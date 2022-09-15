Read full article on original website
Just a little more than a month after the Humane Rescue Alliance in Northwest D.C. took in a pregnant dog, Godiva, and helped her give birth to her seven puppies, their investigators are now in the middle of a dog search for six of those puppies and are asking for the public's help.
A Turkish vet has saved the life of a dog and almost her entire litter of pups after digging them out from a landslide with his bare hands. Soner Büyümez was working on a farm in a remote region of Turkey shortly after the landslide had occurred earlier this month when he heard an animal howling for help.
It took nearly six weeks, but all 4,000 beagles have been rescued from a now-closed breeding facility in Virginia. The pups have been flown across the country, and rescue groups around the nation are working to find them homes. The last 312 dogs were removed from the facility Wednesday, the...
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Sadly, the cost of living crisisdiscriminates, leaving the most vulnerable on the edge. Many families now have to choose between feeding their children or taking care of their pets, which leaves the rescue centres across the country overwhelmed. These innocent puppies are the latest victims of rising prices and inflation.
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Life was not supposed to be good for these five beagle puppies. The five-month olds with big eyes, floppy ears and wet noses were bred to be laboratory animals, meant to live out their lives in cages as tests were preformed on them. But the fates of Nickolai, Courage, Esteban,...
Beast, a 2 year-old pitbull and mastiff mix, spends most of his time confined to a small room with a concrete floor. The sand pit he uses to relieve himself is also where he sleeps, says Ariana Williams of A VIP Pet Resort in Las Vegas, where Beast is boarded.
Rocky is a senior boy looking for 1 thing in life: a comfy lap to lay on. His foster home says that he was a little shy at first but was stealing laps left and right after a few hours. He is a sweetheart and like a lot of Chihuahuas he can be a little skittish and prefers you get down on his level to pick him up rather than tower over him. Rocky ignores the two cats in his foster home and does well with the two small dogs. He does growl at the big dog and isn't interested in being friends, but they can coexist. He's great in the car and great on a leash!
Cross-breed dogs or mixed breed dogs are still gaining popularity over the world. And who can blame them?. They're adorable canine best friends! However, certain dog breeds should not be mixed. Even though some are by accident, crossbreeds are still very popular in the United States. For instance, maybe you've...
Getting a mixed-breed dog for the seniors in our family may just be the best gift you can give them to celebrate their retirement day. Mixed breeds will not only be the perfect companion dogs for Nan and Gramps, but they can also help them stay in shape physically, mentally, and even socially.
A senior dog was returned to a shelter more than ten years after she was rescued. However, a local veterinarian has given her a forever home. Netty, age 15, was rescued from the Pennsylvania SPCA in 2010, only to be recently returned because she had incontinence, said her adopters. Ask almost anyone at a shelter […] The post Senior Dog Returned to Shelter Has Forever Home appeared first on DogTime.
Thanks to efforts made by The Sato Project, Saturday, Aug. 27 was a day to remember for 165 homeless dogs rescued by two “Freedom Flights.” Joined by 135 feline friends — in separate crates, of course — the dogs made a short journey from Puerto Rico to White Planes, New York. Then, some continued on […] The post Must-See Photos: ‘Freedom Flights’ Rescue 165 Homeless Dogs appeared first on DogTime.
Currently rescues and shelters are overfilled with over 250,000 pets waiting to be adopted. Recently, animal welfare advocates, shelters, and rescues launched Share the Care, a campaign spotlighting the powerful affect people can have on homeless animals in their community through even the smallest acts of kindness. These can include adopting, fostering, volunteering, donating, or simply sharing adoptable animals on social media to provide them the opportunity to find forever homes.
In this day in age, dog memory is still not a topic that is well known or well researched. So the question remains, do dogs remember their puppies? Or do dogs remember their parents?. Most puppies do not stay with their mother for very long. Usually, they are split up...
When choosing a new pet, many pet owners look for the friendliest mixed breeds. It is not enough for a pet to be adorable, especially in a household with kids. Not all dogs within the same mixed breed, though, are friendly. We will be touching on friendly mixed breeds and...
A guard dog often gets a bad name, but it's the most direct line of protection available if you want to keep your home, family, or property safe. A dog offers a natural threat of harm with intimidating growls, strong jaws, and natural defenses against their pack. Dogs are loyal...
