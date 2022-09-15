Read full article on original website
Does Ree Drummond Actually Eat The Recipes She Demonstrates?
The Pioneer Woman is nothing if not real. Actually, sorry; that's not her real name. Ree Drummond is her name, and being real is her game. And fans can't get enough of the very real chef and her real food and really interesting life on a ranch in Pawhuska, Oklahoma are. Really.
The Unexpected Ingredient In Marcus Samuelsson's Breakfast Sandwich
If there's one thing we've come to know about chef Marcus Samuelsson, it's that he's going to experiment in the kitchen. The Ethiopian-born and Swedish-raised chef, who is "always chasing flavors" (per Twitter), says he "will always get excited by tasting something new or taking something good and tweak it until it becomes something great," as he tells it in his memoir, "Yes, Chef."
I’m a chef – my $13 fall staple can be cooked once but make dinner for your family for three days
A CHEF has shared a fall cooking tip that helps families save money and time as kids go back to school. Chef Kathy Gunst revealed how one roast chicken can be used to make three delicious meals. "We have this belief that ordering a pizza or getting takeout is the...
After Testing Made In's Knife Set, I Finally Understand the Hype Behind the Celebrity Chef-Endorsed Brand
Choosing a set of knives can be overwhelming. There are blocks full of 18 blades, German-forged steel, handmade Japanese options, plus seemingly countless brands that all claim to be the best. In my own home kitchen, I've gone through dozens of knives, but after receiving a sample of the Made In Knife Set, I finally feel like I've found my set.
Why Andrew Zimmern Prefers The Reverse Searing Method For Beef
A good cook, whether a celebrity chef or your mom, knows how to build flavor while cooking. Julia Child knew this and showed Americans how to get the most flavor out of their ingredients for the first time on television. Seasoned cooks know when a squeeze of lemon will brighten a dish, how to balance a spicy recipe, or that even salads should be seasoned with salt.
'Top Chef' Alum and Food Network Star Antonia Lofaso Welcomed a Daughter With This Late Rapper
Fans of food shows have long known Antonia Lofaso. After working in the L.A. area at renowned restaurants like Wolfgang Puck's Spago, Antonia went on to earn further acclaim when she competed on Season 4 of Top Chef in 2008 and Top Chef: All Stars in 2010. Since then, she's...
Rao’s (of Tomato Sauce Fame) Is Now Making Frozen Pizza. We Tried it
The producer behind one of America’s fastest growing jarred tomato sauce brands has recently unveiled its new line of frozen pies: Rao’s Made for Home Brick Oven Crust Pizza. They’ve already begun to roll out in select Sprouts, Whole Foods, and Harris Teeter grocery stores around the country.
This Year’s Hottest Restaurant Openings Were Powered By the Whole Family
Before the pandemic, Yahia Kamal mostly ran his Kansas City Palestinian food stall on his own. Stationed within a downtown grocery store called Cosentino's, he made the falafel wraps and blended garbanzo beans with tahini and lemon juice for his daily batches of hummus. But in 2020, when offices went dormant and downtown became a ghost town, the 62-year-old restaurateur was ready to go bigger. He went to his wife and four children and made the pitch—relocate to a more populous neighborhood and open a brick-and-mortar, with everyone in the family on board. Baba’s Pantry, a year-old Palestinian-American cafe and one of Bon Appétit’s 10 Best New Restaurants of 2022, was born.
Man orders burgers after his stepsister demands Asian cuisine
When you order food for a group of people, who gets to choose the restaurant? Does the person who pays get the final say? How much of a vote should we give to family members who have special dietary needs or preferences?
Food Network Is Full of Beautiful Families! Meet the Kids of Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and More Chefs
Some of the biggest Food Network stars have the best sous chefs in the world — their kids! Ree Drummond, Molly Yeh and other popular cooking experts on the channel are doting parents. Their children are already picking up on some of their cooking techniques and expressing an interest in becoming culinary superstars.
Masaharu Morimoto Didn’t Want to Be on ‘Iron Chef’ at First
Renowned chef Masaharu Morimoto dishes on why he initially balked at appearing on 'Iron Chef.'
The Story of Thai Curry, According to a Chef and a Lifelong Fan
Growing up in my family's Thai restaurant, the aromas and flavors of Thai curry have become an inseparable part of my identity. Thai curry has been part of my life from the beginning, to celebrate every moment in my life, big and small. When I was in elementary school, I barely had the strength to grind curry paste with my grandmother's mortar and pestle. But today, when I make it in my tiny apartment, I do so in remembrance of home; eating curry makes me feel comforted in a warm embrace. And while it's exciting to see it on the world stage as an international culinary delight, there is so much more depth to Thai curry than the repertoire of red, green, and yellow curry often presented.
People Are Sharing The Industry Trade Secrets That Only Insiders Know, And They Are Every Bit As Fascinating As You Might Imagine
Wait, I can do WHAT with a library card??
Crispy, Juicy Sausage Rolls to Celebrate the End of Zucchini Season
To food editor Shilpa Uskokovic, when it comes to home cooking, cheap is the greatest compliment. Each month, in What a Steal, she’s sharing a highly craveable recipe—and showing us how to save some $$$ along the way. Pigs in a blanket are excellent, but sausage rolls? Now...
