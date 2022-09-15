ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

How did school districts near Charlotte perform on state tests? Search our database.

By Anna Maria Della Costa, Gavin Off
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ktuco_0hx7YUur00

Most school districts in the Charlotte area outperformed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, recently-released data from the state show.

For the first time since 2019, the N.C. Department of Public Instruction on Sept. 1 released school performance grades and scores for public schools on. The data notes whether a school met growth expectations on state exams.

Search the data to see how each school performed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Channel 9 waits for response from Barber Scotia College leaders on student enrollment

CONCORD, N.C. — College students across the Carolinas are now several weeks into their fall semester. Barber Scotia College leaders touted plans for students to be on the Concord campus for the first time since the school lost accreditation in 2004 and closed. Since Channel 9′s Allison Latos reported on the leadership’s ambitious plans in August, the interim president hasn’t returned her calls and emails to check on enrollment.
CONCORD, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Education
Charlotte, NC
Government
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Mecklenburg County, NC
Government
lincolntimesnews.com

There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School

IRON STATION – There’s a new face at Iron Station Elementary School this year and it’s not like any of the others. “Riley,” handled by school counselor Victoria Gilmore has started her career as a service dog at the school. Gilmore formerly worked as a forensic interviewer at the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center in Lincolnton. She made a change in career last school year and started as the school counselor at Iron Station.
IRON STATION, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#K12
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTV

Loaded gun found at Union County middle school, message to parents says

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A loaded gun was found on the campus of Monroe Middle School on Thursday, schools officials said in a message to parents. According to the school’s message, the firearm was found after a student offered a tip. Once the school received the tip, administrators and the school resource officer worked to locate the weapon.
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Visitor spending soaring in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Domestic and international visitors to and within Cabarrus County spent $480.8 million in 2021, an increase of 67.2 percent from 2020. The data comes from an annual study commissioned by Visit North Carolina, a unit of the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina. Cabarrus County...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
13K+
Followers
412
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy