Winslow, AR

kuaf.com

Tray Wellington on the Ozarks at Large Stage from Fayetteville Roots Festival

Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

Winfest, Cane Hill Harvest Fest, and Much More Music Ahead

There are a few EP release shows on this weekend's local music radar, as well as a couple of festivals and much more. Olympics, Modeling, Mildenhall, Bootleg Royale at George's Majestic Lounge (Fayetteville) - $12.00, 8 p.m. Jeremiah Griffin at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse (Fayetteville) - 7 p.m. Jesse Dean w/ Scott...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
kuaf.com

A Wealth of Theater

Becca Martin Brown joins us to discuss The Music Man at Arkansas Public Theatre, Philadelphia Story at Fort Smith Little Theater, Pretty Woman: The Musical at Walton Arts Center, and much more. Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout...
WINSLOW, AR
kuaf.com

Sewers, Tourism, and Marijuana

Michael Tilley, from our partner Talk Business & Politics joins us to talk about the latest update on the consent decree in Fort Smith, the Tourism Ticker, and the shifting sentiments on marijuana in Arkansas. Matthew Moore is a reporter and producer for Ozarks At Large. Before going into journalism,...
FORT SMITH, AR
kuaf.com

Northwest Arkansas Chef Illuminates Ozark Culinary History

Chef Erin Rowe guides Ozark culinary tours and is author of the richly illustrated “Ozark Culinary History: Northwest Arkansas Traditions From Corn Dodgers to Squirrel Loaf.”. Eating in America, Now and Then. From hot dogs to ice cream and bread, Americans love their food. But it can sometimes mean...
OZARK, AR
kuaf.com

Comprehensive Parking Study Coming to Dickson Street

Stakeholders in the Dickson Street district of Fayetteville all agree: It can be very hard to find a parking spot. Leaders from Walton Arts Center, the University of Arkansas, and business owners came together to discuss what the study that is planned to help in the immediate as well as the future of the corridor.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

