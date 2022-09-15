Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kuaf.com
Tray Wellington on the Ozarks at Large Stage from Fayetteville Roots Festival
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
kuaf.com
Winfest, Cane Hill Harvest Fest, and Much More Music Ahead
There are a few EP release shows on this weekend's local music radar, as well as a couple of festivals and much more. Olympics, Modeling, Mildenhall, Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m. Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. Jesse Dean w/ Scott...
kuaf.com
A Wealth of Theater
Becca Martin Brown joins us to discuss The Music Man at Arkansas Public Theatre, Philadelphia Story at Fort Smith Little Theater, Pretty Woman: The Musical at Walton Arts Center, and much more. Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout...
kuaf.com
Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana
Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kuaf.com
Northwest Arkansas Chef Illuminates Ozark Culinary History
Chef Erin Rowe guides Ozark culinary tours and is author of the richly illustrated “Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions From Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Loaf.”. Eating in America, Now and Then. From hot dogs to ice cream and bread, Americans love their food. But it can sometimes mean...
kuaf.com
Comprehensive Parking Study Coming to Dickson Street
Stakeholders in the Dickson Street district of Fayetteville all agree: It can be very hard to find a parking spot. Leaders from Walton Arts Center, the University of Arkansas, and business owners came together to discuss what the study that is planned to help in the immediate as well as the future of the corridor.
kuaf.com
Sound Perimeter: The Fall of the Leaf
The start of autumn is days away. University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe helps get us into the mood for fall this week with music by Imogen Holst and Astor Piazzolla.
Comments / 0