This $15 Million Connecticut Estate May Become the Most Expensive Home in This Wealthy Enclave
The changes this New Caanan estate has seen over the years are nothing short of spectacular. The Fairfield County residence was originally built by William B. Tubby in 1929 and later added onto in 2014 by renowned architect Dinyar Wadia, and in between had the former mayor of Mexico City take up residence. Today, the grand estate comprises 12 bedrooms, 12 full bathrooms, four half-baths and spans a whopping 25,000 square feet. Now this massive mansion in a small Connecticut neighborhood hit the market for $14.9 million and is being dubbed the most expensive listing in town. Tubby reportedly built the Oenoke...
Indiana Estate Sells for a Record Price of $14.5 Million
The sprawling Indianapolis estate of a late philanthropist has sold for $14.5 million, making it the highest-selling residential property in Indiana’s history, according to an announcement on Friday. The property, which sold last week, was listed in January for $14 million with Mike Johnson of Encore Sotheby’s International Realty...
Johnny Cash’s Stunning California Estate Sells for $1.85 Million — See Inside! [Pictures]
An iconic California estate that Johnny Cash designed and custom built has sold for above asking price, and pictures show a rural retreat that's a piece of country music history. The legendary Man in Black built his 5-bedroom, 4.5-bathroom, 4,500-square-foot home in the hills above the rural California community of...
This Epic $23 Million Massachusetts Mansion Comes With a Vegas-Style Water Park
A true “Magic Kingdom” has just landed on the market. Set in the heart of western Massachusetts, the sprawling estate offers a range of over-the-top amenities to appeal to the well-heeled yet had quite a humble beginning. It was originally equipped with just one small Colonial that late Yankee Candle Co. founder Michael J. Kittredge II bought for $144,000 in 1984. Several years later, the candle king had acquired enough properties nearby to expand the original 1.84-acre lot to a bonkers 100 acres. The founder’s son, Michael “Mick” Kittredge III, is now selling a 60-acre parcel with its own gated manse...
This Design-Forward $27.5 Million Hamptons Estate Sprawls Across 44 Acres of Open Farm
Luxury real estate demand in the Hamptons hasn’t slowed down, which makes this one-of-a-kind Water Mill property on Mecox Road even more desirable. Sprawling over 44 acres of open farm, this modern, design-forward home is surrounded by immaculate lush landscaping and mature trees with endless views of Mecox Bay and the Atlantic Ocean. The home, currently under construction, is on the market for $27.5 million and, when finished, will have 11,000 square feet of living space. There are nine bedrooms and 11 bathrooms spread over three levels with ocean views in nearly every room. The home has a floating spiral staircase...
Airbnb hosts in Texas buy abandoned house for under $200,000 and find 'valuable collectibles' inside
When Maggie, 27, and Matt McGaugh, 31, bought a house in Caddo Lake, Texas, they had no idea they'd end up with two homes and an estimated $25,000 in "valuable collectibles and stunning pieces of furniture" that the previous owners of one of the properties had left behind. The McGaughs...
This House for Sale Looks Just Like a Medieval Castle
Forget that cute craftsman bungalow you were looking to buy. Instead, who's up for a tudor-meets-gothic castle?. That's exactly what you'll find on the market in Rochester, Michigan, a suburb of Detroit. The 6,100-square-foot private home is designed to look exactly like a medieval castle. It sits on six wooded acres in the center of a moat, complete with a drawbridge and portcullis (the retractable metal gate at the end of the drawbridge).
A Vaulted Infinity Pool Runs Throughout the "Casa To" Hotel in Mexico
References are rich throughout the “Casa To” hotel, located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in an town named Puerto Escondido. Architect Ludwig Godefroy drew upon a number of visual and conceptual cues when crafting the building, while also calling upon local craftspeople to create its furniture. Surrounded by...
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
When you're tired of the city, you and 7 friends can get away.
This Historic Wisconsin Hotel Is Listed Well Below Market Value — But It's Reportedly Haunted
The 5,500-square-foot property includes a large bar and grill.
Pandemic homeless hotels close, sending some back to streets
DENVER (AP) — As Charlie Gilmore collected his belongings Friday to leave the Denver hotel that had been a home to him and 137 other previously homeless people during the pandemic, he pondered where he would spend the night. The 58-year-old is one of thousands of people without homes...
Hudson, New York, Home With 2,150 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $1.36 Million
This exceptional home located in Hudson, New York, features 2,150 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Raj Kumar. It includes numerous features that make it a one-of-a-kind residence. In one of the most enchanting settings of the Hudson Valley, House at Watersmeet sits at the confluence of the Kinderhook, Stockport, and Claverack creeks as they come together to flow into the Hudson River. Constructed in 1850 and located high on the banks of the creek, Watersmeet is private, surrounded by nature, and with stunning views of the river from every window in the house. The first floor has a modern, large kitchen that opens onto the dining and living space with floor-to-ceiling windows opening to the pool in one direction and the deck in the other. A sampling of the additional amenities shows the appeal of this stunning home. The landscaping is generous, with an abundance of flowering bushes and a charming path leading down to the creek where you can launch a kayak into the Hudson. A dead-end location, gated entrance, inground pool, an expansive dining deck, and a patio for entertaining give the property a compound feel.
Chattanooga 41, N. Alabama 14
CHAT_Ford 11 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 07:09. UNA_Little 10 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 10:22. UNA_Kenebrew 42 pass from Walters (Contorno kick), 04:14. CHAT_Mayes 8 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 00:37. Fourth Quarter. CHAT_Boeck 12 blocked punt return (Southard kick), 13:10. CHAT_Ford 30 pass from Hutchinson (Southard kick), 06:43.
How to Maximize a Hilly San Francisco Backyard: A Winding Wood Staircase
Unlike many San Franciscans during lockdown in 2020, this couple, an artist and a therapist, couldn’t simply start checking off their work to-do lists from the dining room table. Longing to stretch beyond the four walls of their Victorian home, the duo called upon local landscaping firm OR.CA’s principal designer, Molly Sedlacek, to transform their steep and inaccessible backyard into a space that’s equally productive as it is relaxing—starting with finally building stairs safe enough for their young daughter to climb.
