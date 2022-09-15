New Ohio school report cards show student test scores are still recovering from coronavirus crisis

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jacoby Brissett is who we thought he was, and that's good news for the BrownsEugene AdamsCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Garfield Heights Mayor Matt Burke Hold Town Hall Meeting: Residents Share Mixed FeelingsBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
If You're Looking for Jamaican Food in Greater Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Berea, OhioIsla Chiu
Related
Ranking Ohio’s school districts from 1 to 607 based on the stars they received on new state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - While the new Ohio school report card gives a star rating to various categories, there is no overall star grade assigned for this year. So cleveland.com calculated the total score for all 607 districts reported to show which schools scored the best across the board. Twelve districts...
See how your school district fared on state report cards: The Wake Up for Friday, Sept. 16, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. While kids have just headed back to school, Ohio on Thursday released its annual school ratings. No more A-F letter grades; public schools are instead measured by one to five stars, across five categories, plus an overall performance index number. You can compare how districts are doing in the wake of the pandemic.
Coming Monday - A new way of covering education, and it’s about the students and teachers: Letter from the Editor
Schools are ubiquitous in American life. We all attended them. Anyone with children likely spent a lot of time with them. We pay a lot of taxes to support them, and news accounts regularly discuss them. In spite of all that, consider how much you know about what actually goes...
See how Ohio charter schools scored on 2022 state report cards
CLEVELAND, Ohio - See 2022 Ohio school report card details for every charter school building in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Education released the scores Thursday, using a new star-based rating system that replaced the former A through F grades. Charter schools are public schools but are privately run and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deer tagged in South Euclid roam far and wide; third culling season to take place
SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio -- It appears that deer roam a lot farther than previously thought. During Monday’s (Sept. 12) City Council meeting, during which council unanimously approved legislation to continue for a third year the city’s culling program in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Mayor Georgine Welo said that tagged deer have been found in locations far from South Euclid.
Solon School District earns top marks on state report card; Roxbury named National Blue Ribbon School
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District is celebrating the hard work and effort of its students and staff for earning the No. 1 achievement score on the Ohio school report cards for the 2021-22 academic year. The report cards were released Thursday (Sept. 15) by the Ohio Department...
Pints and Pies features savory, sweet and pizza pies – and a lot of beer
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Pints and Pies craft beer and pizza festival is set for next month at Akron Civic Theatre. The fest - which features sweet, savory and pizza pies and craft beer - is at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, at the downtown Akron theater. About 100 beers...
Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ohio reports 20,552 more COVID-19 cases: weekly coronavirus update for Thursday, Sept. 15
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The weekly number of COVID-19 cases in Ohio dropped for the second week in a row, from 21,731 last week to 20,552 cases this week. The state of Ohio on Thursday reported the new cases of COVID-19 in its weekly dashboard update. Ohio has been over...
At 100 and recognized as the world’s oldest practicing physician, this Cleveland doctor is still going strong
CLEVELAND, Ohio — By almost any standard, Dr. Howard Tucker has led an extraordinary life. To call him accomplished is an understatement. To say he has experienced a multitude of adventures doesn’t begin to tell the whole story. The neurologist and WWII Navy veteran has been practicing medicine...
Lake County officials asked for voting machine manuals shortly before, after failed elections data breach
PAINESVILLE, Ohio — Two Lake County officials sought sensitive information about voting and tabulations machines shortly before and after an attempted data breach that happened inside the county commissioner’s office on the day of a special election, according to interviews and emails. The county board of elections rebuffed...
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 5, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 5 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 36, Wooster Triway 0. Senate Athletic League. Glenville 44, Collinwood 0. John Hay 48, John Adams 6. Lincoln-West 33, East Tech 0. Rhodes 38, JFK 14.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Black community must stop blindly voting for one party and choose a county executive who delivers on promises: Chardonnay Graham
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- One of my favorite philosophers, Plato, said, “One of the penalties for refusing to participate in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors.”. Cleveland is facing another big election for the health and wealth of its future. The race for a new...
Cleveland City Planning Commission approves zoning language that could lead to continuous promenades on the Cuyahoga River
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Recovering from a technical misstep in 2018, the Cleveland City Planning Commission took an important first step on Friday toward creating continuous waterfront promenades along the Cuyahoga River. The commission voted to approve an amendment to language in the city’s zoning code that would require new...
Beachwood police set up safe exchange zone for internet purchases; department receives state wellness grant
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood police have set up a safe zone at which online purchases can safely be exchanged. Residents can now transfer goods that were made through online purchases in the new Internet Exchange Zone, a safe area designated for in-person contact in the police department’s parking lot, 2700 Richmond Road. The zone is made up of two marked parking spots and is monitored 24 hours per day, seven days per week by city-owned surveillance equipment.
Hoban saves Lamar Sperling for St. Ignatius in 28-7 win: Highlights, by numbers
AKRON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban senior running back Lamar Sperling had not run more than 20 times the previous three weeks. Coach Tim Tyrrell wanted to save him for a big game, such as the Knights’ 28-7 win Friday night against St. Ignatius. Hoban (5-0), which entered the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
University Hospitals needs to reopen its Bedford facility
The quick closing to University Hospital’s Bedford facility shook up not just Bedford but all the surrounding cities. Marymount and Ahuja are not close in an emergency. Plus, taking our ambulances far out of our city for long periods of time is detrimental to those who need help the most.
Geauga County judge finds Cleveland attorney in contempt of court over disclosures in UH fertility case
CHARDON, Ohio — A Geauga County judge on Thursday found a Cleveland attorney in contempt of court for defying a judge’s order to shield certain information from the public in a case involving the University Hospitals fertility clinic. Geauga County Common Pleas Judge Carolyn Paschke ordered attorney Subodh...
Advocate demands accountability involving allegations of corruption in East Cleveland police department
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio— An advocate for East Cleveland accused city police officials of corruption Friday and urged authorities to pursue civil-rights violations against officers who they say assaulted residents. Mariah Crenshaw, the founder of the grassroots group Chasing Justice, spoke in front of East Cleveland City Hall minutes after...
Browns’ secret to building team chemistry is a playground game in the locker room
BEREA, Ohio — Walk into the Browns’ locker room at the team facility and you can’t miss it. Square in the center of the lockers near the lounge area and couches is a makeshift rectangular court, drawn out on the brown carpet with white athletic training tape, one line dividing it down the middle.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0