someone called 911 at about 9:19 pm Monday and reported seeing someone being shot in the street in the 900 block of Chamberlain Avenue. No one was taken to the hospital from...
Dayton Police asking for help identifying theft suspect
Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the person of interest in a theft that occurred at a gas station in Dayton. The suspect used a stolen credit card at the OM Oil on North Keowee Street, according to a release from the Dayton Police Department. Police...
Shooting that injured man in Miamisburg believed to be a targeted incident, police say
Police continue to investigate a shooting that happened Saturday afternoon in Miamisburg. Police believe this was likely a drug related incident and was not random, according to a press release from a Miamisburg Detective. This is still an active and open investigation, no arrests have been made and the names...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 19
Man accused of throwing ‘Drano bombs’ at ex-girlfriend’s home
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 30-year-old Cincinnati man is facing charges after allegedly concocting “Drano bombs” he threw at his ex-girlfriend’s home. Ryan Burwinkel, 30, is being held on a $190,000 bond following his arrest for arson, manufacturing explosives and stalking charges, according to Hamilton County court records.
WKRC
Suspect arrested in Dayton area for Norwood murder
NORWOOD, Ohio (WKRC) - Norwood Police have a suspect in a murder two weeks ago. Andre Denson, 26, was found shot in the entryway of an apartment building on Mills Avenue near Montgomery Road at about 9:30 on Sept. 5. He was taken to the hospital but died shortly after.
Fox 19
Man arrested, accused of killing 26-year-old in Norwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police arrested and charged a man accused of killing a 26-year-old in Norwood, according to Norwood police. Officers say Bryan Curry was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Andre Denson. Police say on Sept. 5, at about 9 p.m., Denson was found on the ground in...
Fox 19
Wilmington City Schools to reopen amid multi-jurisdictional police investigation
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A multi-agency investigation is underway after a social media threat involving Wilmington High School prompted the district to close schools Tuesday. Superintendent Jim Brady announced Tuesday evening that schools will be open Wednesday. “After extensive dialog with the Wilmington PD, they have indicated that we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox 19
Hamilton police sergeant charged with OVI, vandalism after head-on crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the Hamilton Police Department faces charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony vandalism. Casey Johnson, 40, was released on his own recognizance after a hearing Monday morning. He was arrested early Saturday following a head-on crash on Cincinnati...
WLWT 5
Veteran Hamilton police officer in court after veering left of center and causing head-on crash
HAMILTON, Ohio — A Hamilton police sergeant was in court to face charges after he swerved left of center and crashed into an oncoming vehicle Friday night. Casey Johnson, 40, appeared in court by video from the Butler County jail. Johnson was on the Hamilton force since 2004. He...
Fox 19
Man killed in Boone County crash identified
HEBRON, Ky. (WXIX) - The driver killed in a two-vehicle crash in Hebron Monday has been identified, according to a spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. Maj. Philip Ridgell says Travis Jacob Freas, 30, of Cincinnati, died as a result of the collision. The crash happened around 8:12...
Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI and vandalism charges
HAMILTON — A Hamilton police officer has been charged with OVI and vandalism after a crash Friday, our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati reports. >>2 taken to hospital by CareFlight after crash in Clark County. Sergeant Casey Johnson was off-duty at the time and allegedly involved in an altercation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man shot while walking with girlfriend in the Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 58-year-old man is recovering after being shot in the leg while he was walking with his girlfriend Saturday night in west Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say the victim and his girlfriend were walking in an alley around 10:15 p.m. near the 400 block of South Highland Avenue in […]
Fox 19
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on felony vandalism charge
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the city of Hamilton Police Department is spending his weekend locked up at the Butler County Jail on a felony vandalism charge. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested Casey Johnson, 40, early Saturday. He was booked into the...
Fox 19
Hamilton police sergeant arrested on OVI, vandalism for damaging police cruiser
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A veteran sergeant with the Hamilton Police Department is under arrest on charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and felony vandalism, for allegedly damaging a police cruiser, Hamilton Police said in a statement Sunday. A deputy with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office arrested...
Fox 19
Juvenile arrested following threatening social media post aimed at Deer Park school
DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) -A juvenile was arrested Monday in connection with a threatening social media post aimed at Amity Elementary school. According to Deer Park police, at around 1 p.m., a female was arrested and taken into custody after officers conducted a thorough investigation. Officers say that she is...
Fox 19
Villa Hills police chief explains horrific drowning of 11-year-old boy at birthday party
EDGEWOOD, Ky. (WXIX) - A second investigation is underway following the death of an 11-year-old boy found unresponsive in a pool over the weekend. Police on Tuesday identified the boy as Eric Neeyakuru. He found by witnesses around 7 p.m. Saturday at a birthday party. Witnesses gave him CPR before...
Fox 19
Cincinnati police detective who used racial slur at night club reinstated
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police detective has been reinstated to active duty after being suspended for saying a racial slur while working an off-duty detail at a nightclub. FOP President Dan Hils confirmed the reinstatement of CPD Det. Joehonny Reese Tuesday night. Reese, who is Black, was working off-duty...
Fox 19
Woman taken to hospital in Clifton hit-and-run
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police say they are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian early Wednesday and left the scene. It happened just before 2 a.m. on McAlpin Avenue in Clifton. The woman was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, police say. Her condition was not...
Man accused of chasing victim through parking lot, shooting multiple times in Dayton
DAYTON — A man is facing charges after allegedly shooting a man multiple times near an apartment complex in Dayton. Shaquille Thomas, 28, has been charged with two counts of felonious assault and one count of aggravated robbery in connection to a shooting in the 800 block of Summit Square Drive last week, according to court records.
Comments / 3