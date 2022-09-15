Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Reward grows to $10K in search for Nevada wild horse killers
ELY (AP) — The reward has grown to $10,000 as authorities continue to search for the killer or killers of five wild horses shot last fall in eastern Nevada bout 70 miles west of the Utah line. Four horses, including one with an aborted fetus attached, were found dead...
Elko Daily Free Press
Infected waterfowl can spread disease to chickens, dogs
RENO – The Nevada Department of Wildlife, in coordination with the USDA, has confirmed Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in wild bird populations in Nevada. HPAI is a contagious virus that mostly circulates in wild waterfowl without any signs of illness and low mortality rates. Due to the contagious nature of HPAI, it likely already exists in wild waterfowl populations throughout the state.
Elko Daily Free Press
Fog lingers ahead of mixed weather weekend
ELKO – After a foggy start to Friday, hazy skies are expected to linger in northeastern Nevada following a round of wet weather. Elko received another .14 of an inch of rain Thursday. That brings September’s total so far to .45 of an inch – well above the average .26. However, the water year ending Sept. 30 is still running at an inch-and-a-half deficit.
